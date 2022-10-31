Linda Wilson
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt.
She retired from the food service department at Murray State University and was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Wilson.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by two sons, Don Wilson and wife Lisa and Ronnie Wilson and wife Conda; and one granddaughter, Emily Wilson, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kenny Locke and Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Coldwater United Methodist Church, 8317 State Route 121 N., Murray, KY 42071.
William Dorris ‘Billy’ Bucy
William Dorris “Billy” Bucy, 92 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Temmessee.
He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran, serving in both the Vietnam and Korean wars. He formerly worked at Holley Carburetor and PTL in Paris, JB Hunt Trucking as a truck driver, and Walmart in Murray. He enjoyed farming and formerly owned Bucy’s Value Mart in Puryear. He was a member of East Wood Church of Christ in Paris.
He was born June 24, 1930, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Willie Brooks Bucy and Irma Atkins Bucy. He was married to Luzvisminda “Lucy” Ferrer Bucy, who preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2015.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Roger Lee Bucy.
Billy is survived by one son, Billy Bucy of Puryear; one stepdaughter, Lolita Soriano of San Diego, California; one stepson, Deo (Melita) Soriano of San Diego; one grandchild, Jade Bucy; four grandchildren, Lorraine (Anthony) Palmeda, Deomel (Shadette) Soriano, Jericho Soriano and Jade Locita Bucy; and three great-grandchildren, Madeline Soriano, Sabin Soriano and Victoria Luz Gallegos.
The body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
G.T. Brandon
G.T. Brandon, passed away peacefully at 96, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
He was born on March 26, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to E.B. And Ruby Brandon.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Earl and John Brandon; and sisters, Elva Wilson and Jere Kendrick.
G.T. was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the US Navy in the Philippines. It was his Navy tour where he developed his love of boats and water. He served his country and proudly flew the American Flag in his yard for everyone to see.
He married the love of his life, Beauton, in Corinth, Mississippi, in 1949. They made their home and raised the family in Murray. Beauton tirelessly cared for him through 73 years of marriage.
G.T. loved the outdoors, especially his John Deere Tractor, George Jones, and his constant companion “Mickey,” his boxer. He loved his family and friends and anyone in need. He was always the first to offer help and support no matter the need.
Mr. Brandon is survived by his wife of 73 years, Beauton Brandon; a son. Roger Brandon and wife Dawn; a daughter, Janice Brandon; a brother, Howard Brandon and wife Ruth; sister-in-law, Evon Kelley; grandchildren, Tracie Bishop and husband Jarrod, Candice Stinson and husband James; step grandchildren, Noel Scarbrough and Brook Venice and husband Joe; great granddaughter, Jessica Hurst; step great-grandchildren, Lilly and Emma Scarbrough, John and Luka Venice and Toby Allbritten; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Raymond Kendall, Jimmy Dale Foster, Joe Bill English and Gene Paul King, as well the others gone before him, Steve Sanders, Gene Steeley and Tom Cohoon.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Kerry Lambert officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow. No public visitation will be held.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Shirley May Reamer
Mrs. Shirley May Reamer, 88, of Murray, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Reamer was born on September 2, 1934 in Gary, Indiana to the late Adrian and Lillian Kuehl Butcher. She retired from Murray State University and was a very active member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Mr. William Reamer, Sr. and a son, James D'Andrea.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, George D'Andrea and wife, Sharon of Woodridge, Illinois, William Reamer and wife, Ann of Leesburg, Florida, Paul Reamer of Naperville, Illinois; daughters, Pamela Bollnow and husband, Karl of Addison, Illinois, Judette Tummillo and husband, Edward of Elk Grove Villiage, Illinois, Magdaline Rose of Phoenix, Arizona; a brother, Donald Butcher and wife, Lori of Rossville, Georgia and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Shirley Reamer is set for 1 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071. Kevin Harris will officiate and burial will follow at Barnett Cemetery. Pallbearers include Kevin Kelly, Dan Kelly, Ricky Stewart, Clint Stewart, Zachary Stewart and Barry Rose.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the funeral home.
Stacy Vincenti
Stacy Vincenti, 47, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah.
She was born Nov. 3, 1974, in Paducah, to Brenda Foreman Valentine and Douglas Gene Jourden.
She enjoyed collecting sugar skulls and snowmen, shopping and watching Michigan football. Most of all, she found her greatest joy in being a mother and spending time with her boys.
Stacy is survived by her husband of 15 years, Ronnie Vincenti; three sons, Trevor Jones, Tenzin Vincenti, Tyse Vincenti, all of Paducah; her mother, Brenda Foreman Valentine (Len); her father, Douglas Gene Jourden; two sisters, Emily Valentine Fisher (David) of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Ashley Valentine of Paducah.
Private services will be held at a later date with burial in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105, or to the charity of your choice.
Sandra Sasso
Sandra Sasso, 67, of Almo, Kentucky, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home.
June Pritchett
June Pritchett, 85 of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Alden Ray Holt
Alden Ray Holt, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home.
