Joel D. Jackson
Joel D. Jackson, 86, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Marshall County, Kentucky to Raymond Ray Jackson and Alma Pearl Lee Jackson.
He was a member of Brooks Chapel Methodist Church and was the oldest male member. He retired from General Tire after 32 years of service. He was also a member of Woodmen Life #592.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Ramsey.
Joel is survived by his wife, Rachel Baker Jackson of Almo, whom he married Oct. 6, 1956, in Almo; three daughters, Cheryl Raspberry and husband Tony of Hazel, Cornelia Walker and husband Darrell of Gilbertsville and Amanda Dunn and husband Trice of Dexter; a son, Brian Jackson and wife Sherry of Dover, Tennessee; a sister, Carolyn Schoffstall of Evansville, Indiana; a brother, Jerry Jackson and wife Cheryl of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Megan Oliver, Logan Walker and wife Liz, Austin Raspberry, Katie Stevenson and husband Randy, Canaan Dunn, Jackson Dunn and Silas Dunn; and eight great-grandchildren, Bryson Walker, Madison Walker, Emma Oliver, Elijah Oliver, Everett Oliver, Noelle Raspberry, Parker Stevenson and Lyla Stevenson.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Robert McKinney, Elijah Balentine and Darrell Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Brooks Chapel-Gordon Cemetery, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Rd. Dexter, KY 42036.
Timothy Pittman
Timothy Pittman, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born April 7, 1965, in Murray, to John Edward Pittman Jr. and Katherine Pittman Kendall.
He was a member of University Church of Christ. He graduated from Calloway County High School and received his bachelor's degree from Murray State University. He worked in the admissions office at Murray State and later was a deputy jailer in Calloway County.
Timothy is survived by his mother, Katherine Pittman Kendall of Hazel; a son, Andre J. Pittman; a daughter, Kirby Pittman; the love of his life, Mignon Reed; a brother, Harold Pittman (Val), all of Murray; sisters, Sandra K. Gray (Curtis) of Murray and Judith Kendall of Hazel; nieces, Aneshia Gray of Louisville, Shandra Holbert of Murray and Bailey Boyd of New Your, New York; and a nephew, Cameron Pittman (Mary Lou) of Danville.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandfather, John Ed Pittman, and grandmother, Pauline Pittman.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Tim Brown officiating. Honorary pallbearers include long time friends, Dr. James Wells III, Vic Milner, Jeff Garrison, Keith Lovett, Spencer Farmer, Jeff Butterworth, Craig Darnell an, Tim Barrett. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Harold Gene ‘Skeeter’ McDougal
Harold Gene “Skeeter” McDougal, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 18, 1936, in Murray to Robert Pierce McDougal and Rose Farris Pearce and Edith Meeker McDougal.
He was retired from ISP Chemical and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard.
In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loucretia Shepeard McDougal, and three brothers, Robert Farris McDougal, Joe Buddy McDougal and Jackie Dale McDougal.
Gene is survived by one daughter, Natalie Noah-Wilson and husband Eric of Spring Hill, Tennessee; one son, Terry Gene McDougal and wife Lisa of Browns Grove; one sister, Suzanne Jackson and husband Eddie; one brother, James H. “Jim” Shelton and wife Shirley; nine grandchildren, Lindsey Scott and husband Bryan, Amy Dale and husband Leighton, Nadege, Patrick, Miklene, Tristan, Lainey, Elijah and Samuel Noah-Wilson; six great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with John Dale, Garry Evans and Bill Looney officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Glendale Road Church of Christ, and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Haiti Mission Program, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Ricky A. Prescott
Ricky A. Prescott, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Jan. 16, 1965, in Murray, to Major JR and Wilma Wells Prescott.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe and Bobby Prescott; and three sisters, Ann Kaiser, Betty Prescott and Sue Prescott.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Lori Prescott of Dexter; a son, Allen Lockridge Prescott of Dexter, three brothers, Ronald Prescott (Sharon) of Murray, Jack Prescott (Sherry) of Aurora and Mark Prescott of Wagner, Oklahoma; four sisters, Wanda McKendree of Murray, Janice Holland (Charles) of Murray, Lynn Prescott (Tim Jerrolds) of Murray and Jeannie Solomon (Gary) of Murray; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Prescott; and several nieces and nephews..
The funeral service were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial followed in Palestine Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Lola Mae Starks
Lola Mae Starks, 91, of Manitou, Kentucky, formerly of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Shemwell Healthcare in Providence, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Almo, to Hubert Boggess and Ruth Anderson Boggess.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Brent Starks; one sister, Odelle Smith; and one niece, Diane Layne.
Mrs. Starks is survived by one daughter, Cheryl M. Starks of West Bloomfield, Michigan; two sons, Timothy B. Starks and wife Pattie of Manitou and Kenneth H. Starks and wife Michele of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Shelby L. Cranford, Paisley J. Starks, Madelyn M. Starks, Derek Chad Whitmer and Chasity Gunn; and seven great-grandchildren, Hadley Cranford, Barrett Cranford, Hayley Hammons, Journie Gunn, Aspen Gunn, Ryker Gunn and Jacelyn Whitmer.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from non until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
