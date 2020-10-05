Jacqueline Sue Winchester
Jacqueline Sue Winchester, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert Temple and Maureen Moody Zuchowski.
She retired as an LPN from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and volunteered for the Threads of Hope Clothing Ministry at Hardin Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-parents, Marie Temple and Leo Zuchowski; and one son, Johnny Winchester.
Ms. Winchester is survived by three daughters, Carole Winchester and partner Steve Dallas; Mary Ann Winchester and Jenny Winchester; caregiver, Jeannie Buckland; one son, Jason Winchester and wife Vicki; two sisters, Beverly Duryea and husband Frazier and Marilyn Wheeler and husband Michael; two brothers, Robert Temple and wife Eleanor and Chuck Temple and wife Darlene; six grandchildren, Nikki Acuff and husband Drew, Mallory Miller and husband Jamie, Brent Gremore and wife Rayanna, Shawn Miller and wife Dulcy, Macy Winchester and Jace Winchester; 12 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Acuff, Kili Acuff, Tristen Gremore, B.J. Gremore, Skylie Brown, Thad Brown, Kase Gremore, Zane Gremore, Harley Baker, Weston Miller, Rylan Martin and Kai Moryl; and one great-great-grandchild, Kingston Noles.
A memorial service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071, or to Soup for The Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Eurie G. Pogue
Eurie G. Pogue, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital due to complications resulting from pneumonia.
He was born March 28, 1926, in Trigg County, Kentucky, in Golden Pond.
He was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church, and worked as an independent contractor and carpenter specializing in brick and stone masonry in his early career. He continued to work at Murray State University in the maintenance department, offering 19 years of service before retiring in the 1990s.
In addition to his parents, Alfred Lee Pogue and Ivy Rae Atwood Pogue, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nella Mae Jones; a son, Eddie Eugene Pogue; five brothers, Dennie, Stanley, Archie, Billy and Lewis Pogue; two sisters, Jettie Burnside and Charlotte Pogue; and five beloved nephews, nieces and several cousins.
Mr. Pogue is survived by three daughters, Patricia Ann Pogue Rogers, Vicky Diane Pogue and Sondra Gayle Pogue; six grandchildren, including his grandson, Christopher Lee Roger and wife Ashley L. Williams; his granddaughter, Martia Marie Rogers Halbig and husband Jacob D. Halbig of Murray, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, distant cousins and beloved friends.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert 'Bob' Allen Bradley Jr.
Oct. 2, 2020, in Madisonville, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 10, 1962, in Sayre, Oklahoma.
He was the owner and operator of Bradley Book Company for more than 30 years in Murray. He was a warrior in the battle to defeat cancer and founder of the cancer organization, Strong As Jamie. He was a member of First Baptist Church and dedicated his life to sharing the gospel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Bradley Sr.
Mr. Bradley is survived by his wife, Stefane Baker Bradley; whom he married Aug. 10, 1985, in Hazel; his mother, Anita Butler Vance and husband Richard of Buchanan, Tennessee; one daughter, McKenzie Taylor Lawson and husband Carver of Murray; one son, Christopher Noel Bradley and wife Nuriya of Louisville; two sisters, Kim Foster of Franklin, Tennessee and Debi Brandon of Amarillo, Texas; two grandchildren, Sammy Carter Bradley and Alex Rafkat Bradley, both of Louisville; and special companion, Crystal McCarty of Marathon, Florida.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jarrod Martin and Matt Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071. Donations will also be accepted online through Facebook fundraiser, “Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House Fundraiser.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Vanburen
Margaret Vanburen, 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Samuel C. Puckett
Samuel C. Puckett, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.