Joel D. Jackson
Joel D. Jackson, 86, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Marshall County, Kentucky to Raymond Ray Jackson and Alma Pearl Lee Jackson.
He was a member of Brooks Chapel Methodist Church and was the oldest male member. He retired from General Tire after 32 years of service. He was also a member of Woodmen Life #592.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Ramsey.
Joel is survived by his wife, Rachel Baker Jackson of Almo, whom he married Oct. 6, 1956, in Almo; three daughters, Cheryl Raspberry and husband Tony of Hazel, Cornelia Walker and husband Darrell of Gilbertsville and Amanda Dunn and husband Trice of Dexter; a son, Brian Jackson and wife Sherry of Dover, Tennessee; a sister, Carolyn Schoffstall of Evansville, Indiana; a brother, Jerry Jackson and wife Cheryl of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Megan Oliver, Logan Walker and wife Liz, Austin Raspberry, Katie Stevenson and husband Randy, Canaan Dunn, Jackson Dunn and Silas Dunn; and eight great-grandchildren, Bryson Walker, Madison Walker, Emma Oliver, Elijah Oliver, Everett Oliver, Noelle Raspberry, Parker Stevenson and Lyla Stevenson.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Robert McKinney, Elijah Balentine and Darrell Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Brooks Chapel-Gordon Cemetery, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Rd. Dexter, KY 42036.
Shelby Louise Hosford
Shelby Louise Hosford, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 9, 1940, in Murray, to Henry Levi Ford and Flora Bean Ford.
She was a homemaker and a member of Kirksey Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Kirby Hosford; one brother, Jerry Ford; one sister, Jessie Miller; one granddaughter, Lindsey Rose Oliver; and three half-sisters, Sue Powell, Emma Elizabeth Powell and Geneva Hatcher.
Mrs. Hosford is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Hosford Paschall and husband Joe Wade of Hazel and Debbie Oliver and husband David of Murray; one brother, H.L. Ford and wife Norma of Murray; one sister-in-law, Linda Ford of Murray; and four grandchildren, Jonathan Paschall of Hazel, Kaci Paschall of Hazel, Will Oliver of Murray and Jacob Oliver of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Hicks Cemetery with Steven Hunter officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Timothy Andre Pittman
Timothy Andre Pittman, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born April 7, 1956, in Murray to John Edward Pittman Jr. and Katherine Pittman Kendall.
He was a member of the University Church of Christ. He graduated from Calloway County High School and received his bachelor's degree from Murray State University. He worked in the admissions office at Murray State and later was a deputy jailer in Calloway County.
He was preceded in death by his father; his grandfather, John Ed Pittman; and grandmother, Pauline Pittman.
Timothy is survived by his mother, Katherine Pittman Kendall of Hazel; a son, Andre J. Pittman; a daughter, Kirby Pittman; the love of his life, Mignon Reed; a brother, Harold Pittman (Val), all of Murray; sisters, Sandra K. Gray (Curtis) of Murray and Judith Kendall of Hazel; nieces, Aneshia Gray of Louisville, Shandra Holbert of Murray and Bailey Boyd of New York, New York; and a nephew, Cameron Pittman (Mary Lou) of Danville.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Tim Brown, Otto Duncan and John Dandridge officiating. Honorary pallbearers include long time friends, Dr. James Wells III, Vic Milner, Jeff Garrison, Keith Lovett, Spencer Farmer, Jeff Butterworth, Craig Darnell, Tim Barrett, J.W. Foster and Robert Raycraft. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Robbie Jewel Whitney Miller
Robbie Jewel Whitney Miller, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 23, 1939, between the rivers in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Percy Whitney and Irene Dunn Whitney Turner.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Curve (CB) Turner; a brother, Vernon Hale Whitney; and a sister, Velar Whitney Olah.
She married Irvin Miller, who preceded her in death, on May 19, 1959, and moved many times over the years due to Irvin’s service to the Navy.They made Almo their home. They had two children, Cathy of Lewisburg and Jamie of Almo.
Robbie was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Dexter Baptist Church, an avid decorator, crafter, gardener, homemaker, and an extremely proud Mamaw who always had a story to tell about one of her granddaughters or her great-grandson.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter Cathy Baugh and husband, Glenn of Lewisburg; her son, Jamie Miller and wife Jeri of Murray; her grandchildren, Angela Baugh of Lewisburg and Taylor Snell and husband Jonathan of Murray; and her great-grandson, Jonathan Ryan Snell of Murray. During her illness, she was lovingly cared for by Carolyn Crass and Sandra Harper.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Pallbearers include Clint Gentry, Jeff Gentry, Jonathan Snell, Jeff Turner and Logan Dowdy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the funeral home. The family asks that visitors please wear a mask.
Richard R. Smith
Richard R. Smith, 87, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Murray, and graduated from Murray Training School. He went on to graduate from Murray State University in 1968. He married Norma Sue Carnal of Slaughters on Dec. 21, 1958.
He started working at B.F. Goodrich chemical plant in Calvert City in 1956 and retired from Westlake Monomers in 1997. He was a longtime member of University Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for many years and as an elder for 17 years, retiring in 1996. He was instrumental in the establishment of West Kentucky Prison Ministries. Richard and Sue traveled and served with Sojourner ministries from 2007 to 2021.They were wintertime residents of the Palmetto Palms community in Ft. Myers, Florida, since 2008, and active members of Gulf Coast Church of Christ in Ft. Myers.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gaydara Lynn Smith; his parents, Boone Dawson and Mary McKeel Smith; and one brother, Rob E. Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Sue Carnal Smith; a son Terry K. Smith and wife Cheryl of Centerville, Ohio; a son David M. Smith of Murray; a grandson Joe Staley of Berkeley, California, grandson Mark Wells and wife Chelsea of Murray, and grandson Matthew Wells of Murray; a granddaughter Taylor Smith of Homer, Arkansas; a grandson, Grant Smith of Kettering, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Judy Wood of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at University Church of Christ with Charlie Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to New Pathways for Children in Melber, KY, online @ npfc.net, or to the 12-Step Recovery Program at University Church of Christ, 801 N 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, (payable to University Church of Christ).
Harold Gene ‘Skeeter’ McDougal
Harold Gene “Skeeter” McDougal, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 18, 1936, in Murray to Robert Pierce McDougal and Rose Farris Pearce and Edith Meeker McDougal.
He was retired from ISP Chemical and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard.
In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loucretia Shepeard McDougal, and three brothers, Robert Farris McDougal, Joe Buddy McDougal and Jackie Dale McDougal.
Gene is survived by one daughter, Natalie Noah-Wilson and husband Eric of Spring Hill, Tennessee; one son, Terry Gene McDougal and wife Lisa of Browns Grove; one sister, Suzanne Jackson and husband Eddie; one brother, James H. “Jim” Shelton and wife Shirley; nine grandchildren, Lindsey Scott and husband Bryan, Amy Dale and husband Leighton, Nadege, Patrick, Miklene, Tristan, Lainey, Elijah and Samuel Noah-Wilson; six great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with John Dale, Garry Evans and Bill Looney officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Glendale Road Church of Christ, and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Haiti Mission Program, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Ricky A. Prescott
Ricky A. Prescott, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Jan. 16, 1965, in Murray, to Major JR and Wilma Wells Prescott.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe and Bobby Prescott; and three sisters, Ann Kaiser, Betty Prescott and Sue Prescott.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Lori Prescott of Dexter; a son, Allen Lockridge Prescott of Dexter, three brothers, Ronald Prescott (Sharon) of Murray, Jack Prescott (Sherry) of Aurora and Mark Prescott of Wagner, Oklahoma; four sisters, Wanda McKendree of Murray, Janice Holland (Charles) of Murray, Lynn Prescott (Tim Jerrolds) of Murray and Jeannie Solomon (Gary) of Murray; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Prescott; and several nieces and nephews..
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial followed in Palestine Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
