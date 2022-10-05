Shirley McDougal
Shirley McDougal, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Murray.
She was born May 10, 1936, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Willie Glover and Erie Youngblood Glover.
She was retired from Fisher-Price, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Shirley loved her family and doing for them more than anything. And enjoyed helping others behind the scene.
When the great grandkids came along, she said there was a reason they called them “Great.” It brought her so much joy when she got to spend time with Noah and Sarah. Shirley loved racing and was a big Nascar fan, with Rusty Wallace being her favorite driver.
She loved the Lord and going to church. Making sure her family was in church was top priority. But she and RJ also set the Christian example everyday. She was gifted by playing hymns on the piano by ear, and also played the guitar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, R.J. McDougal; a sister, Mary McKeel; and three brothers, W.F. Glover, John Glover and Jack Glover.
Mrs. McDougal is survived by two daughters, Renee Underwood of Nashville, Tennessee, and Shannon Colson and husband Silburn of Hazel; one grandchild, Miranda Stephenson and husband Joshua of Bradford, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Noah Stephenson and Sarah Stephenson, both of Bradford; three sisters-in- law, Norma Glover of Murray, Jean McDougal of Puryear, Tennessee, and Brenda Johnson of Shallotte, North Carolina.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jimmy Stom officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expression of sympathy go to the Passion and Purpose Home Care, 212 Crestview Lane, Almo, KY 42020.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David Landon Keesee
David Landon Keesee, 63, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, formally of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 14, 1959, in Weisbuden, Germany, the beloved son of Thomas Keesee and Barbara Knobf Killen.
He was a former employee of Hannigan Motorsports as a sidecar installer and enjoyed his job greatly. He was an avid guitar player. He was a member of Christian Motorcycle Association and attended Christian Community Church of Murray. He was a graduate of Calloway County High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta Joni Keesee.
David is survived by his daughter, Charity (Chad) Sharp of Indian Mound; step-son, Edward Hilt of Puryear, Tennessee; a sister, Donna (Bill) Ronning of Miles City, Montana; grandchildren, Zaydan Jones and Zaylie Shaffer; step-father, Patrick Killen of Miles City; and loving companions, Roger and Rosie.
A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct., 8, 2022, at Christian Community Church in Murray.
Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
John F. Derting
John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Edith, son Alan, and brother Joe. Surviving him are his three daughters, Sandra (Jim) Woods of Cooksville, MD, Terry Derting of Murray, KY, Barbara (Cleo) Amaya of Felton, DE, brother Claude (Helena) of Hiltons, VA, and Patsy (Douglas) Pinkston, of Hendersonville, NC., grandchildren Shane and Will Woods, Mary, George, John, Peter, Patience, Elijah, Valiant, and Andrew Derting, and Desiree Amaya.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens or St. John’s Episcopal Church in Murray, KY.
