Nekesha Payne
Nekesha Payne, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 22, 1972, in Murray to Mary Lamarr Payne and James E. Payne Sr.
She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Connie Payne.
Nekesha is survived by her children, Nerasha Payne and Nevon Payne, both of Murray; her mother, Mary Payne of Murray; a sister, Bonnie Payne of Hopkinsville; brothers, Walter Payne (Sherrill) of Murray and James E. Payne Jr. of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; an aunt, Janice Cooper; a great-aunt, Jeanette; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronald Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Eurie G. Pogue
Eurie G. Pogue, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital due to complications resulting from pneumonia.
He was born March 28, 1926, in Trigg County, Kentucky, in Golden Pond.
He was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church, and worked as an independent contractor and carpenter specializing in brick and stone masonry in his early career. He continued to work at Murray State University in the maintenance department, offering 19 years of service before retiring in the 1990s.
In addition to his parents, Alfred Lee Pogue and Ivy Rae Atwood Pogue, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nella Mae Jones; a son, Eddie Eugene Pogue; five brothers, Dennie, Stanley, Archie, Billy and Lewis Pogue; two sisters, Jettie Burnside and Charlotte Pogue; and five beloved nephews, nieces and several cousins.
Mr. Pogue is survived by three daughters, Patricia Ann Pogue Rogers, Vicky Diane Pogue and Sondra Gayle Pogue; six grandchildren, including his grandson, Christopher Lee Roger and wife Ashley L. Williams; his granddaughter, Martia Marie Rogers Halbig and husband Jacob D. Halbig of Murray, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, distant cousins and beloved friends.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert 'Bob' Allen Bradley Jr.
Robert “Bob” Allen Bradley Jr., 57, of Owensboro, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Madisonville, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 10, 1962, in Sayre, Oklahoma.
He was the owner and operator of Bradley Book Company for more than 30 years in Murray. He was a warrior in the battle to defeat cancer and founder of the cancer organization, Strong As Jamie. He was a member of First Baptist Church and dedicated his life to sharing the gospel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Bradley Sr.
Mr. Bradley is survived by his wife, Stefane Baker Bradley; whom he married Aug. 10, 1985, in Hazel; his mother, Anita Butler Vance and husband Richard of Buchanan, Tennessee; one daughter, McKenzie Taylor Lawson and husband Carver of Murray; one son, Christopher Noel Bradley and wife Nuriya of Louisville; two sisters, Kim Foster of Franklin, Tennessee and Debi Brandon of Amarillo, Texas; two grandchildren, Sammy Carter Bradley and Alex Rafkat Bradley, both of Louisville; and special companion, Crystal McCarty of Marathon, Florida.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jarrod Martin and Matt Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071. Donations will also be accepted online through Facebook fundraiser, “Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House Fundraiser.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bill G. Davis
Bill G. Davis, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Hickman County, Kentucky, to Theodore "Tedd" R. and Eva Greer Davis.
After graduating from Alton High School in 1950, he received a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and his MBA from SIU Edwardsville, Illinois. He was a chief industrial engineer with Laclede Steel in Alton, Illinois for many years. Upon his retirement from Laclede, he continued to work as an engineering consultant and most recently with Edward Jones in Murray.
He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was a Rotary Club member and very active in his community. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was the beloved husband of Pearl Dreier Davis whom he married July 9, 1971. He was preceded in death by Pearl in 2012 and his first wife, Patricia Strahan Davis. Also preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Walter A. and Roy Lee Davis; infant son, James Keith; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylah, William and Hannah.
Mr. Davis was the loving father of Marcia (Randall) Orban of Murray, Brian (Debbie) Davis of Litchfield, Illinois, Glen (Lisa) Davis of Jerseyville, Illinois, Rebecca (Steve) Korte of Brighton, Illinois, and Jerry (Ming) Ferguson of London, England. He is also survived by his sister, Evalena (Davis) O’dell of Alton; 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the cremation and a private family service will follow. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Noble Park in Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Murray Rotary Foundation for Families and Children, P.O. Box 411, Murray, KY 42071, where Bill served as a board member.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
