Faye White Travis
Faye White Travis, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky to Hugh White and Gertrude Oliver White.
She retired from the Murray State Bookstore, and was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Will Edd Travis.
Mrs. Travis is survived by one daughter, Diana Travis of Murray; one son, Eddie Travis of Hazel; one sister, Sue White Heiss of Murray; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Travis of Murray; two brothers-in-law, Billy Travis of Murray and LA Travis of Dalton, Georgia; one grand dog, Winston Travis of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Jonnie Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plain Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. David Thompson, 3911 Murray Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049, or to Second Chance Dog Rescue, c/o Wanda Dodd, 1550 Dodd Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Dian Boyd
Dian Boyd, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born May 17, 1942, in Murray, to Ruble Taylor and Johnnie Farris Taylor, who preceded her in death.
She was retired from Fisher-Price/Mattel as a quality inspection operator, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her husband, Max Boyd of Murray, whom she married Sept. 28, 1963, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky; one daughter, Jenise Boyd Howard and husband Darren of Murray; three sisters, Della Martin and husband Carlton, Deloris Boyle Whisenant and husband Doug, and Louella Barrett and husband Carl, all of Murray; one brother, George Taylor and wife Beth of Paducah; and one grandchild, Chasten Boyd Howard of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
James A. Sloas
James A. Sloas, 70, of Henry County, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.