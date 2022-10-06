Janice S. Bussey
Janice S. Bussey, 82, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home in Smyrna, Tennessee, with family by her side.
Born May 28, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Evelyn (Lundvall) Johnson, and loving wife of Alan L. Bussey.
Jan was named Miss Majorette in 1957 at Woodruff High School, in Peoria before graduating in 1958. She received her nursing degree from St. Anthony’s Hospital School of Nursing and passed her State Boards in 1969. Being an RN meant she was able to utilize her kind and compassionate spirit, bringing nurturing care to her patients.
After marrying Al, they raised four children, and were fortunate to have lived and traveled around the world. In recent years, Jan could be found watching birds from her back porch, working on jigsaw puzzles, and reaching into the candy dish which was never far from her side in order to satisfy her sweet tooth. Jan was an incredible cook and baker, and self-published her own cookbook which included recipes that highlighted her love of cooking over the years.
She was a kind and gentle woman, a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a life-long caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan L. Bussey; her parents, Lawrence and Evelyn (Lundvall) Johnson; and a brother, Kimmet Johnson.
Jan is survived by her four children, Torin (Colleen) Bussey, Travor Bussey, Trenda (Larry) Klinsky and Tadson (Linda) Bussey; eight grandchildren, Teegan Bussey, Taylor (Misty) Bussey, Torrey (Jack) Pierce, Logan Klinsky, Noah Klinsky, Spencer Klinsky, Kolbin Bussey and Dawn Chanchampa; five great-grandchildren, Booker Pierce, George Pierce, Bristol Bussey, Jarred Bredesen, and Ethan Chanchampa; and three brothers, Terrance (Karen) Johnson, Bruce (Donna) Johnson) and Toby (Becky) Johnson.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Scandinavian Cemetery in Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Fred C. Olson Chapel in Rockford.
Online condolences may be left at www.olsonfh.com.
Olson Funeral & Cremation Services of Rockford is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley McDougal
Shirley McDougal, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Murray.
She was born May 10, 1936, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Willie Glover and Erie Youngblood Glover.
She was retired from Fisher-Price, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Shirley loved her family and doing for them more than anything. And enjoyed helping others behind the scene.
When the great grandkids came along, she said there was a reason they called them “Great.” It brought her so much joy when she got to spend time with Noah and Sarah. Shirley loved racing and was a big Nascar fan, with Rusty Wallace being her favorite driver.
She loved the Lord and going to church. Making sure her family was in church was top priority. But she and RJ also set the Christian example everyday. She was gifted by playing hymns on the piano by ear, and also played the guitar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, R.J. McDougal; a sister, Mary McKeel; and three brothers, W.F. Glover, John Glover and Jack Glover.
Mrs. McDougal is survived by two daughters, Renee Underwood of Nashville, Tennessee, and Shannon Colson and husband Silburn of Hazel; one grandchild, Miranda Stephenson and husband Joshua of Bradford, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Noah Stephenson and Sarah Stephenson, both of Bradford; three sisters-in- law, Norma Glover of Murray, Jean McDougal of Puryear, Tennessee, and Brenda Johnson of Shallotte, North Carolina.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jimmy Stom officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expression of sympathy go to the Passion and Purpose Home Care, 212 Crestview Lane, Almo, KY 42020.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David Landon Keesee
David Landon Keesee, 63, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, formally of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 14, 1959, in Weisbuden, Germany, the beloved son of Thomas Keesee and Barbara Knobf Killen.
He was a former employee of Hannigan Motorsports as a sidecar installer and enjoyed his job greatly. He was an avid guitar player. He was a member of Christian Motorcycle Association and attended Christian Community Church of Murray. He was a graduate of Calloway County High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta Joni Keesee.
David is survived by his daughter, Charity (Chad) Sharp of Indian Mound; step-son, Edward Hilt of Puryear, Tennessee; a sister, Donna (Bill) Ronning of Miles City, Montana; grandchildren, Zaydan Jones and Zaylie Shaffer; step-father, Patrick Killen of Miles City; and loving companions, Roger and Rosie.
A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct., 8, 2022, at Christian Community Church in Murray.
Online condolences may be left at anglinfuneralhome.com.
Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Gela Edwards
Gela Edwards, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.