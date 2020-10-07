Maureen McKinney
Maureen McKinney, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Gloucester, England.
She was a retired bookkeeper and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Association in Owensboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen H. McKinney; and one brother, David Wells.
Mrs. McKinney is survived by a stepdaughter, Tami Porter of Madisonville; two sisters, Diane Harris and Linda Wilcox, both of England; a sister-in-law, Sandra McKinney of Murray; two brothers, Michael Wells and Alan Hooper, both of England; two brothers-in-law, James McKinney and wife Dru of Murray and Gerald Jeffrey of Ledbetter; two grandchildren, Lee Robertson of Madisonville and Glen Robertson of South Carolina; and two nieces, Sherri Harris and husband Mack of Farmington and Teresa Harrah and husband Mike of Cypress, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Nekesha Payne
Nekesha Payne, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 22, 1972, in Murray to Mary Lamarr Payne and James E. Payne Sr.
She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Connie Payne.
Nekesha is survived by her children, Nerasha Payne and Nevon Payne, both of Murray; her mother, Mary Payne of Murray; a sister, Bonnie Payne of Hopkinsville; brothers, Walter Payne (Sherrill) of Murray and James E. Payne Jr. of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; an aunt, Janice Cooper; a great-aunt, Jeanette; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronald Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Frances Aguiar
Grace Frances Aguiar, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.