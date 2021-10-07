Thomas Lestel Elkins
Thomas Lestel Elkins, 100, nearing his 101st birthday the 15th of this month, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Oct. 15, 1920, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas Jefferson “Jack” Elkins and Otie Morgan Elkins.
He was a life-long farmer and resident of Calloway County, known for his Hereford cattle, raising top quality tobacco, and his gardens that fed many in his community. Mr. Elkins received the Goodyear/NACD Conservation Award for outstanding accomplishments in resource conservation. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, stationed in the Philippines. He was a member of Friendship Church of Christ and a regular visitor at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Nell Stancill Elkins; one sister, Lona Mae Williams; one granddaughter, Renee Overbey; a son-in-law, Jerry “Red” Overbey; a stepdaughter, Nellie Lewis; and a stepgreat-grandson, Jonny Armstrong.
Mr. Elkins is survived by two daughters, Judy Overbey and Deborah Grogan and husband Steve, all of Murray; a stepson, Ronnie Stancill of Whittmann, Arizona; two brothers, Otis Elkins and wife Bobbie Sue and Carlos Elkins and wife Linda, all of Murray; three grandchildren, Penny Wallace of Murray, Jeremy Grogan and wife Bridgette of Murray and Jason Grogan and wife Summer of Almo; six stepgrandchildren, Ronnie Stancill, II, Jackie Armstrong, Danny Guess, Chad Lewis, Tim Lewis and Chris Lewis; six great-grandchildren, Brodie Wallace, Logan Wallace, Taylor Garrison, Evan Garrison, Emerson Grogan and Bailee Grogan; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Phillip Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Robbie Jewel Whitney Miller
Mrs. Robbie Jewel Whitney Miller, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born between the rivers on July 23, 1939, in Golden Pond, Kentucky to the late Percy Whitney and the late Irene Dunn Whitney Turner. She is also predeceased by her stepfather, Curve (CB) Turner; brother, Vernon Hale Whitney; and sister, Velar Whitney Olah.
She married the late Irvin Miller on May 19, 1959, and moved many times over the years due to Irvin’s service to the U.S. Navy. They made Almo their home. They had two children, Cathy of Lewisburg and Jamie of Almo.
Robbie was a Kentucky Colonel, member of Dexter Baptist Church, avid decorator, crafter, gardener, homemaker, and an extremely proud Mamaw who always had a story to tell about one of her granddaughters or her great-grandson.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Baugh and husband, Glenn of Lewisburg; her son, Jamie Miller and wife Jeri of Murray; her grandchildren, Angela Baugh of Lewisburg and Taylor Snell and husband Jonathan of Murray; and her great-grandson, Jonathan Ryan Snell, also of Murray. During Robbie’s illness, she was lovingly cared for by Carolyn Crass and Sandra Harper.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Pallbearers include Clint Gentry, Jeff Gentry, Jonathan Snell, Jeff Turner and Logan Dowdy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the funeral home. The family asks that visitors please wear a mask.
Faye White Travis
Faye White Travis, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky to Hugh White and Gertrude Oliver White.
She retired from the Murray State Bookstore, and was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Will Edd Travis.
Mrs. Travis is survived by one daughter, Diana Travis of Murray; one son, Eddie Travis of Hazel; one sister, Sue White Heiss of Murray; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Travis of Murray; two brothers-in-law, Billy Travis of Murray and LA Travis of Dalton, Georgia; one grand dog, Winston Travis of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Jonnie Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plain Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. David Thompson, 3911 Murray Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049, or to Second Chance Dog Rescue, c/o Wanda Dodd, 1550 Dodd Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Dian Boyd
Dian Boyd, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born May 17, 1942, in Murray, to Ruble Taylor and Johnnie Farris Taylor, who preceded her in death.
She was retired from Fisher-Price/Mattel as a quality inspection operator, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her husband, Max Boyd of Murray, whom she married Sept. 28, 1963, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky; one daughter, Jenise Boyd Howard and husband Darren of Murray; three sisters, Della Martin and husband Carlton, Deloris Boyle Whisenant and husband Doug, and Louella Barrett and husband Carl, all of Murray; one brother, George Taylor and wife Beth of Paducah; and one grandchild, Chasten Boyd Howard of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Charlie Warren
Charlie Warren, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
O. Glynn Williams
O. Glynn Williams, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.