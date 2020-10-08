Margaret Blanche VanBuren
Margaret Blanche VanBuren, 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Scheneatady, New York, to Edward and Marjorie LeBlanc Hicks, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Saint Leo Catholic Church.
Mrs. VanBuren is survived by her husband, Charles VanBuren of Mayfield; a son, Charles VanBuren of Kodak, Tennessee; three daughters, Sandra VanBuren of Murray, Donna VanBuren of Elcohon, California, and Marjorie Van Buren of Clear Lake, California; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Private family services are scheduled.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Sammy Puckett
Sammy Puckett, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 27, 1937, in Dexter to Maxie Puckett and Elizabeth Copeland Puckett.
He was a retired Ironworker, and a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marion Brown, and two brothers, James Mac Puckett and Ricky Puckett.
Mr. Puckett is survived by his wife, Nida Morris Puckett of Dexter, whom he married May 28, 1960, in Hardin; one daughter, Cathy Jane Clark and husband Dave of Almo; one son, Maxie Puckett and wife Grace of Almo; three sisters, Darlene Elkins Garland and husband Bill of Murray, Kay Thorn of Almo and Betty “Skip” Barron and husband Bobby of Murray; one brother, Harvey Puckett and wife Karen of Dexter; four grandchildren, Tasha Mitchell and husband James of Dexter, Sam Clark of Dexter, Keeli Puckett of Almo and Dalton Puckett of Almo; and two great-grandchildren, Jack “Jackman” Mitchell and Ruby “Ruby Doo” Mitchell, both of Dexter.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Maureen McKinney
Maureen McKinney, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Gloucester, England.
She was a retired bookkeeper and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Association in Owensboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen H. McKinney; and one brother, David Wells.
Mrs. McKinney is survived by a stepdaughter, Tami Porter of Madisonville; two sisters, Diane Harris and Linda Wilcox, both of England; a sister-in-law, Sandra McKinney of Murray; two brothers, Michael Wells and Alan Hooper, both of England; two brothers-in-law, James McKinney and wife Dru of Murray and Gerald Jeffrey of Ledbetter; two grandchildren, Lee Robertson of Madisonville and Glen Robertson of South Carolina; and two nieces, Sherri Harris and husband Mack of Farmington and Teresa Harrah and husband Mike of Cypress, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home
Nekesha Payne
The funeral service is at noon Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.