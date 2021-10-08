Charlie Warren
Charlie Warren, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 21, 1947, in Murray, to Eurie and Doris West Warren.
He was a 1965 graduate of Murray High School where he was later inducted into the MHS Football Hall of Fame. He owned and operated WW Construction for 45 years and built several houses for Habitat for Humanity. Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in DaNang, Vietnam. During his enlistment, he was a Navy Seabee and was responsible for building much of the temporary and permanent infrastructure for both combat and non-combat missions. In his younger years, he coached Special Olympic teams. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jo Brandon; a brother, Ray Warren; and two brothers-in-law, Gene Brandon and Terry Barnett.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Beverly Warren of Murray; a son, Kyle Warren and wife Kaylee of Murray; grandchildren, Taylor Warren, Kylee Awbery, Karson Sidener and Kashley Warren; a sister, Sue Lemmons of Murray; a brother-in-law, John Barnett and wife Barbara; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Glynn Orr officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Scott Kloss, Conner Gilpin, Justin Franklin, Ki Franklin, Kanyon Franklin, Scott McDougal and Steven McDougal. Honorary pallbearers are Dale Woodall, Dwain Gibbs, Jack Wallis, Larry Jones and Ronnie Roberts. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Billy Gene Garland
Billy Gene Garland, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Carrol County, Tennessee, to John Robert Garland and Gladys Pritchett.
He was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and a member of Dexter Church of Christ where he served as an elder for more than 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Joyce Garland; his second wife, Darlene Puckett Garland; one sister, Minnie Lou Thompson; and two brothers, Bobby Garland and Johnny Garland.
Mr. Garland is survived by one daughter, Deanna Thurman and husband Mark of Jonesboro, Arkansas; three sons, Randy Garland and wife Sue of Hardin, Gary Garland and wife Jannette of Dexter and Howard Garland and wife Jennifer of Dexter; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Stewart Cemetery with Luke Puckett officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
O. Glynn Williams
O. Glynn Williams, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Reginald Williams and Jewell Sparks Williams, who preceded him in death.
He retired from Talon Zipper Co. after 34 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and was of Church of Christ faith.
Mr. Williams is survived by one son, David Williams and wife Regina of Dexter; two grandchildren, Michael Williams and wife Jennifer of Murray and Kelsey Kennady and husband Tyler of Paducah; five great-grandchildren, Jack Williams, Jaye Williams and Beau Williams, all of Murray, and Hattie Kennady and Collins Kennady, both of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Thomas Lestel Elkins
Thomas Lestel Elkins, 100, nearing his 101st birthday the 15th of this month, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Oct. 15, 1920, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas Jefferson “Jack” Elkins and Otie Morgan Elkins.
He was a life-long farmer and resident of Calloway County, known for his Hereford cattle, raising top quality tobacco, and his gardens that fed many in his community. Mr. Elkins received the Goodyear/NACD Conservation Award for outstanding accomplishments in resource conservation. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, stationed in the Philippines. He was a member of Friendship Church of Christ and a regular visitor at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Nell Stancill Elkins; one sister, Lona Mae Williams; one granddaughter, Renee Overbey; a son-in-law, Jerry “Red” Overbey; a stepdaughter, Nellie Lewis; and a stepgreat-grandson, Jonny Armstrong.
Mr. Elkins is survived by two daughters, Judy Overbey and Deborah Grogan and husband Steve, all of Murray; a stepson, Ronnie Stancill of Whittmann, Arizona; two brothers, Otis Elkins and wife Bobbie Sue and Carlos Elkins and wife Linda, all of Murray; three grandchildren, Penny Wallace of Murray, Jeremy Grogan and wife Bridgette of Murray and Jason Grogan and wife Summer of Almo; six stepgrandchildren, Ronnie Stancill, II, Jackie Armstrong, Danny Guess, Chad Lewis, Tim Lewis and Chris Lewis; six great-grandchildren, Brodie Wallace, Logan Wallace, Taylor Garrison, Evan Garrison, Emerson Grogan and Bailee Grogan; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Phillip Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Richard R. Smith
Richard R. Smith, 87, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Murray, and graduated from Murray Training School. He went on to graduate from Murray State University in 1968. He married Norma Sue Carnal of Slaughters on Dec. 21, 1958.
He started working at B.F. Goodrich chemical plant in Calvert City in 1956 and retired from Westlake Monomers in 1997. He was a longtime member of University Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for many years and as an elder for 17 years, retiring in 1996. He was instrumental in the establishment of West Kentucky Prison Ministries. Richard and Sue traveled and served with Sojourner ministries from 2007 to 2021.They were wintertime residents of the Palmetto Palms community in Ft. Myers, Florida, since 2008, and active members of Gulf Coast Church of Christ in Ft. Myers.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gaydara Lynn Smith; his parents, Boone Dawson and Mary McKeel Smith; and one brother, Rob E. Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Sue Carnal Smith; a son Terry K. Smith and wife Cheryl of Centerville, Ohio; a son David M. Smith of Murray; a grandson Joe Staley of Berkeley, California, grandson Mark Wells and wife Chelsea of Murray, and grandson Matthew Wells of Murray; a granddaughter Taylor Smith of Homer, Arkansas; a grandson, Grant Smith of Kettering, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Judy Wood of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at University Church of Christ with Charlie Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to New Pathways for Children in Melber, KY, online @ npfc.net, or to the 12-Step Recovery Program at University Church of Christ, 801 N 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, (payable to University Church of Christ).
