Larry Joe Martin
Larry Joe Martin, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Sept. 11, 1957, in Paris, Tennessee.
Before retiring, he was the owner and operator of Martin Mechanical Contractors in Buchanan, and was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Martin.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Glenda Stubblefield Martin; whom he married Sept. 20, 1986, in New Concord; his mother, Jean Rowlett Martin; two sons, Zach Martin and special friend Stacey Lee of Murray and Brad Martin and wife Kristen of Hebron; and three grandchildren, Landon, Carter and Callie.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Martin Family Cemetery in Buchanan with Mickey Garrison and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Visitation will be from 5– 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kenneth J. Manker Jr.
Kenneth J. Manker Jr., 57, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, died at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He worked for the Corp of Engineers in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Jewell Manker Sr. and Brenda Long Manker, and one brother, Larry Manker.
Mr. Manker is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol Driskill Manker of Grand Rivers; three children and six grandchildren; a son, Jake Manker and wife Hannah, along with their three children, Macie, Greyson and Hayden of Grand Rivers; a daughter, Ashley and husband Paul Lanier, along with their daughter, Chloe of Calvert City; a daughter, Lindsey and Patrick Caskey, along with their two children, Liam and Milo of Grand Rivers; one brother, Terry and wife Regina Manker of Murray; one sister, Kelly and husband Jamie Vaughn of Jackson, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with David Manker officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 550 S. 1st Street, Louisville, KY 40202, or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Margaret Blanche VanBuren
Margaret Blanche VanBuren, 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Scheneatady, New York, to Edward and Marjorie LeBlanc Hicks, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
Mrs. VanBuren is survived by her husband, Charles VanBuren of Mayfield; a son, Charles VanBuren of Kodak, Tennessee; three daughters, Sandra VanBuren of Murray, Donna VanBuren of Elcohon, California, and Marjorie Van Buren of Clear Lake, California; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Private family services are scheduled.
Sammy Puckett
Sammy Puckett, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 27, 1937, in Dexter to Maxie Puckett and Elizabeth Copeland Puckett.
He was a retired Ironworker, and a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marion Brown, and two brothers, James Mac Puckett and Ricky Puckett.
Mr. Puckett is survived by his wife, Nida Morris Puckett of Dexter, whom he married May 28, 1960, in Hardin; one daughter, Cathy Jane Clark and husband Dave of Almo; one son, Maxie Puckett and wife Grace of Almo; three sisters, Darlene Elkins Garland and husband Bill of Murray, Kay Thorn of Almo and Betty “Skip” Barron and husband Bobby of Murray; one brother, Harvey Puckett and wife Karen of Dexter; four grandchildren, Tasha Mitchell and husband James of Dexter, Sam Clark of Dexter, Keeli Puckett of Almo and Dalton Puckett of Almo; and two great-grandchildren, Jack “Jackman” Mitchell and Ruby “Ruby Doo” Mitchell, both of Dexter.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Rudy L. Pohl
Rudy L. Pohl, 78, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.