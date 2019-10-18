Zoey Mae Smith
Zoey Mae Smith, 5, of Murray, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Zoey was born Dec. 11, 2013, in Murray, to Jeremy Smith and Whitney Reed.
Instantly we knew she would make an impact on this world, at the time we were unaware of just how that would be. At 20 months old, she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and began treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. There she fought bravely and battled her cancer on four different occasions over the course of four years. It was in October 2018 that our oncologist informed us that Zoey was terminal. We began living life to the fullest doing all the things Zoey ever dreamed of doing. On Dec. 8, 2018, by order of a proclamation given by Jack Rose, mayor of the City of Murray, Zoey became the official “Princess of Murray” and the day was dedicated in her honor to bring awareness to childhood cancer. She exhibited tremendous courage and strength during her battle with cancer. Her smile was contagious and she would always light up every room she entered. As parents, you hope that your child will grow up and make a difference in the world by helping others and perhaps spark a change. However, it was God’s will that Zoey make a difference and impact others in only a short lifespan. She leaves a legacy behind that will not be easily forgotten. Our family would like to extend our greatest gratitude to all of our supporting members of Team Zoey who have prayed alongside us all these years. We ask that you continue to honor Zoey’s life by sparking a change and creating awareness for childhood cancer so that one day a cure will be found.
Zoey is survived by her father, Jeremy Smith of Murray; her mother, Whitney Reed and stepfather Tim Reed of Murray; a brother, Abel Tyler Wadkins of Murray; grandparents, Mark and Jeanetta Smith of Murray, Ken and Missy Cossey of Kirksey and Timmy Sons of New Johnsonville, Tennessee.
The funeral service honoring Zoey’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Ricky Cunningham and Dustin McClain officiating. A private family burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Smith, Tim Reed, Mitchell Smith and Taylor Sons. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Zoey’s family asks that anyone who has a Team Zoey shirt to please wear it to the funeral service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at fundraising.stjude.org.
Ann Williams
Ann Williams, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born July 2, 1932, in Murray, Kentucky, to Carl Haley and Lucille Thorn Haley.
She formerly worked at Tappan and was a home decorator and landscape designer. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Williams, and one brother, Charles Haley.
Mrs. Williams is survived by one sister-in-law, Mary Louise Haley of Murray; two nieces, Tammy Salyer of Almo and Laurie Ross of Dexter.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Carolyn E. Veal Sanning
Carolyn E. Veal Sanning, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.