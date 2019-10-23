Walter Lane Dunn
Walter Lane Dunn, 61, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
He was born Dec. 17, 1957, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a hair stylist and of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther L. Dunn Jr.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his mother, Myrtle Carroll Ross Dunn of Murray; one son, DeShawn Dunn of Hawaii; one sister, Barbara Osha of Hawaii; and one brother, Richard Dunn and wife Charlotte of Murray.
A private family service will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
J.P. McGee
J.P. McGee, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
He was born Oct. 1, 1926, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Ernest Landis and Emma Causey McGee.
He retired from the military after 20 years of service to his country. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, and was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. In addition, he worked 20 years with the United States Post Office in Murray, before he retired from that position.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcene Blane; and his sisters, Margaret McGee Watson and Thedis McGee Abernathy.
Mr. McGee is survived by his brother, William Edward McGee of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Mildred McGee Shoultz of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Anglin Funeral Home with Marty Blane officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the funeral home and from noon until the service hour Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Troylene 'Joy' Langston
Troylene “Joy” Langston, 67, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born in Murray, Kentucky, to Troy Usher Webb and Virginia Charlotte Willows Webb.
She was employed at Walmart in Mayfield before becoming ill. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Almo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thurman and Sheldon Webb.
Mrs. Langston is survived by her husband, Clayton Langston of Mayfield, whom she married Nov. 14, 1970 in Golo; three daughters, Sherry Renee Stone of Metropolis, Illinois, Crystal Dawn Sterling and husband Donnie and Misty Nicole Jones and husband Jason, all of Mayfield; one sister, Bonnie Elaine Tynes and husband Walton of Mayfield; one brother, Ronald Lynn Webb and wife Sylvia of Union City, Tennessee; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1477 Boggess Drive, Almo, KY 42020.
Theodore W. Falkowski Jr.
Theodore W. Falkowski Jr., 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, to Theodore and Lillian Zypka Fakowski.
He served his country by joining the U.S. Army from 1961-1965. On New Years' Eve 1965, he met the love of his life, Connie, whom he married Sept. 17, 1966. Their only child, Tammy, was born in 1968.
Over the next 10 years, the Falkowski family moved to California while Theodore was working for American Airlines. He was a devoted and loyal USC Trojan football fan. Having left American Airlines, Theodore worked for Albertson's until he retired in 2002. He and Connie spent most of their retirement traveling to spend time with their family and moved to Murray in August 2018.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Falkowski Hendrickson.
Mr. Falkowski is survived by his wife Connie; a daughter, Tammy Marie Falkowski Gooch and husband Jim of Paris, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Bryan Dale Mullin of Imperial Beach, California, and Breyanne Marie Sperry and husband Justine of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Dawson A Sperry, Dalyiah M. Sperry, Lilley T. Sperry, Oakley T. Sperry and Ezra K Sperry; and many close family and friends.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Rudy M. Johnson
Rudy M. Johnson. 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Jackson Purchase Hospital in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Senathe, Missouri, to Milford B. Johnson and Anna Mae Johnson.
He was a retired row crop farmer after working 38 years at Furches Farm in Murray. He served 12 years in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He also was a green beret, where he served in the special forces during the Vietnam War. He was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald B. Johnson and Ricky Paul Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Nancy Carol Wade Johnson of Murray, whom he married Dec. 22, 1972; two children, Tamera Carol Johnson Russell of Aurora and Marty Johnson and wife Kym of Paducah; four sisters, Becky Gooch of Paris, Tennessee, Beth Johnson of Jackson, Tennessee, Jodi Bryant of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Michelle Johnson of Paris; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Memorial Cemetery with Steve Gallimore officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Heath Berry, Chad Bryant, Jonathan Burgess, Robert Stevens, Nathan Watkins, Tony Wade and Mike Swindle. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to the American Lung Association, One Vantage Way, Suite D-226, Nashville, TN 37228.
Esther Cohoon
Esther Cohoon, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:38 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.