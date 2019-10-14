Ted Howard
Ted Howard, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at The Legacy at the Willows of Hamburg in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born July 14, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Bill and Alyne Golden Howard.
He retired as the Calloway County Extension Agent for Agriculture and was a member and former deacon at Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, enjoyed showing and raising dairy cows, and loved to garden and go fishing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Zane Sanders, and his brother, Billy Howard.
Mr. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jennell Howard; his sons, Ted Allen Howard and wife Teresa of Cary, North Carolina, Jerry Howard and wife Debbie of Henderson, and Steve Howard and wife Lidian of Plano, Texas; his daughters, Marilyn Stevens and husband Steve of Georgetown and Lisa Arndt and husband Barry of Round Rock, Texas; a brother, Sam Howard and wife Peggy; a sister-in-law, Wyona Howard of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Jordan Howard (Amanda) of Fishers, Indiana, Brett Howard (Brittany) of San Francisco, California, Stewart Stevens (Shelby) of Versailles, Logan Stevens of Charlotte, North Carolina, Taylor Howard of Charlotte, Avery Arndt of College Station, Texas, Tucker Howard of Raleigh, North Carolina, Henry Howard of Austin, Texas, Evan Arndt of College Station and Kate Howard of Plano; and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Cameron Howard of Fishers.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with John Dale and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge or arrangements.
Ila Brown
Ila Brown, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.