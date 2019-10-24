Esther Cohoon
Esther Cohoon, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:38 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 25, 1924, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Charlie and Ella Bushart Smith.
She worked in nursing at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Cohoon; a daughter, Betty Lou Hughes; a son, Willie Stamps; sisters, Katie Irene Joseph, Amy Odell Barnett, Virginia Ruth Rhodes and Annis Marie Parrish; and brothers, Ross Brown Smith, Walter Coy Smith and William Cletus Smith.
Mrs. Cohoon is survived by six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore W. Falkowski Jr.
Theodore W. Falkowski Jr., 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, to Theodore and Lillian Zypka Fakowski.
He served his country by joining the U.S. Army from 1961-1965. On New Years’ Eve 1965, he met the love of his life, Connie, whom he married Sept. 17, 1966. Their only child, Tammy, was born in 1968.
Over the next 10 years, the Falkowski family moved to California while Theodore was working for American Airlines. He was a devoted and loyal USC Trojan football fan. Having left American Airlines, Theodore worked for Albertson’s until he retired in 2002. He and Connie spent most of their retirement traveling to spend time with their family and moved to Murray in August 2018.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Falkowski Hendrickson.
Mr. Falkowski is survived by his wife Connie; a daughter, Tammy Marie Falkowski Gooch and husband Jim of Paris, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Bryan Dale Mullin of Imperial Beach, California, and Breyanne Marie Sperry and husband Justin of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Dawson A. Sperry, Dalyliah M. Sperry, Lilley T. Sperry, Oakley T. Sperry and Ezra K. Sperry; and many close family and friends.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. A prayer service was at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Paul Armstrong
Larry Paul Armstrong, 78, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Monday Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence.
He retired from General Tire where he was a cover, filler and flipper for 30 years and a member of Local #665. He was a member of Farmington Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he was the Sunday school clerk for more than 30 years. He was also an avid UK basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Trixie Armstrong; one brother, Eugene Armstrong; and one sister, Janice Overcast.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Everett Armstrong; two daughters, Lisa Armstrong Flood and husband Glenn and Karen Armstrong Williams and husband Scott, both of Mayfield; three grandchildren Emilee Smith (Josh) Dillingham, Krista Williams (Lucas) Campbell and Trevor Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Ava Matthews, Jameson Matthews, Amelia “Emmy” Dillingham and Stella Dillingham.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Ben Stratton, Al Colley and Curtis Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Everett Hart, Brad Williams, Dale Smith, John Nelson, Tommy Armstrong and Greg Cook. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
J.P. McGee
J.P. McGee, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
He was born Oct. 1, 1926, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Ernest Landis and Emma Causey McGee.
He retired from the military after 20 years of service to his country. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, and was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. In addition, he worked 20 years with the United States Post Office in Murray, before he retired from that position.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcene Blane; and his sisters, Margaret McGee Watson and Thedis McGee Abernathy.
Mr. McGee is survived by his brother, William Edward McGee of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Mildred McGee Shoultz of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Anglin Funeral Home with Marty Blane officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the funeral home and from noon until the service hour Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Anglin Funeral Home of Dover, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Troylene ‘Joy’ Langston
Troylene “Joy” Langston, 67, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born in Murray, Kentucky, to Troy Usher Webb and Virginia Charlotte Willows Webb.
She was employed at Walmart in Mayfield before becoming ill. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Almo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thurman and Sheldon Webb.
Mrs. Langston is survived by her husband, Clayton Langston of Mayfield, whom she married Nov. 14, 1970 in Golo; three daughters, Sherry Renee Stone of Metropolis, Illinois, Crystal Dawn Sterling and husband Donnie and Misty Nicole Jones and husband Jason, all of Mayfield; one sister, Bonnie Elaine Tynes and husband Walton of Mayfield; one brother, Ronald Lynn Webb and wife Sylvia of Union City, Tennessee; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1477 Boggess Drive, Almo, KY 42020.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Lane Dunn
Walter Lane Dunn, 61, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
He was born Dec. 17, 1957, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a hair stylist and of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther L. Dunn Jr.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his mother, Myrtle Carroll Ross Dunn of Murray; one son, DeShawn Dunn of Hawaii; one sister, Barbara Osha of Hawaii; and one brother, Richard Dunn and wife Charlotte of Murray.
A private family service will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.