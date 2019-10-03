Kesha Chambers Sullivan
Kesha Chambers Sullivan, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Tri-Star Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee
She was born May 22, 1961, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Hyrum and Margaret Baccus Chambers.
Kesha was a graduate of Stewart High School and continued her education at Murray State University. She followed her God-given gift and received a bachelor’s degree in learning and behavior disorders and elementary education. She also received her master’s degree in reading and writing. She taught in Franklin, Tennessee, and retired from teaching special education and first-grade at Murray Elementary School in 2018. Mrs. Sullivan, as her students called her, was a bright light in the school system, where she was very involved with her students, co-workers, and even coached middle school cheerleading. She was awarded the blue ribbon award. Teaching was not just a job for Kesha, it was her passion. She diligently worked to always do her best to set her students up for the brightest futures possible and carried each student she taught in her many years in her heart. She enjoyed being a part of their lives after leaving her classroom and was there cheering them on when they were able to accomplish their dreams.
Kesha married the love of her life, Lynn Sullivan, after meeting in college and they shared 35 amazing years of marriage together. They had two children, Lynley and Hogan, and she was a very present mother that supported her children in any endeavor that was put in her path. She never missed a game they cheered or played in, and was always their biggest cheerleader. She assisted in helping run the family business, Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course, in support of her husband who is a PGA professional golfer. She enjoyed being able to raise her children on the golf course and loved when her students where able to come play.
Kesha enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, her fur-grandchildren, and especially her precious miniature dachshund Heidi. Heidi was added to the Sullivan family when Kesha was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and was a loyal companion to her throughout all of her treatments. Heidi took on the same role when her mom was sick again and along with her family, was with mom until she was ultimately healed in heaven.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hyrum Fount Chambers of Kuttawa.
Kesha is survived by her mother Margaret Baccus Chambers of Kuttawa; a brother, Barry Chambers and sister-in-law Debbie Chambers of Pikeville; her loving husband, Lynn Sullivan of Murray; a son, Hogan Sullivan of Murray; a daughter, Lynley Sanders and son-in-law Scott Sanders of Cadiz; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, James and Jerelene Sullivan of Murray; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that became family that she loved very much.
The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Officiating are two men that were dear to her, Scott Wilson and Jamus Redd. Burial will follow in the Sanders Family Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the MISD Family Resource Center (to purchase books for children), 208 S. 13th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Roy Damon Williams
Roy Damon Williams, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 3, 1935, in Murray, to Victor Williams and Alpha Jones Williams.
He retired from Murray Rental & Sales, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Williams; two brothers, Rudy Williams and James Williams; and two sisters, Opal Walters and Hilda Dick.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, June Williams of Murray, whom he married June 5, 1960, in Murray; one daughter, Jana Amalfitano and husband Rob of Murray; one son, Roy J. Williams and wife Teresa of Murray; one sister, Agnes McClain and husband Charles of Murray; four grandchildren, Courtney Pridemore and husband Daniel of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kyle Parker and wife Emily of Murray, Amanda Dick and husband Sam of Farmington and Chris Williams and wife Cayla of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Haylee Dick and Ella Dick, both of Farmington.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Brooks Chapel Cemetery with Robert McKinney officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Jack M. Glover
Jack M. Glover, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born April 2, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Glover and Erie Youngblood Glover.
He retired with Tappan, and was the owner and operator of Jack Glover Vinyl Siding and Windows. He attended Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary McKeel, and two brothers, W.F. Glover and John Wayne Glover.
Mr. Glover is survived by his wife, Norma Bennett Glover of Murray, whom he married June 26, 1950, in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Rhonda Riley and husband James of Calvert City; one sister, Shirley McDougal of Murray; two grandchildren, Rodney Murphy and wife Linda of Wadesboro and Tina Richey and husband Rob of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Savannah Richey, Jack Richey, Miles Richey, Sydney Murphy and Seth Murphy; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Speed and Sarah Bogard; and one step great-great-grandchild, Harrison Bogard.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Lynn C. Dalziel
Lynn C. Dalziel, 75, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Life Way Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Wyoming to Charles Dalziel and Ruby Mathews Dalziel, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Dalziel is survived by his wife, Lila Archer Dalziel.
There will be no services.
Douglas Ray ‘Doug’ Tally
Douglas Ray “Doug” Tally, 50, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 12, 1969, in Peoria, Illinois, to Delbert Tally and Judith Chrisman Tally.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Chrisman Tally.
Mr. Tally is survived by his daughters, Sara Josleyn and husband Ben and Stephanie Rogers and husband Brandon, all of Murray; his father, Delbert Tally; his girlfriend, Lisa England of Calvert City; a sister, Diana Dixon and husband Dave of Bloomington, Illinois; his grandchildren, Aedan Josleyn, Adalyn Josleyn and Autumn Joselyn; and a nephew, Zach Dixon of Bloomington.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Augusta ‘Gussie’ R. Maynard
Augusta “Gussie” R. Maynard, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
