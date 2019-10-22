Rudy M. Johnson
Rudy M. Johnson. 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Jackson Purchase Hospital in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Senathe, Missouri, to Milford B. Johnson and Anna Mae Johnson.
He was a retired row crop farmer after working 38 years at Furches Farm in Murray. He served 12 years in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He also was a green beret, where he served in the special forces during the Vietnam War. He was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald B. Johnson and Ricky Paul Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Nancy Carol Wade Johnson of Murray, whom he married Dec. 22, 1972; two children, Tamera Carol Johnson Russell of Aurora and Marty Johnson and wife Kym of Paducah; four sisters, Becky Gooch of Paris, Tennessee, Beth Johnson of Jackson, Tennessee, Jodi Bryant of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Michelle Johnson of Paris; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Memorial Cemetery with Steve Gallimore officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Heath Berry, Chad Bryant, Jonathan Burgess, Robert Stevens, Nathan Watkins, Tony Wade and Mike Swindle. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to the American Lung Association, One Vantage Way, Suite D-226, Nashville, TN 37228.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Mike Finley
Mike Finley, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Murray, to Argyle Marion Finley and Emily Blanche Reed Finley, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, and retired from the purchasing department of Murray State University. He was a Life Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 77 in Murray. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, painting, working around the house and Nascar races.
Mr. Finley is survived by his wife, Rita Finley; two stepdaughters, Angela Shelby and husband Alan of Draffenville and Jessica Elkins of Pryorsburg; and two stepgrandchildren, Nathan Shelby and Rayne Elkins.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore W. Falkowski Jr.
Theodore W. Falkowski Jr., 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, to Theodore and Lillian Zypka Fakowski.
He served his country by joining the U.S. Army from 1961-1965. On New Years’ Eve 1965, he met the love of his life, Connie, whom he married Sept. 17, 1966. Their only child, Tammy, was born in 1968.
Over the next 10 years, the Falkowski family moved to California while Theodore was working for American Airlines. He was a devoted and loyal USC Trojan football fan. Having left American Airlines, Theodore worked for Albertson’s until he retired in 2002. He and Connie spent most of their retirement traveling to spend time with their family and moved to Murray in August 2018.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Falkowski Hendrickson.
Mr. Falkowski is survived by his wife Connie; a daughter, Tammy Marie Falkowski Gooch and husband Jim of Paris, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Bryan Dale Mullin of Imperial Beach, California, and Breyanne Marie Sperry and husband Justine of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Dawson A Sperry, Dalyiah M. Sperry, Lilley T. Sperry, Oakley T. Sperry and Ezra K Sperry; and many close family and friends.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn E. Veal Sanning
Carolyn E. Veal Sanning, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born March 13, 1928, in Rockford, Illinois, to Fred C. Nelson and Mary A. Trauber Nelson, who preceded her in death.
She retired as an office assistant for Humana in Louisville. She was a member of First Christian Church in Murray.
Ms. Sanning is survived by one son, Lubie L. “Chip” Veal III and wife Peggy of Murray; three grandchildren, Ginger Veal Christie of Evansville, Indiana, Jeremy Whelchel of New York City, New York, and Josh Whelchel and wife Amanda of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one great-grandchild, Braedon Christie of Evansville.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rita Ford
Rita Ford, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.