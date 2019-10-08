Phyllis Mary Mlsna Welch
Phyllis Mary Mlsna Welch, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 6, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Frantesk Mlsna and Mary Toman Mlsna.
She was an award-winning artist. During World War II, she was a member of the Military Order of Guards in Chicago, Illinois, and a member of New Life Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Scott Welch, whom she married March 18, 1944, in Alexander Louisiana; two brothers, Otto Tony Mlsna and Ladislav Mlsna; and one grandson, Curt Kletzien.
Mrs. Welch is survived by two daughters, Nancy Carol Welch Kletzien and husband Daniel of Cascade, Wisconsin, and Linda Marie Welch Haag and husband Charles of Buchanan; six grandchildren, Katherine Lynn Rogers, Sandra Eihler, Adam Haag, Eric Kletzien, Greg Kletzien and Chris Kletzien; six great-grandchildren, Ariana Eihler, Brionna Elzey, Mary Rogers, Mason Rogers, Alec Haag and Anna Haag; and one great-great-granddaughter, Marley Jo Elzey.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Mark Welch, Karen Welch and Michael Pickens officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Life Church, 300 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patty Schleiss
Patricia "Patty" Schleiss, 80, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Towne Square of Puryear, Tennessee.
Patricia Delene Schleiss was born May 22, 1939, in Buffaloville, Indiana, to Oscar John Foerster and Sally Francis Swearingen Foerster.
She was a member of Tennessee Valley Community Church. She worked as an LPN for Dr. Kimberlin for 20 years, and previously worked at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in labor delivery for 10 years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Frank Kemp on Sept. 11, 1980, and a brother, Ben Foerster.
Ms. Schleiss is survived by two daughters, Cyndi Rogers and husband Harry of Columbus, Ohio, and Kim Kemp Cooley and husband Ricky of Buchanan, Tennessee; three sisters: Delores DellaMorta, Sharon Bender and Margaret "Bammy" Foerster, all of Dale, Indiana; two brothers: Charles Ansel Foerster of Chicago, Illinois, and Jim Foerster and wife Joyce of Puryear; six grandchildren: Deryc Painter, Regan Haney, Julia Spruill, Frankie Crouch, Nikki Crouch and Haleigh Clary; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Her body is to be cremated following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
McEvoy Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Gary 'Sieg' Siegmund
Gary "Sieg" Siegmund, 69, of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home in Cadiz.
He was born Nov. 29, 1949, in Murray, Kentucky, to Carlton and Martha Owsley Siegmund.
Sieg, as he was affectionately known, was a lifelong educator that left his imprint on many young men and women from the classroom to the athletic field. He began his teaching career at Trigg County in 1975, and through the years taught seventh grade English, high school driver’s education, cooking and first aide. One of his favorite subjects of study was during the years as an English teacher when he would enlighten his students of the world of poetry and renown poets, such as William Wordsworth and Robert Frost. For many years, he was active at the American Legion Swimming Pool in Cadiz, where he would manage the day-to-day operations and served as a lifeguard. He would also conduct swimming lessons and lifeguard certification. During his years within the educational systems at Trigg County, he served the athletic department in many roles and he became one of the more popular and visible figures in Trigg County athletics. Siegmund helped coach several of Trigg County’s state champion track and field teams in the 1970s and '80s and served as an assistant basketball coach for the boys’ and girls’ teams for 14 years. He served two different terms as Wildcat baseball coach. He guided the Wildcats to the school’s first district baseball title in 19 years in 1979, serving as head coach from 1978-82. He later returned as head coach in 1987 for a couple of seasons. Coach Sieg also served as girls’ softball coach in 1989-90, and as track and field coach. He was a long-time football trainer and assistant coach for the football team. It was during this time that he tutored many student-managers in the art of taping ankles, fingers, and wrists. He served as an athletic trainer for the Murray State University football team in the 1980s. He was able to lend his boisterous personality to the public address announcer role for Trigg County football and basketball games. He later moved on to Christian County where he taught driver’s education and did P.A. at the Stadium of Champions. For several years, Coach Sieg was asked by the senior class to give the main address at their graduation ceremony. He was inducted into the Trigg County High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. Through his roles as teacher, trainer, and coach, he remains one of the most popular icons in Trigg County High School athletic history. Gary and his wife, Jessica, are members of Cadiz Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jesse and Connie Vinson; a sister-in-law, Wanda Mitchell; and two nephews, Patric Perry and Kevin Mitchell.
Coach Siegmund is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jessica Vinson Siegmund of Cadiz; two daughters, Amber Siegmund of Cadiz and Ashley Broad and husband Kyle of Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren, Jessie Patric Siegmund, Mary Shine Robison and Mallakai Jude Broad; one brother, Bruce Siegmund and wife Carol of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Stephanie and Craig Perry, Nita and Larry Mott and Ron Mitchell; and nieces and nephews, Shannon "The Golden Child" Perry, Tim Mott, Tyler Mott, Kim White, Krista Thompson (Mike), Deanna Siegmund and Carl Siegmund.
A memorial service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Cadiz Christian Church with Kevin Deibert, Tom Martin, James Redd and George Radford officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seven Friends Memorial Fund, c/o Stephanie Perry, 2531 Old Canton Pike, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz was in charge of arrangements.
Elsie Vidrick
Elsie Vidrick, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Angella Marie Hale
Angella Marie Hale, 48, of Calvert City, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.