Ila Mae Brown
Ila Mae Brown, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
She was born March 29, 1939, in Almo, Kentucky, and was one of nine children.
She graduated from Murray State University in 1964 with a bachelor of arts degree in education and was a teacher at North Calloway Elementary for 27 years. After she retired in 1999, she enjoyed volunteering at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was a longtime, loyal member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, an active member of the Calloway County Retired Teachers Association, and a longtime member of Scotts Grove Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and movie buff, and loved to travel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Brown; her parents, Cloyce and Willie Hopkins; her brothers, Hal Vernon, Charles and Palmer Hopkins; and her sisters, Verne Lucille, Mildred Brandon and Faye Shelton.
Ila is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Tracey and Darren Hooper and Holly and Jeff Cross; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Cathy Hopkins; a sister and brother-in-law, Joe Ann and Mike McDougal; her grandchildren, Josh Hendrix, Nicholas Hendrix and wife Taylor, Chloe Cross and Thomas Cross; a great-grandchild, Bennett Hendrix; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Leeann Myers
Bonnie Leeann Myers, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
She was born June 9, 1958, in Murray, Kentucky, to Charles Ralph Edwards and Margaret Delores Smothermon Rose.
She was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church and the Calloway County School Board.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie is also survived by her husband, Donald Myers; a daughter, Chelsea Wallace and husband Trevor of Murray; a son, Michael McKinney of Murray; a brother, Mike Edwards and wife Lanette of Murray; and four grandchildren, Lola Wallace, Hayley McKinney, Carson McKinney and Ava Milby.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held with burial in Barnett Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.