Ted Howard
Ted Howard, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at The Legacy at the Willows of Hamburg in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born July 14, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Bill and Alyne Golden Howard.
He retired as the Calloway County Extension Agent for Agriculture and was a member and former deacon at Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, enjoyed showing and raising dairy cows, and loved to garden and go fishing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Zane Sanders, and his brother, Billy Howard.
Mr. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jennell Howard; his sons, Ted Allen Howard and wife Teresa of Cary, North Carolina, Jerry Howard and wife Debbie of Henderson, and Steve Howard and wife Lidian of Plano, Texas; his daughters, Marilyn Stevens and husband Steve of Georgetown and Lisa Arndt and husband Barry of Round Rock, Texas; a brother, Sam Howard and wife Peggy; a sister-in-law, Wyona Howard of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Jordan Howard (Amanda) of Fishers, Indiana, Brett Howard (Brittany) of San Francisco, California, Stewart Stevens (Shelby) of Versailles, Logan Stevens of Charlotte, North Carolina, Taylor Howard of Charlotte, Avery Arndt of College Station, Texas, Tucker Howard of Raleigh, North Carolina, Henry Howard of Austin, Texas, Evan Arndt of College Station and Kate Howard of Plano; and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Cameron Howard of Fishers.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with John Dale and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge or arrangements.
Mary Louise Hutchinson Bell Rayburn
Mary Louise Hutchinson Bell Rayburn, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Waukee, Iowa, to Thomas and Kathryn Hutchinson.
She graduated from nurses training at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She was an active and dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir for more than 50 years. She was known for her generous and caring nature and love for children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Samuel George Bell; her brother, Jon Carlin Hutchinson; and her second husband, JD Rayburn.
Mrs. Rayburn is survived by her son, George William Bell of Clinton; her daughter, Dr. Claire Louise Bell and husband J. Santiago Núñez of Woodstock, Georgia; her stepson, Dr. J.D. Rayburn II and wife Rebecca Humphreys Rayburn of Tallahassee, Florida; her grandchildren, Samuel Witt Bell of Clinton, Jane Inez Rayburn and husband David Fifer and Katie Rayburn Hayden and husband Dylan Hayden, all of Washington D.C.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church with Jim Stahler and Jeffrey Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir Fund, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Elsie L. Vidrick
Elsie L. Vidrick, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, to George Prosen and Justine Buchte Prosen.
She was a retired secretary for the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Commissioner’s Office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vidrick, and one brother, George Prosen Jr.
Mrs. Vidrick is survived by one son, Barry Vidrick and wife Robin of Cadiz, and two grandchildren, Jennifer Beth Brooks and Nancy Jo Shipp.
No public services are scheduled.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Edna Tinsley Canter
Edna Tinsley Canter, 90, of Mayfield, Kentucky, formerly of Fairbanks, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Murray, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wheeler Canter; four brothers, Fred Tinsley, Leon Tinsley, Elmo Tinsley and John Tinsley; three sisters, Mary Lou Tinsley, Ruth Held and Vera Foster; and her parents, Ion and Oma Adams Tinsley.
Mrs. Canter is survived by two daughters, Deborah J. Hulen and husband Joe of Sugarland, Texas, and Rhonda Irvin and husband, Dr. Mark Irvin of Paducah; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Tom Fortner and Greg Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.