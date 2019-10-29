Ashley Burch
Ashley Burch, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, was born in 1980 in Vincennes, Indiana, to Greg and Diana Resenbeck Burch.
Ashley had a passion for music, the most beautiful voice, and loved being an aunt. She was a proud band mom and had a strong faith and love for God. She is loved and will be missed by so many.
“Ashley, you are rooted within our soul, a part of our forever. In the deepest parts of our hearts, there you are.”
She was the loving mother of two amazing children, Addy and McKenna Jewell. She is also survived by one sister, Christy Burch (Vince Kraus); one brother, Logan (Brittany) Burch; and nieces; a nephew; a grandmother; and aunts and uncles.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct.31, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral with Andy French and Mike Chipman officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
As a request of the family and in lieu of flowers, checks may be made to Addy and McKenna Jewell, and sent to Greg Burch,121 Pemberton Place, Hopkinsville, KY 42240, for a savings account that has been set up for the children's' support at the loss of their mother.
Georgia Nadine Beane
Georgia Nadine Beane, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Superior Care Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born July 8, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Porter and Clara Birtus Hutchens.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. She retired from the Murray Woman's Clinic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Halford B. Beane; a grandson, Curtis Allan Beane; a great-grandson, Tanner Newsome; a sister, Orpha Keel; and a brother, Artell Tucker.
Mrs. Beane is survived by a daughter, Angela Williams of Murray; two sons, Allan Beane and wife Linda of Denton, Texas, and Ken Mark MacBean and wife Anna of White House, Tennessee; a sister, Geneva Lee; six grandchildren, Stacie Newsome, Shannon Feagin, Casey Williams, Christy Turner, Nathan MacBain and Andrea Lewis; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Glynn Orr and Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Casey Williams, Austin Newsome, Chandler Newsome, Mike Turner, Steve Newsome and Jacob Turner. Honorary pallbearers will include Terry Lee, Jimmy Turner, Jimmy Felts, Steve Keel and Nathan McBain. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Michael Hughie Hudson
Michael Hughie Hudson, 58, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Before his illness, he was employed by Murray Fabrics, the Murray–Calloway County Parks and the Murray Housing Authority. He was of Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy H. Hudson, and a sister, Mary Ruth Hudson.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Hudson of Hazel; one daughter, Karen Cecilia Hudson of Paducah; one son, William T. Hudson of Murray; two sisters, Lisa J. Hudson of Hazel and Teresa R. Hudson of Draffenville; one brother, Thomas R. Hudson of Hazel; nieces, Wendy Harper of London, Kristen Parks of Murray and Samantha Ruley of Lexington; and nephews, Winston Ruley of Jacksonville, Florida, and Billy Thomas Hudson of Paris, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Berkley Cemetery in Berkley, Kentucky, with burial to follow. There will be no public visitation.
Barbara A. Rose
Barbara A. Rose, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Kimberly Payne
Kimberly Payne, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Peggy Mae Atkins
Peggy Mae Atkins, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.