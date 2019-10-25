Rita Kay Ford
Rita Kay Ford, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Jan. 24, 1946, in Robinson, Illinois, to Byard Brunson and Nina Taylor Brunson, who preceded her in death.
She retired as the director of medical records for the Paris Community Hospital in Paris, Illinois, and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. She was also a past member of the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman's Club and Leadership Murray.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in St. Henry Catholic Church Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Leo Catholic Church, 401 N. 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Watson Spiceland
Doris Watson Spiceland, 87, of Dover, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Morningside of Paris, Tennessee.
She was born March 23,1932, at Neville Creek, Tennessee, to Grady Charles Watson and Nancy Omega Sills Watson.
She was a native of Land Between the Lakes and held strong to the values of that community. After the disbanding of Nevil’s Creek Baptist in1967, she became an active member of First Baptist Church of Dover, devoting many years as a Sunday school teacher. She held a master's of education degree plus-45 from Austin Peay State University. She valued education highly and impacting the lives of children was the passion of hers for more than 30 years of teaching third and fourth grade at North Stewart Elementary and Dover Elementary Schools. She hoped to instill the love of reading to each child and their endless potential. Her first teaching position was to charter a nonexistent program, a comprehensive development class in1974, later titled special education. She and her associate, Charlotte Marshall, drove to homes across the county, transporting these special children to Big Rock Elementary. When North Stewart Elementary School was completed, the program was settled there.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Gene Spiceland; brothers, Grady Sills Watson, Henry Louis Watson, James Everett Watson, LTC Robert (Bob) McGuffin, Dr. Jackie Nolin and Lucy Spiceland and Robert Hicks; and her grandson, David Greg Wallace.
Mrs. Spiceland is survived by her children, Ken Spiceland and wife Kathy of Clarksville, Tennessee, Gregory Gene Spiceland, Drs. Debbie Wallace and husband David and Mary Susan Spiceland, all of Dover; her sister, Mary Joyce McGuffin of Dover; sisters-in-law, Louise Watson of Dover and Peggy Hicks of Murray; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie) Bogard, Heather (Heath) Stevens, Cristy Wallace, all of Dover, Amy (Jon) Scofield of Potomac, Maryland, Jonathan (Emily) Spiceland of Memphis, Tennessee, Leigh Ellen (Russell) Malone of Hopkinsville, Susan (Freddy T.) Wyatt of Clarksville and James (Amber) Alfonso of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania; and great-grandchildren, Haylea and Hanna Stevens, Eli and Emmy Bogard, Campbell, Emory and Grant Scofield, Porter and Audrey Anne Spiceland, Mason, Taylor and Avery Malone.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Anglin Funeral Home in Dover with Ronnie Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Spiceland, Jamie Bogard, Heath Stevens, Randy Watson, Darrell Watson and Bryan Watson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, or the Stewart County Backpack Program SCHS, ℅ Pastor Denise Settles, 120 Robertson Hill Road, Dover, TN.
Anglin Funeral Home of Dover, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Richmond W. Beam
Richmond W. Beam, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 29, 1936, in Pennsylvania to Richmond Beam Sr. and Esther Masso Beam.
He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and retired as a computer engineer for IBM. He was a member of the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club, as well as the Kiwanis Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Cramer Beam and a brother, Joseph Beam.
Mr. Beam is survived by two sons, John Davis and wife Teresa of Stella and Jerry Davis and wife Rachele of Almo; four daughters, Kathy Manning and husband Randy of Dexter, Linda Parrish and husband Larry of Binger, Oklahoma, Virginia Miller of Murray and Shannon Scarbrough of Dexter; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Murray Banquet Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Esther Cohoon
Esther Cohoon, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:38 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 25, 1924, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Charlie and Ella Bushart Smith.
She worked in nursing at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Cohoon; a daughter, Betty Lou Hughes; a son, Willie Stamps; sisters, Katie Irene Joseph, Amy Odell Barnett, Virginia Ruth Rhodes and Annis Marie Parrish; and brothers, Ross Brown Smith, Walter Coy Smith and William Cletus Smith.
Mrs. Cohoon is survived by six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Paul Armstrong
Larry Paul Armstrong, 78, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Monday Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence.
He retired from General Tire where he was a cover, filler and flipper for 30 years and a member of Local #665. He was a member of Farmington Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he was the Sunday school clerk for more than 30 years. He was also an avid UK basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Trixie Armstrong; one brother, Eugene Armstrong; and one sister, Janice Overcast.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Everett Armstrong; two daughters, Lisa Armstrong Flood and husband Glenn and Karen Armstrong Williams and husband Scott, both of Mayfield; three grandchildren Emilee Smith (Josh) Dillingham, Krista Williams (Lucas) Campbell and Trevor Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Ava Matthews, Jameson Matthews, Amelia “Emmy” Dillingham and Stella Dillingham.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Ben Stratton, Al Colley and Curtis Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Everett Hart, Brad Williams, Dale Smith, John Nelson, Tommy Armstrong and Greg Cook. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.