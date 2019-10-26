Ewing Stubblefield
Ewing Stubblefield, 90, of the New Providence community of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
He worked at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray for 32 years. At the age of 35, he began a 35-year career as a bi-vocational preacher. He served as the local preacher for three Churches of Christ, Mt. Zion, Bethlehem and Puryear. At Bethlehem, he served for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Youlanda McClure Stubblefield. They were married for 56 years. Youlanda struggled with a variety of illnesses in her final years. When he could no longer care for her at home, he reluctantly moved her to a nursing facility in Murray. For two years, he would go daily and sit with her, usually for eight hours a day. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Collie and Leva Stubblefield; and one grandson, Eric Pugh.
Ewing is survived by his three children, Dr. Terry Stubblefield and wife Deborah of Florence, Alabama; Linda Pugh and husband Mark of Ewing, New Jersey; and Ronny Stubblefield and wife Cindy of Slaughters; eight grandchildren, Wes Stubblefield, Russell Stubblefield, Laura Erwin, Aaron Pugh, Amanda Detherage, Adam Pugh, David Stubblefield and Jon Stubblefield; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janice Cates and husband Harold of Nashville, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with the family conducting the service. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 310 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Doris Watson Spiceland
Doris Watson Spiceland, 87, of Dover, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Morningside of Paris, Tennessee.
She was born March 23,1932, at Neville Creek, Tennessee, to Grady Charles Watson and Nancy Omega Sills Watson.
She was a native of Land Between the Lakes and held strong to the values of that community. After the disbanding of Nevil’s Creek Baptist in1967, she became an active member of First Baptist Church of Dover, devoting many years as a Sunday school teacher. She held a master’s of education degree plus-45 from Austin Peay State University. She valued education highly and impacting the lives of children was the passion of hers for more than 30 years of teaching third and fourth grade at North Stewart Elementary and Dover Elementary Schools. She hoped to instill the love of reading to each child and their endless potential. Her first teaching position was to charter a nonexistent program, a comprehensive development class in1974, later titled special education. She and her associate, Charlotte Marshall, drove to homes across the county, transporting these special children to Big Rock Elementary. When North Stewart Elementary School was completed, the program was settled there.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Gene Spiceland; brothers, Grady Sills Watson, Henry Louis Watson, James Everett Watson, LTC Robert (Bob) McGuffin, Dr. Jackie Nolin and Lucy Spiceland and Robert Hicks; and her grandson, David Greg Wallace.
Mrs. Spiceland is survived by her children, Ken Spiceland and wife Kathy of Clarksville, Tennessee, Gregory Gene Spiceland, Drs. Debbie Wallace and husband David and Mary Susan Spiceland, all of Dover; her sister, Mary Joyce McGuffin of Dover; sisters-in-law, Louise Watson of Dover and Peggy Hicks of Murray; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie) Bogard, Heather (Heath) Stevens, Cristy Wallace, all of Dover, Amy (Jon) Scofield of Potomac, Maryland, Jonathan (Emily) Spiceland of Memphis, Tennessee, Leigh Ellen (Russell) Malone of Hopkinsville, Susan (Freddy T.) Wyatt of Clarksville and James (Amber) Alfonso of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania; and great-grandchildren, Haylea and Hanna Stevens, Eli and Emmy Bogard, Campbell, Emory and Grant Scofield, Porter and Audrey Anne Spiceland, Mason, Taylor and Avery Malone.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Anglin Funeral Home in Dover with Ronnie Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Spiceland, Jamie Bogard, Heath Stevens, Randy Watson, Darrell Watson and Bryan Watson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, or the Stewart County Backpack Program SCHS, Pastor Denise Settles, 120 Robertson Hill Road, Dover, TN.
Anglin Funeral Home of Dover, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Rita Kay Ford
Rita Kay Ford, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Jan. 24, 1946, in Robinson, Illinois, to Byard Brunson and Nina Taylor Brunson, who preceded her in death.
She retired as the director of medical records for the Paris Community Hospital in Paris, Illinois, and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. She was also a past member of the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club and Leadership Murray.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in St. Henry Catholic Church Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Leo Catholic Church, 401 N. 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
