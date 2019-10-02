Roy Damon Williams
Roy Damon Williams, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 3, 1935, in Murray, to Victor Williams and Alpha Jones Williams.
He retired from Murray Rental & Sales, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Williams; two brothers, Rudy Williams and James Williams; and two sisters, Opal Walters and Hilda Dick.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, June Williams of Murray, whom he married June 5, 1960, in Murray; one daughter, Jana Amalfitano and husband Rob of Murray; one son, Roy J. Williams and wife Teresa of Murray; one sister, Agnes McClain and husband Charles of Murray; four grandchildren, Courtney Pridemore and husband Daniel of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kyle Parker and wife Emily of Murray, Amanda Dick and husband Sam of Farmington and Chris Williams and wife Cayla of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Haylee Dick and Ella Dick, both of Farmington.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Brooks Chapel Cemetery with Robert McKinney officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.
Lynn C. Dalziel
Lynn C. Dalziel, 75, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Life Way Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Wyoming to Charles Dalziel and Ruby Mathews Dalziel, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Dalziel is survived by his wife, Lila Archer Dalziel.
There will be no services.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jack M. Glover
Jack M. Glover, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born April 2, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Glover and Erie Youngblood Glover.
He retired with Tappan, and was the owner and operator of Jack Glover Vinyl Siding and Windows. He attended Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary McKeel, and two brothers, W.F. Glover and John Wayne Glover.
Mr. Glover is survived by his wife, Norma Bennett Glover of Murray, whom he married June 26, 1950, in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Rhonda Riley and husband James of Calvert City; one sister, Shirley McDougal of Murray; two grandchildren, Rodney Murphy and wife Linda of Wadesboro and Tina Richey and husband Rob of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Savannah Richey, Jack Richey, Miles Richey, Sydney Murphy and Seth Murphy; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Speed and Sarah Bogard; and one step great-great-grandchild, Harrison Bogard.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Ray 'Doug' Tally
Douglas Ray "Doug" Tally, 50, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 12, 1969, in Peoria, Illinois, to Delbert Tally and Judith Chrisman Tally.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Chrisman Tally.
Mr. Tally is survived by his daughters, Sara Josleyn and husband Ben and Stephanie Rogers and husband Brandon, all of Murray; his father, Delbert Tally; his girlfriend, Lisa England of Calvert City; a sister, Diana Dixon and husband Dave of Bloomington, Illinois; his grandchildren, Aedan Josleyn, Adalyn Josleyn and Autumn Joselyn; and a nephew, Zach Dixon of Bloomington.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Simons Beale
Marilyn Simons Beale, 66, of Murray Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1953, in Paris, Tennessee, to Charles E. “Chuck” Simons and Barbara Bigham Simons.
She graduated from Murray State University with a master's degree in higher education and served as a guidance counselor at Calloway County High School before her retirement. She was of Presbyterian faith and a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at Murray State University.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leon “Charlie” Beale, and her sister, Carole Ann Simons Lockhart.
Mrs. Beale is survived by her daughter, Katie Konrad Bailey, and son-in-law, Todd Bailey of Nashville, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with Renee Meyer officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kesha Sullilvan
Kesha Sullivan, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Tri-Star Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.