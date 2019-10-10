Amie Lasha Ahart Lyons
Amie Lasha Ahart Lyons, 43, went home to be with our Lord Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
She was born April 3, 1976, in Murray, Kentucky, to Gary and Debbie Young Ahart.
She was a lifelong member of Dexter Church of Christ and taught children’s Bible classes most of her adult life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary; her grandparents, Homer and Betty Ahart and Granny Linda Young.
Amie is survived by her husband, Chad Lyons; five children, Joseph Russell and wife Kayla, Justin Russell and wife Ashlyn, Jamie Russell and wife Brittany, Chandler and Avery Lyons; a granddaughter, Blakley Russell; her mother, Deb Ahart; her father and mother-in-law, Steve and Sharon Lyons and mother-in-law, Sandra Lyons; a brother-in-law, Ben Lyons; her grandfather, Sonny Young; brothers, Cary Ahart and wife Rachel and Beau Holmes; nieces, Cara and Catelynn Ahart; a nephew, Austin Ahart; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Shawn and Rhonda Culver and Colby, Chloe, and Deidra Alsed. They were all close in age and grew up more like siblings.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in the Gary Ahart Cemetery at Dexter Church of Christ. Pallbearers will be Joseph Russell, Justin Russell, Jamie Russell, Cary Ahart, Chandler Lyons and Colby Culver. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Ahart Memorial Gardens, Harvey Puckett, P.O. Box 18, Dexter, KY 42036. Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Walker
Joseph Walker, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born April 20, 1941, in Stoughton, Wisconsin, to Joseph Stanley and Eleanor Reimer Walker.
He retired from Pepsi.He operated a resort for 18 years in Blood River on Kentucky Lake. He was an avid water sportsman and snow skier. He attended Rutgers University and was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Walker, and a brother, Doug Walker.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Susan Walker; three sons, Todd Walker, Chris Walker and Joe Walker Jr. and wife Amber; two daughters, Dawn Sabin and husband Ben and Kaytee Walker Eldred; a brother, Robert Walker and wife Susan; and six grandchildren, Ryan, Jeff, Alyssa, Emma, Tyler Walker and Dane Wudel.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Allan Lamkin
Ricky Allan Lamkin, 67, of Murray Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born May 12, 1952, to Conely and June Lamkin of West Viola, Kentucky.
He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1970, where he played on the football and baseball teams and ran track. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972-74, stationed in the Panama Canal. He graduated from Murray State University in 1977 with a degree in political science and from Chase Law School at Northern Kentucky University in 1980. He practiced law in Murray from 1980 until 2017, and began his practice with Judge Robert O. Miller and retired from his own practice, Lamkin Law office, in 2017. He was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association.
Ricky was a member of the First Baptist Church of Murray. He also regularly attended and visited the Journey Church and Memorial Baptist. He was well known for his volunteer spirit. He gave his time, talent and resources to help so many. Many times, these acts of kindness were noticeable, but countless other acts of kindness remained between only Ricky and the recipient. Ricky volunteered for many years at Soup for the Soul, Main Street Youth Center, Kids Against Hunger, Bethel Ministries International, Starfish Ministries, Operation: Not One Missed, Starfish Orphan Ministries, and MKY Cares, Inc.
Ricky served on the boards of many organizations, committees and councils. He was not only a true volunteer, but also as a very civic-minded man. He was a regular volunteer for reading in elementary classrooms throughout Murray Independent and Calloway County elementary schools.
He was affectionately known as the “Bubble Gum” man. Ricky enjoyed sharing bubble gum with children wherever he went. He gave bubble gum away in restaurants, at ball games, in church, at the bank or at drive-thru windows. He always had his black bag full of gum which he would toss, throw or hand to young children. Ricky loved the city of Murray, the county of Calloway and his favorite Racers and Lady Racers. He was a loyal supporter and enjoyed watching practices and games. He enjoyed giving his advice to the team, coaches and referees. Ricky traveled to Israel four times to learn, experience and capture as much of the life of Jesus as he could. He boldly expressed his faith in Jesus as his Savior and presented his “Bible Walk” to area church groups in western Kentucky. He was described as a man who was “bigger than life.” He loved to laugh, talk, worship and pray. He will truly be missed by his loving family and supportive friends. He was a man who laughed and talked loudly, smiled with the biggest smile and loved with the most genuine heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conely and June Davidson Lamkin; his grandparents, Leslie and Eva Mae Davidson and Doffis and Eva Lamkin; and a brother-in-law, Hugh Wear.
Ricky is survived by a son, Adam Lamkin of Murray; two sisters, Connie Lamkin of LaCenter and Donna Wear of Paducah; a nephew, Matt Wear of St. Louis, Missouri; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Martin Severns and Matthew Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St. Murray, KY 42071, Main Street Youth Center, 513 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or Starfish Ministry, 1000 Broadway St. #200, Paducah, KY 42001.
Ricky has heard those words, “Well done.”
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.