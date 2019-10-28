Ewing Stubblefield
Ewing Stubblefield, 90, of the New Providence community of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
He worked at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray for 32 years. At the age of 35, he began a 35-year career as a bi-vocational preacher. He served as the local preacher for three Churches of Christ, Mt. Zion, Bethlehem and Puryear. At Bethlehem, he served for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Youlanda McClure Stubblefield. They were married for 56 years. Youlanda struggled with a variety of illnesses in her final years. When he could no longer care for her at home, he reluctantly moved her to a nursing facility in Murray. For two years, he would go daily and sit with her, usually for eight hours a day. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Collie and Leva Stubblefield; and one grandson, Eric Pugh.
Ewing is survived by his three children, Dr. Terry Stubblefield and wife Deborah of Florence, Alabama; Linda Pugh and husband Mark of Ewing, New Jersey; and Ronny Stubblefield and wife Cindy of Slaughters; eight grandchildren, Wes Stubblefield, Russell Stubblefield, Laura Erwin, Aaron Pugh, Amanda Detherage, Adam Pugh, David Stubblefield and Jon Stubblefield; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janice Cates and husband Harold of Nashville, Tennessee.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with the family conducting the service. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 310 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Michael Hughie Hudson
Michael Hughie Hudson, 58, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Before his illness, he was employed by Murray Fabrics, the Murray–Calloway County Parks and the Murray Housing Authority. He was of Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy H. Hudson, and a sister, Mary Ruth Hudson.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Hudson of Hazel; one daughter, Karen Cecilia Hudson of Paducah; one son, William T. Hudson of Murray; two sisters, Lisa J. Hudson of Hazel and Teresa R. Hudson of Draffenville; one brother, Thomas R. Hudson of Hazel; nieces, Wendy Harper of London, Kristen Parks of Murray and Samantha Ruley of Lexington; and nephews, Winston Ruley of Jacksonville, Florida, and Billy Thomas Hudson of Paris, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Berkley Cemetery in Berkley, Kentucky, with burial to follow. There will be no public visitation.
Maxine Bruno
Maxine D. Bruno, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Ashley Burch
Ashley Burch, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Georgia Beane
Georgia Beane, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Superior Care Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Rita Kay Ford
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Henry Catholic Church Cemetery in Aurora.