Joseph Walker
Joseph Walker, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born April 20, 1941, in Stoughton, Wisconsin, to Joseph Stanley and Eleanor Reimer Walker.
He retired from Pepsi. He operated a resort for 18 years in Blood River on Kentucky Lake. He was an avid water sportsman and snow skier. He attended Rutgers University and was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Walker, and a brother, Doug Walker.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Susan Walker; three sons, Todd Walker, Chris Walker and Joe Walker Jr. and wife Amber; two daughters, Dawn Sabin and husband Ben and Kaytee Walker Eldred; a brother, Robert Walker and wife Susan; and six grandchildren, Ryan, Jeff, Alyssa, Emma, Tyler Walker and Dane Wudel.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Rayburn
Mary L. Rayburn, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Florence Dick
Florence Dick, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Rick Lamkin
Rick Lamkin, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.