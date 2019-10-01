Bobby C. Stubblefield
Bobby C. Stubblefield, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Towne Square Care of Puryear, Tennessee.
He was born June 27, 1937, in New Concord, Kentucky, to Ollie Stubblefield and Linda White Stubblefield.
Bobby C. was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked at Tappan, owned and operated New Providence Grocery Store, and served as Calloway County 3rd District Magistrate for 21 years. He was a member of New Providence Church of Christ where he served as an elder and song leader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jeretta Stubblefield, and one sister-in-law, Marianna Stubblefield.
Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his wife, Clara Shoemaker Stubblefield, whom he married March 2, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Conda Wilson and husband Ronnie; one son, Benny Stubblefield and wife Amy; three grandchildren, Janna Stubblefield French and husband Brian, Justin Stubblefield and wife Alex, and Emily Wilson;a great-grandson, Brody French; step-grandsons, Jordan Ray and Evan Burnett; one brother, Charles Stubblefield; one sister, Shirley Garrison and husband Paul Wayne; one brother-in-law, Terry Shoemaker and wife JoAnn Shoemaker; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Alan Martin and Jeremiah Tatum officiating. Visitation was from 4-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Providence Church of Christ, c/o Jackie Hughes, 3157 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071, or New Concord Cemetery, c/o Mac Coleman, 296 Buchanan Lane, New Concord, KY 42076.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Miller
Brenda G. Miller, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 17, 1955, in Frankfurt, Germany.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Grace; her first husband, James T. Miller; and her second husband, Cordell Trout.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her mother, Beulah Francis Grace of Hazel; one daughter, Angela Miller and husband Joshua Esser of Louisville; four sons, James R. Miller of Murray, Kyle Douglas and wife Tabitha Perkins, Danny Miller and wife Tisha and Timmy Miller and wife Lynn Evans, all of Louisville; four brothers, Michael Grace and wife Sue of Louisville, Steve Grace and wife Tonya of Murray, Donnie Grace and wife Debbie of Benton and Ken Grace and wife Emily of Hazel; 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Ethan, Noah, Austin, Devin, Dakoda, Brent, Sydney, Syerra, MaKayla and Danielle; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Millerfield Cemetery at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Columbia. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Jack Glover
Jack Glover, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 30. 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Douglas Ray ‘Doug’ Tally
Douglas Ray “Doug” Tally, 50, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.