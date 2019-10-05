Augusta “Gussie” R. Maynard
Augusta “Gussie” R. Maynard, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born March 17, 1927, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Dave Wrye and Sarah Frances Darnell Wrye.
She spent her last 11 years at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah, and during that time, she made many friends who loved her dearly. She was always trying to lend a helping hand to others, even though she was wheelchair bound. Her greatest joy was her family and she was so excited that she had been able to see it grow to five generations. She set a wonderful example for all of them and they will miss her dearly, but are now rejoicing knowing she is in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rubert G. Maynard; two sisters, Tryphena Crass and Modena McClure; and one brother, Dallas Wrye.
Mrs. Maynard is survived by one daughter, Betty Outland and husband Eddie of Carterville, Illinois; two sons, Danny Maynard and wife Donna of Draffenville and Jerry Maynard and wife Vicki of Murray; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with her grandson, John Outland, officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Foundation, Attn: Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Downey
Larry Downey, 63 of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was a concrete finisher and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buel Downey, and one daughter, Wendy Downey.
Mr. Downey is survived by his wife, Jennifer Biggs Downey; his mother, Dean Downey of Murray; two daughters, Amy Lehman and Ashley Clark, both of Owensboro; a stepdaughter, Tish Campbell of Lowes; a stepson, Alex King of Murray; two brothers, Kenneth Downey of Murray and Jeff Downey of Concord; and six grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.