Eddie Bruce Stubblefield
Eddie Bruce Stubblefield, 77, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Warren, Michigan, to James Gradie Stubblefield and Lula Francis Lassiter Stubblefield.
He retired from Briggs & Stratton and was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Warren Stubblefield, and a brother-in-law, Bobby Satterwhite.
Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his wife, Carolyn Parker Stubblefield of Hazel, whom he married June 7, 1963, in a little church on a hill; four daughters, Alicia Tabers and husband Ricky of Paducah, Michelle Stubblefield and Mark Jones of Murray, Chrissy Driver and husband Kevin of Benton and Missy Raines and Bruce Parker of Murray; two sons, Terry Stubblefield of Dexter and Michael Stubblefield and wife Stefanie of Erlanger; two sisters, Jane Potts and husband Jamie of Kirksey and Cheryl Satterwhite of Murray; a brother Glen Stubblefield and wife Brenda of New Concord; 15 grandchildren, Amy Anderson, Sydni Stubblefield, Kaci Stubblefield, Josh Seavers, Natalie Williams, Sara Lynch and husband Chas, Knox Tabers, Alyssa Barnard, Cole Barnard, Liberty Stubblefield, Kaden Driver, Jace Driver, Cam Driver, Kayle Raines, Emily Raines and Haden Parker; and five great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Anderson, Maddie Anderson, Justin Anderson, Jack Lynch and Wyatt Johnson.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Rose
Barbara A. Rose, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to James Harold Anderson and Nancy Elizabeth Stump Anderson, who preceded her in death.
Growing up at many military bases during World War II, her family settled in Lexington where she graduated from Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky, earning a bachelor of arts degree in business, and meeting her husband of 59 years, Dr. Joseph Lee Rose, who preceded her in death. Barbara retired as the administrative assistant to the provost, having worked for more than 30 years at Murray State University. She was a member of First Christian Church, the Murray Woman’s Club and the MSU Lunch Bunch. She especially enjoyed time with, and will be missed, by her family, friends and flower gardens.
Barbara is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Rose and Sanda Jones of Shelbyville; one son, Joseph Rose and wife Kimberly (Marrs) of Towson, Maryland; one brother, Harold Thomas Anderson of Martinsville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Hayley Rose (Chris), Joseph David “JD" Rose, Jonathan Rose and James Hunter “Kevin" Rose; three great-grandchildren, Aevry, Nora and Ella; her wonderful caregivers, Jana Nightengale, Becci Walker-Paredes, Ashley Parker and Olivia Parsons; and many wonderful friends.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with David Allbritten officiating and Traci Wells singing. Entombment will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Martin Godat Kline
Martin Godat Kline, 59, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died after an extended illness in Houston.
He was born June 9, 1960, in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was a 1978 graduate of Murray High School and received his associates degree from North Houston Community College. While living in Houston, he worked as an IT specialist for a number of oil and gas companies, giving him an opportunity to explore his love of travel. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, he enjoyed following the Houston professional sports teams, and he especially loved his two dogs, Ellie and Cassie. He participated numerous times in the three-day, 150 mile bicycle tour fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Martin Kline in 1995.
Mr. Kline is survived by his mother, Helen G. Kline of Owensboro; his sister, Tricia Kline Moore and husband Keith of Owensboro; a nephew, James Andrew Moore of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a niece, Carolyn Moore of Owensboro.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro. Inurnment will be in the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205, or First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301. Online condolences may be left at www.glencares.com.
Glenn Funeral Home of Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Ray Newsome
Terry Ray Newsome, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home
He was born May 31, 1963, in Murray.
He was a self-employed contractor and was of Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Marilyn Lee Newsome.
Mr. Newsome is survived by his father, Ray Newsome and wife Edith of Paris, Tennessee; his fiancé, Shannon Scarborough of Murray; and two sisters, Connie Dicus and husband Lonnie and Rebecca Walker, all of Paris.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kimberly Marie Payne
Kimberly Marie Payne, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 12, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Payne and Nancy Payne Nicademus; and one son, Tyler Wheeler, who died in 2016.
Ms. Payne is survived by her stepfather, Ralph Nicademus of Sanford, North Carolina; two daughters, Jodie Brown McCall and husband Joey of Murray and Aimee Wheeler of New Concord; two sisters, Anita Farina and Karen Payne, both of Sanford; five grandchildren, Breaha Duncan, Alyssa Brown, Brayden McCall, Avory Henson and Aurora Henson; one nephew, Ryan Farina of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; one niece, Rémi Mundschenk of Spokane, Washington; two aunts, Linda Younger of Ashland City, Tennessee, and Brenda Reed of Sanford; and numerous cousins.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the WATCH Gym at 107 N. Seventh St.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine D. Bruno
Maxine D. Bruno, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Jan. 22, 1941, in Orlando, Florida, to Grace McPhee and Willie West.
She retired from a nursing career and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Williams.
Ms. Bruno is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Davis; her sons, Keith Smith and Dauid Ismael Rahiid; three grandchildren, Markel Quidera (Eric), D'lia Cohen and Dionne Lay (Travis); and great-grandchildren, Jackson Quidera and Amiyah Williams.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Memorial Baptist Church with Martin Severns officiating. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the church.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Mae Atkins
Peggy Mae Atkins, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Bill Crawford and Bessie Mae Watkins Higgins.
She was a retired janitor with the Henry County School System and was of Methodist faith. She was also an avid horsewoman.
Ms. Atkins is survived by one daughter, Leslie Hayes and husband Brad of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; one son, Bill Speed and wife Jennifer of Hazel; one sister, Joan Crawford of Kevil; two grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Melissa Carson and Sue Farthing.
No public service or visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sandie Miller
Sandie Miller, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.