Mary Louise Hutchinson Bell Rayburn
Mary Louise Hutchinson Bell Rayburn, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Waukee, Iowa, to Thomas and Kathryn Hutchinson.
She graduated from nurses training at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She was an active and dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir for more than 50 years. She was known for her generous and caring nature and love for children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Samuel George Bell; her brother, Jon Carlin Hutchinson; and her second husband, JD Rayburn.
Mrs. Rayburn is survived by her son, George William Bell of Clinton; her daughter, Dr. Claire Louise Bell and husband J. Santiago Núñez of Woodstock, Georgia; her stepson, Dr. J.D. Rayburn II and wife Rebecca Humphreys Rayburn of Tallahassee, Florida; her grandchildren, Samuel Witt Bell of Clinton, Jane Inez Rayburn and husband David Fifer and Katie Rayburn Hayden and husband Dylan Hayden, all of Washington D.C.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church with Jim Stahler and Jeffrey Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir Fund, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Elsie L. Vidrick
Elsie L. Vidrick, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, to George Prosen and Justine Buchte Prosen.
She was a retired secretary for the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Commissioner’s Office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vidrick, and one brother, George Prosen Jr.
Mrs. Vidrick is survived by one son, Barry Vidrick and wife Robin of Cadiz, and two grandchildren, Jennifer Beth Brooks and Nancy Jo Shipp.
No public services are scheduled.
Edna Tinsley Canter
Edna Tinsley Canter, 90, of Mayfield, Kentucky, formerly of Fairbanks, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Murray, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wheeler Canter; four brothers, Fred Tinsley, Leon Tinsley, Elmo Tinsley and John Tinsley; three sisters, Mary Lou Tinsley, Ruth Held and Vera Foster; and her parents, Ion and Oma Adams Tinsley.
Mrs. Canter is survived by two daughters, Deborah J. Hulen and husband Joe of Sugarland, Texas, and Rhonda Irvin and husband, Dr. Mark Irvin of Paducah; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Tom Fortner and Greg Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Allan Lamkin
Ricky Allan Lamkin, 67, of Murray Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born May 12, 1952, to Conely and June Lamkin of West Viola, Kentucky.
He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1970, where he played on the football and baseball teams and ran track. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972-74, stationed in the Panama Canal. He graduated from Murray State University in 1977 with a degree in political science and from Chase Law School at Northern Kentucky University in 1980. He practiced law in Murray from 1980 until 2017, and began his practice with Judge Robert O. Miller and retired from his own practice, Lamkin Law office, in 2017. He was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association.
Ricky was a member of the First Baptist Church of Murray. He also regularly attended and visited the Journey Church and Memorial Baptist. He was well known for his volunteer spirit. He gave his time, talent and resources to help so many. Many times, these acts of kindness were noticeable, but countless other acts of kindness remained between only Ricky and the recipient. Ricky volunteered for many years at Soup for the Soul, Main Street Youth Center, Kids Against Hunger, Bethel Ministries International, Starfish Ministries, Operation: Not One Missed, Starfish Orphan Ministries, and MKY Cares, Inc.
Ricky served on the boards of many organizations, committees and councils. He was not only a true volunteer, but also as a very civic-minded man. He was a regular volunteer for reading in elementary classrooms throughout Murray Independent and Calloway County elementary schools.
He was affectionately known as the “Bubble Gum” man. Ricky enjoyed sharing bubble gum with children wherever he went. He gave bubble gum away in restaurants, at ball games, in church, at the bank or at drive-thru windows. He always had his black bag full of gum which he would toss, throw or hand to young children. Ricky loved the city of Murray, the county of Calloway and his favorite Racers and Lady Racers. He was a loyal supporter and enjoyed watching practices and games. He enjoyed giving his advice to the team, coaches and referees. Ricky traveled to Israel four times to learn, experience and capture as much of the life of Jesus as he could. He boldly expressed his faith in Jesus as his Savior and presented his “Bible Walk” to area church groups in western Kentucky. He was described as a man who was “bigger than life.” He loved to laugh, talk, worship and pray. He will truly be missed by his loving family and supportive friends. He was a man who laughed and talked loudly, smiled with the biggest smile and loved with the most genuine heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conely and June Davidson Lamkin; his grandparents, Leslie and Eva Mae Davidson and Doffis and Eva Lamkin; and a brother-in-law, Hugh Wear.
Ricky is survived by a son, Adam Lamkin of Murray; two sisters, Connie Lamkin of LaCenter and Donna Wear of Paducah; a nephew, Matt Wear of St. Louis, Missouri; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Martin Severns and Matthew Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St. Murray, KY 42071, Main Street Youth Center, 513 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or Starfish Ministry, 1000 Broadway St. #200, Paducah, KY 42001.
Ricky has heard those words, “Well done.”
Amie Lasha Ahart Lyons
Amie Lasha Ahart Lyons, 43, went home to be with our Lord Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
She was born April 3, 1976, in Murray, Kentucky, to Gary and Debbie Young Ahart.
She was a lifelong member of Dexter Church of Christ and taught children’s Bible classes most of her adult life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary; her grandparents, Homer and Betty Ahart and Granny Linda Young.
Amie is survived by her husband, Chad Lyons; five children, Joseph Russell and wife Kayla, Justin Russell and wife Ashlyn, Jamie Russell and wife Brittany, Chandler and Avery Lyons; a granddaughter, Blakley Russell; her mother, Deb Ahart; her father and mother-in-law, Steve and Sharon Lyons and mother-in-law, Sandra Lyons; a brother-in-law, Ben Lyons; her grandfather, Sonny Young; brothers, Cary Ahart and wife Rachel and Beau Holmes; nieces, Cara and Catelynn Ahart; a nephew, Austin Ahart; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Shawn and Rhonda Culver and Colby, Chloe, and Deidra Alsed. They were all close in age and grew up more like siblings.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in the Gary Ahart Cemetery at Dexter Church of Christ. Pallbearers will be Joseph Russell, Justin Russell, Jamie Russell, Cary Ahart, Chandler Lyons and Colby Culver. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Ahart Memorial Gardens, ℅ Harvey Puckett, P.O. Box 18, Dexter, KY 42036.
Phyllis Mary Mlsna Welch
Phyllis Mary Mlsna Welch, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 6, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Frantesk Mlsna and Mary Toman Mlsna.
She was an award-winning artist. During World War II, she was a member of the Military Order of Guards in Chicago, Illinois, and a member of New Life Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Scott Welch, whom she married March 18, 1944, in Alexander Louisiana; two brothers, Otto Tony Mlsna and Ladislav Mlsna; and one grandson, Curt Kletzien.
Mrs. Welch is survived by two daughters, Nancy Carol Welch Kletzien and husband Daniel of Cascade, Wisconsin, and Linda Marie Welch Haag and husband Charles of Buchanan; six grandchildren, Katherine Lynn Rogers, Sandra Eihler, Adam Haag, Eric Kletzien, Greg Kletzien and Chris Kletzien; six great-grandchildren, Ariana Eihler, Brionna Elzey, Mary Rogers, Mason Rogers, Alec Haag and Anna Haag; and one great-great-granddaughter, Marley Jo Elzey.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Mark Welch, Karen Welch and Michael Pickens officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Life Church, 300 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
John Nelson Bunnell
John Nelson Bunnell, 86, of New Concord, Kentucky, formerly of Hamlin, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was a member of West Murray Church of Christ. He was a teacher and a principal, and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the Lions Club for more than 60 years, WoodmenLife Chapter 592 in Murray and the American Legion Post 73.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sappington Bunnell; his parents, Carlos and Myrrell Bunnell; five sisters, Artie Belle Bunnell, Maeola Rigg, Ruby Mires, Elizabeth Borders and Geneva Grady; and three brothers, William Paul Bunnell, Sydney Bunnell and Don Bunnell.
Mr. Bunnell is survived by one daughter, Phyliss Gutting (Sidney) of Murray; one brother-in-law, John Paul Grady; and one sister-in-law, Annell Bunnell.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the WoodmenLife Building at C.C. Lowry Drive, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at West Murray Church of Christ.
Chong Hui 'Linda' Larimer
Chong Hui "Linda" Larimer, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bonnie Leeann Myers
Bonnie Leeann Myers, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
Ted Howard
Ted Howard, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington, Kentucky.
