Tri C. Dinh
Tri C. Dinh, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his sister’s home in Ft. Worth, Texas.
He was born Sept. 17, 1957, in Saigon, Vietnam, to Giao and Hoa Dinh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Giao C. Dinh, and his son, Tony Dinh.
Mr. Dinh is survived by his mother, Hoa Dinh of Murray; a son, Timmy Dinh of Murray; a daughter , Tina Tiec of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Mai Beasley of Murray; Ha Dinh of Louisville; Kim Dinh and husband Long Nguyen of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Huong D. Kelly and husband Sean Kelly of Murray; two brothers, Tuan C. Dinh of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Tung C. Dinh of Murray; and several beloved nieces and nephews and a great-nephew.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Jean G. Crawford
Jean G. Crawford, 95, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 6, 1924, on the family farm in Calloway County, Kentucky, to T. Wade and Clover Crawford.
A lifelong Baptist, he grew up in Murray, where at age 17 he met his future bride, Bettye Eberhardt of Owensboro, in town for a training union convention at Murray’s First Baptist Church. He graduated from Murray High School in the Class of 1942. With World War II having started, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and entered pilot training in January 1943. He said he liked flying because you got to run the throttle wide open. By July 1944, the now 19-year-old pilot and second lieutenant Crawford was picking up a brand-new C-47 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and flying it across the Atlantic to England where he was assigned to the 100th Troop Carrier Squadron in the U.S. 9th Air Force. Combat missions flown by Jean included dropping paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne in Holland and towing gliders of the 17th Airborne for the Rhine crossing. Preferring a return to civilian life, at the end of the war Jean turned down an offer to remain in the service and fly as copilot on General Eisenhower’s personal airplane. He would finish his military service with the rank of captain.
Returning to the states in December 1945, Jean started college at the University of Kentucky in January 1946. He and Bettye were married Aug. 8, 1946, in Owensboro, a union that was to last for 73 years. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in l948 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and from Georgia Tech in 1949 with his master’s degree in civil engineering. In the early 1950’s, he worked as an engineer for TVA on construction of the Chickamauga Dam and later as a field supervisor for the engineering firm Giffels & Vallet on construction of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. This last job led to Jean and Bettye settling down in Mayfield. He entered the construction business in 1953 working as manager of the Paducah office for the construction firm of Chism and Miller. In 1956, he entered business for himself founding Crawford Construction Company. Over the next 55 years, his firm engaged primarily in highway, bridge and municipal construction projects. He served as president of the local chapter of the Associated General Contractors, as well as on the health and welfare board of the labor union.
In 1980, Jean entered the banking industry with the purchase of the Exchange Bank in Mayfield. He said that as a contractor, he was always borrowing from a bank and now he wanted to try the other end. Serving for the next 39 years as chairman of the board, the Exchange Bank, with a single office in Mayfield, would grow to become First Kentucky Bank with multiple offices from Bardwell to Central City.
Jean continued his love for aviation, piloting his own planes as a civilian pilot. In 2013 at age 89, he flew a Cessna from Paris, France, passing over his old WW II airbase at Dreux to Normandy, some 68 years after his last flight over Europe. He enjoyed not being shot at this time. He participated in several national WW II veteran organizations. He also loved running the family cattle farm, clearing fields, burning brush and eradicating Johnson grass and kudzu.
A member of Mayfield’s First Baptist Church since 1952, Jean loved his work and all of the people that he encountered. For those reasons he never really retired. In later years, when he was asked when he was going to slow down, he often said that he was going to live his life just like Dale Earnhart, “Wide open until I hit the wall.” Wife Bettye’s response to that was “I’m going through the gate!”
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Fred Crawford and Ben Crawford.
Mr. Crawford is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bettye E. Crawford; three daughters, Marilyn Crawford, Carol (Dr. Joseph) Slaughter, and husband Dr. Joseph Slaughter, and Jill (David) Cannamela and husband David; two sons Dr. Mark Crawford and wife Donna, and Ben Crawford and wife Beth; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Mayfield, to be used for their program for Native American children in Arizona.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.