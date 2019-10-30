Terry Ray Newsome
Terry Ray Newsome, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home
He was born May 31, 1963, in Murray.
He was a self-employed contractor and was of Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Marilyn Lee Newsome.
Mr. Newsome is survived by his father, Ray Newsome and wife Edith of Paris, Tennessee; his fiancé, Shannon Scarborough of Murray; and two sisters, Connie Dicus and husband Lonnie and Rebecca Walker, all of Paris.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Maxine D. Bruno
Maxine D. Bruno, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Jan. 22, 1941, in Orlando, Florida, to Grace McPhee and Willie West.
She retired from a nursing career and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Williams.
Ms. Bruno is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Davis; her sons, Keith Smith and Dauid Ismael Rahiid; three grandchildren, Markel Quidera (Eric), D’lia Cohen and Dionne Lay (Travis); and great-grandchildren, Jackson Quidera and Amiyah Williams.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Memorial Baptist Church with Martin Severns officiating. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the church.
Ashley Burch
Ashley Burch, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, was born in 1980 in Vincennes, Indiana, to Greg and Diana Resenbeck Burch.
Ashley had a passion for music, the most beautiful voice, and loved being an aunt. She was a proud band mom and had a strong faith and love for God. She is loved and will be missed by so many.
“Ashley, you are rooted within our soul, a part of our forever. In the deepest parts of our hearts, there you are.”
She was the loving mother of two amazing children, Addy and McKenna Jewell. She is also survived by one sister, Christy Burch (Vince Kraus); one brother, Logan (Brittany) Burch; and nieces; a nephew; a grandmother; and aunts and uncles.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct.31, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral with Andy French and Mike Chipman officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
As a request of the family and in lieu of flowers, checks may be made to Addy and McKenna Jewell, and sent to Greg Burch,121 Pemberton Place, Hopkinsville, KY 42240, for a savings account that has been set up for the children’s’ support at the loss of their mother.
Georgia Nadine Beane
Georgia Nadine Beane, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Superior Care Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born July 8, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Porter and Clara Birtus Hutchens.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. She retired from the Murray Woman’s Clinic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Halford B. Beane; a grandson, Curtis Allan Beane; a great-grandson, Tanner Newsome; a sister, Orpha Keel; and a brother, Artell Tucker.
Mrs. Beane is survived by a daughter, Angela Williams of Murray; two sons, Allan Beane and wife Linda of Denton, Texas, and Ken Mark MacBean and wife Anna of White House, Tennessee; a sister, Geneva Lee; six grandchildren, Stacie Newsome, Shannon Feagin, Casey Williams, Christy Turner, Nathan MacBain and Andrea Lewis; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Glynn Orr and Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Casey Williams, Austin Newsome, Chandler Newsome, Mike Turner, Steve Newsome and Jacob Turner. Honorary pallbearers will include Terry Lee, Jimmy Turner, Jimmy Felts, Steve Keel and Nathan McBain. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Kimberly Marie Payne
Kimberly Marie Payne, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 12, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Payne and Nancy Payne Nicademus; and one son, Tyler Wheeler, who died in 2016.
Ms. Payne is survived by her stepfather, Ralph Nicademus of Sanford, North Carolina; two daughters, Jodie Brown McCall and husband Joey of Murray and Aimee Wheeler of New Concord; two sisters, Anita Farina and Karen Payne, both of Sanford; five grandchildren, Breaha Duncan, Alyssa Brown, Brayden McCall, Avory Henson and Aurora Henson; one nephew, Ryan Farina of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; one niece, Rémi Mundschenk of Spokane, Washington; two aunts, Linda Younger of Ashland City, Tennessee, and Brenda Reed of Sanford; and numerous cousins.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the WATCH Gym at 107 N. Seventh St.
Peggy Mae Atkins
Peggy Mae Atkins, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Bill Crawford and Bessie Mae Watkins Higgins.
She was a retired janitor with the Henry County School System and was of Methodist faith. She was also an avid horsewoman.
Ms. Atkins is survived by one daughter, Leslie Hayes and husband Brad of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; one son, Bill Speed and wife Jennifer of Hazel; one sister, Joan Crawford of Kevil; two grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Melissa Carson and Sue Farthing.
No public service or visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Eddie Bruce Stubblefield
Eddie Bruce Stubblefield, 77, of the New Concord, Kentucky community, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
