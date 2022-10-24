Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
e-Editions
74°
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Facebook
Twitter
www.murrayledger.com
1001 Whitnell Avenue
Murray, KY 42071
Phone:
270-753-1916
Email:
editor@murrayledger.com obits@murrayledger.com
Site search
Search
Toggle navigation
Subscribe
Home
Contact Us
Subscribe
Forms
Promote Your Event
Submit a Letter to the Editor
News
Agriculture
Arts and entertainment
Business
Education
Health
Local News
National/World News
Kentucky News
Sports
Murray State
High Schools
Titans get sweep over Colts for second year in a row
Titans get sweep over Colts for second year in a row
More Headlines
Racer soccer drops tough one to host Drake
Lakers emerge from Logan defeat with heads held high, looking at future
Mayfield takes command quickly against Tigers, clinches district title
Obituaries
Columns
Datebook
Church Page
Classifieds
Place an ad
Community
e-Edition
Close
1
of 3
Image of Brandon Damron
Photo provided
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Image of Gary Murdock
Photo provided
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Image of Reda Overby
Photo provided
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Obituaries October 24, 2022
MARTHA ANDRUS • Community Editor
Oct 24, 2022
11 hrs ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Obituaries
Card of Thanks
Death Notices
In Memoriam
Search
1
of 3
Image of Brandon Damron
Photo provided
Image of Gary Murdock
Photo provided
Image of Reda Overby
Photo provided
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Recommended for you
© Copyright 2022
Murray Ledger & Times
, 1001 Whitnell Ave. Murray, KY
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.