Judith C. Jegenyes
Judith C. Jegenyes, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born March 6, 1940, in Evansville, Indiana, to Charles French and Pauline Hardesty French.
She was a military spouse and a member of the St. Henry Catholic Church in Aurora.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laszlo “Les” P. Jegenyes, who died March 5, 2016; and one daughter, Julia Marie LeBlanc.
Mrs. Jegenyes is survived by one son, Jeffrey B. Jegenyes and wife Betty of Staples, Minnesota; one sister, Barbara Wedding of Evansville, Indiana; a son-in-law, Jimmy LeBlanc of Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Aurora, with Father Greg Trawick officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 8-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the church.
Betty L. Kunkel
Betty L. Kunkel, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Abington, Pennsylvania, to Alvin Lee and Marjorie Long Tull.
She was a member of Hope Harbor Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Rule.
Mrs. Kunkel is survived by her husband, Julian "Will" Kunkel of Kirksey, whom she married June 28, 1969; a son, Chris Kunkel and wife Dawn of Kirksey; two sisters, Sue Tempesta of Doylestown, Pennsylvania and Peggy Addy of Pennsylvania; and two precious grandchildren, Jade and Xander Kunkel.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Willie Mae 'Billie' Brittain Dover Honeycutt
Willie Mae “Billie” Brittain Dover Honeycutt, 92, of Dickson, Tennessee, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Dickson Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Jan. 17, 1928, in Viola, Arkansas, to Johnny A. Brittain and Ell Viola Morris Brittain.
She was a cake baker and a homemaker. She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church and a former member and historian of Kentucky First District Chiropractic Auxiliary/ She was also a former co-president of the Calloway County Band Boosters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Dr. John Bert Dover and Emmitt Honeycutt; one granddaughter, Tara Chandler Robbins; three brothers, Wendell Brittain, Boyd O. Brittain and Eddie Joe Brittain; and three sisters, Lewellen Caruthers, Lela Redd-Hailey and Phyllis Jan Brown.
Mrs. Honeycutt is survived by one daughter, Theresa Ann Dover Crow and husband Kenny of Dickson; two sisters, Kitty Watkins and husband James of Sturkie, Arkansas, and Linda Bishop and husband Jerry of Salem, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Opal Brittain of Kansas City, Missouri; one grandson Jason Robbins of Murray; and one great-grandson, Jacob Brodie Robbins of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Hazel Baptist Church with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the church.
Walter Schlemmer
Walter Schlemmer, 93, of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born Dec. 8, 1926, in North Canton, Ohio, to Raymond and Christine Miller Schlemmer, who preceded him in death.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, and later retired as a math teacher in the Parma School District.
No services are planned.
Jimmy Floyd 'Jim' Kirtley
Jimmy Floyd “Jim” Kirtley, 64, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Greenville, Kentucky, to James Floyd Kirtley and Francis Earlene James Kirtley, of Central City, Kentucky, who survives.
He worked at Briggs & Stratton in Murray for several years. He was a member of Tennessee Valley Community Church in Paris where he volunteered and served with the security team. He loved fishing and collecting antiques and was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan. Jim enjoyed being a Hamm radio operator and a storm spotter. He also enjoyed flying model airplanes with friends and spending time with his family.
He was married Sept. 12, 1975, to Linda Vincent Kirtley, of Paris, who survives,.
Along with his wife and mother, he is also survived by one daughter, Lisa (Jason) Williams of Central City; two sons, Jason (Amber) Kirtley of Dickson, Tennessee, and Talon Kirtley of Paris; one brother, Terry (Maria) Kirtley of Florida; four grandchildren, Zachary Williams, Kaili (Cody) Thorn, Cierra Kirtley and Teakeo Horner; and one great-grandchild, Jaydlynn Thorn.
The funeral service was at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris with Steve Gallimore officiating. Visitation was from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Tennessee Valley Community Church Security Team.
Cremation followed the services.
Chad David Thacker
Chad David Thacker, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Lourdes Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.