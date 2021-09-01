Orland Ray Britton
Orland Ray Britton, 93, of Greeneville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired in 1989 from Kraft, where he worked as a production supervisor and a dairy field man.He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the LaRue Bible class, and cherished his ties to Hardins Chapel UMC. He loved gospel music and bluegrass as well as crappie fishing. He followed the Atlanta Braves and all sports of UT and Greeneville High, especially football. He was a captain of the Greeneville High football team, and was a founding member of the Greeneville Hiking Club. He served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Phine Hollomon Britton; his parents, Tine and Leeta Luttrell Britton; a son, Ben Britton; a daughter-in-law, Cindi Britton; and a brother, Billy Britton.
Mr. Britton is survived by a daughter, Vicki Britton (Mike) Kemp of Murray; a son: Ed (Elizabeth) Britton of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a son, Mark Britton of Greeneville; a daughter-in-law, Susan Britton of Morristown; five grandchildren, Courtney (Chris) Britton, Trevor (Andrea) Britton, Ethan (Sarah) Britton, Leeta (Logan) Batlle and Gus Britton; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Britton, Bradie Batlle, Kidd Britton, Beau Batlle and Charlotte Britton; and many nieces, nephews, dear cousins and special friends.
The graveside service will be limited to immediate family. No formal visitation is planned at this time, but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Rose Hill Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Lynn ‘Frankie’ Lee
Lynn “Frankie” Lee, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Mills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 8, 1962, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Fred Thomas Lee and Irma Killius Lee.
He served in the National Guard, and worked as a cook prior to becoming ill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one aunt, Rose Hicks, and one uncle, Billy Joe Lee.
Mr. Lee is survived by his son, Thomas Allen Lee of Murray; an aunt, Linda Williams and husband Steve of Almo; and numerous cousins.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard H. Webb Jr.
Leonard H. Webb Jr., 80, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 1 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church; a Kentucky Colonel. He was a Prudential Insurance manager and agent for 33 years, and then an independent agent for 22 years. He was a member of the Life Underwriters Association and Life Underwriters Training Council Fellowship. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus #1418 and had served as a Grand Knight. He was also a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. He loved to hunt and fish with his family.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hodge; his brother, Michael Webb; his parents, Leonard H. Webb Sr. and Agnes Lena Schaefer Webb.
Mr. Webb is survived by his wife, Barbara Mary Martin Jokerst Webb of Mayfield; three sons, James Brian Webb of Bartlett, Tennessee, Brian Keith Webb of Mayfield and Michael Steven (Emily) Webb of Brownsburg, Indiana; one brother, Stephen (Nancy) Webb of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; his seven grandchildren, Josh Webb, Joseph Webb, Lesli Webb, Chris Webb, Jake Webb, Abbey Webb and Olivia Webb; and his two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Christopher Webb and Oscar Vincent Webb.
A memorial funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Fr. Darrell Venters officiating. Visitation is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the church. Private family entombment will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House,1959 State Route 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
William Nicky Morris
William Nicky Morris, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:43 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born April 23, 1960, in Murray, to Janice Holmes Morris and William Aaron Morris.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandmothers, Mavis McCoil and Mary Majors.
Mr. Morris is survived by his mother, Janice Morris; a sister, Tina Phillips; two nephews; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and special friend, Mahotah Bailey.
A visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Joe ‘Rick’ West
Ricky Joe “Rick” West, 62, a resident of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, after a brief illness at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Hospital.
He was born June 17, 1959, in Murray and returned to Murray after residing in Michigan for a short time. He was a very talented and creative craftsman. During his career, he enjoyed working with Jack Wallis Stain Glass & Doors and Curtis Woodsmith. He had a very kind soul and will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Joe West and Sandra Gail Miller.
Mr. West is survived by his children, Hollie West Rattan and husband Mantosh Rattan of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brian Sean West and wife Mary West of Palm Bay, Florida; grandchildren, Everett and Elise West and Bianca, Jack and Eric Rattan; sisters, Genia Leehy and husband Lawrence Leehy of Clarkston, Michigan, Nicole Cain and husband Brian Cain of Murray; one brother, Charles Shain West of Mayfield; his fiancée, Donna Barger Malone of Murray; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
No service is planned at this time.
Advantage Cremation Care of Cincinnati is in charge of arrangements.
Carlton Litchford
Carlton Litchford, 64, of Benton, Kentucky, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mills Nursing & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born July 17, 1957, in Nashville, to Jessie Litchford and Sarah Smith Bond.
He was a known as a gentle soul and loved to help people. He would have given you the shirt off of his back and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Jean Rainey Litchford; a sister, Linda Dickens; and his stepfather, Lowell Bond.
Dale is survived by his mother, Sarah Bond of Pleasant View, Tennessee; two brothers, Eugene Litchford and Patterson Bond, both of Pleasant View; sisters, Anna Turner and husband Gerald of Murray, twin sister, Carla Gail Tomlin and husband Jerry of Pleasant View and Pam Barnett of Pleasant View.
A graveside service is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Hicks Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Pallbearers include Gerald Turner, Derrick Christopher, Patterson Bond, Jerry Tomlin, Richard Knox and Brandon Bond. Visitation is from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Janace J Sims
Janace J Sims passed from this worldly sphere Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Van B. and Zara Darnell Sims.
She attended Lynn Grove School from 1949 to 1960. She was a member of the last graduating class before county schools were consolidated. She attended Draughns Business School in Paducah from 1960-1961. In 1961 her working career began at Hafford James Bumper & Grill Shop, then to Kent Miller’s Seed & Grain, then to Rudy’s Restaurant. In 1969 she moved to the Chicago, Illinois area. In February 1977 she settled into 32 1/2 years of service at Bakery, Cracker, Pie, & Yeast Wagons Drivers Welfare & Pension Fund in Chicago. In August 2009 she retired and moved back to Murray. After retirement, she enjoyed her time with family, friends, her association with United Daughters of Confederacy, and the Calloway County Genealogy Club. She was proud to have served as officer in both organizations. She was a member of WOW Lodge #592, and worshiped at West Murray Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jackson Ewing and Josephine (Turner) Sims; maternal grandparents, Almontie Alfonse and Notie Pearl (Douglas) Darnell; parents Van B and Zara Almontie (Darnell) Sims; brothers Jack Cole Sims, William Lynn Sims and Joe R Sims; nephews, Gary William and Cindy (Goodsell) Sims and Dale Edward Sims; sisters-in-law, Faye (Harvey) Sims, (Jack), Kathryn (Dunaway) Sims, (William), Wilma Jo (Futrell) Sims (Joe); sister-in-heart Ola Mae (Roberts) Dycus, and Linda Fennell.
Janace is survived by nephews, Richard Sims (Jewelyn) of Sanibel Island, Florida, Rusty Sims (Lesa) of Murray; nieces Karen Lynn (Kenny) Johnson of Tompkinsville, Billene (Steve) Courtney of Reidland; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John McKee officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Roger Dale Wilson
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
——————————
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Carlton Litchford
A graveside service is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Hicks Cemetery.