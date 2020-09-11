Theda Mae Farris
Theda Mae Farris, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House in Murray, after an extended illness.
She was born April 2, 1935, in Almo, Kentucky, to Ruby and Ann Taylor Morris, who preceded her in death.
She retired from Murray State University after working in procurement for the food services group. She was a devoted member of First Christian Church and enjoyed her church family, and her family and friends on Kentucky Lake.
She was preceded in death in 2015 by her beloved husband of 62 years, Tremon “Sonny” Farris; her sister, Martha Brandon; and a brother-in-law, Frank Brandon.
Mrs. Farris is survived by daughters, Sandy Rushing and husband Paul of Murray and Melissa Champine and husband Steve of Jackson, Tennessee; a son, Michael Farris and wife Lisa of Jackson; seven grandchildren, Shawna Rushing Munger (Blake) of Murray, Matthew Farris (Elizabeth) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Jessica Farris Salonus (Graham), Bradley Champine (Sarah Joy), Bryan Champine, Cooper Champine and Cameron Champine, all of Jackson. “Mee Mee,” as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren and all their friends alike, deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, Grey and Jack Salonus, Grant and Harrison Champine and Beckett Munger.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ruth Ragovin officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Cemetery in Almo. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Her five grandsons and two grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests expressions of sympathy be made in her name to the Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
June L. Armbruster
June L. Armbruster, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 5, 1928, in Ashland City, Ohio, to Waldo and Josephine Stover Dilgard.
She married William D. Armbruster of Mansfield, Ohio, on Nov. 25, 1950. She worked and retired from U-Brand Corporation in Ashland City. A loving wife and mother, she devoted her life to caring for others. She was a lifetime member of Ashland Emblem Club where she served as president and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, holding many different offices and one year was nominated as chapter sweetheart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William D. Armbruster; a brother, James Dilgard; and a son, Jeff Armbruster.
Mrs. Armbruster is survived by three children, Mike Armbruster and special friend Pat of Ewen, Michigan; Lorinda Murdock and Jenny Armbruster, both of Murray; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Armbruster of Brandenton, Florida; a brother, Barry (Linda) Dilgard of Maryville, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Anita Dilgard of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Dustin Armbruster (Jenna) of Michigan, Lindsey (Richard) Mills of Clayton, North Carolina, Ryan Armbruster (fiance Maggie Elizabeth Nikituk) of Pennsylvania, Meaghan (Gary) Lawrence of Murray, Bryan (Alexa) Murdock of Hoover, Alabama; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
