Agnes ‘Aggie’ Rose Nimmo
Agnes "Aggie" Rose Nimmo, 105, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence in Hardin.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Olive Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of the late Connie Norwood and the late Colla (Nelson) Norwood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louie Franklin Nimmo; one infant child; and one brother, Joe Norwood.
Mrs. Nimmo is survived by three daughters,: Diana Lawrence of Benton, Anna Watkins of Olive, and Belinda Jett of Murray; two sons: Craig Watkins of Hardin and Joseph "Joey" Watkins of Benton; eight grandchildren, Chasity Lawrence, Sarah Robinson, Justin Lawrence, Lee Jett, Joshua Watkins, Keagen Watkins, Alexis Watkins and Ian Jett; great grandchildren, Ayden Lawrence, Jocelyn Stafford, Grayson Lawrence, Remington Lawrence, Owen Lawrence and coming soon, Baby Aggie Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Chris Moore officiating. Burial will be in Horn Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family ask memorial contributions be made to Trinidad Missions, c/o Riverwoods Church, 1001 Main St., Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine Doris Scarbrough Beste
Mrs. Elaine Doris Scarbrough Beste, age 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care and Rehab in Murray.
Mrs. Beste was born on April 25, 1931, in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Conan Bagwell and Thelma Gibson Bagwell. She retired from Fisher-Price Mattel and was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Brent Scarbrough; one daughter, Diane Makins; as well as three sons, Richard Crane, Dennis Scarbrough, and Terry Scarbrough.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Scarbrough of Murray, Kentucky and Tim Scarbrough and wife Jan of Ashland, Virginia; ten grandchildren, Scott Fink and wife Kate of Michigan, Kris Zbozen of Michigan, Kelly Crane of Florida, Richard Crane and wife Christine of Michigan, Brook Venice and husband Joe of Kentucky, Noel Scarbrough of Texas, Keisha Hopkins and husband Daniel of Kentucky, Tasha Mead of Florida, Brittney Scarbrough of Virginia, and Kristopher Russeau of Kentucky; as well as many loved and cherished great-grandchildren.
There will be no public services or visitation held.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
Faye McReynolds Orr
Faye McReynolds Orr was born April 30, 1932, to Oscar Print and Elma Lilly Morton McReynolds of Lynn Grove, Kentucky.
Faye graduated from Lynn Grove High School in 1952 and married Dewey Beal Orr in 1954. She was formerly employed at Belk Settle, Corn Austin and retired from Murray Public Works. She was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church where she was active in the Lillian Sunday school class and was president of the WMU for many years. She loved working in her yard and flower garden and won Yard of the Month on multiple occasions. Mrs. Orr was a wonderful cook and loved sharing her recipes with friends and neighbors. Her husband always said she was the best cook in Calloway County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and twin brother, Charles McReynolds; as well as brothers including Ace, Elwood and Joe Pat McReynolds; a sister, Evon Wilson; and half siblings, Hafford McReynolds, Arvis McReynolds and Cloteil Henley.
Mrs. Orr is survived by her children, Marketia Jenkins and husband John, Joe Beal Orr, and Hal Orr and wife Chantal; grandchildren Susan Burkeen and husband Richard, Stacey Orr, Bryce Orr and wife Amber, Curtis Orr, Mark Jenkins and wife Michelle, Michael Jenkins and wife Eloisa, and Catherine Stanford and husband Russell; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her brother, Harold McReynolds and wife Pat; and a sister, Linda Smith.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a private burial the followed in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Officiating was grandson-in-law, Richard Burkeen; grandson, Mark Jenkins; and son-in-law, Dr. John Jenkins. Serving as pallbearers were Bryce Orr, Curtis Orr, Michael Jenkins, Russell Stanford and Jamison Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Mary F. Perry
Mary F. Perry, 78, of New Concord, KY, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence.
Her arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mary F. Perry by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Teresa Jones
Mrs. Teresa Jones, age 64, of Hazel, Kentucky died on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Floyd W. Dixon
Floyd W. Dixon, 66, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.