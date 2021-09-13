Billie N. Galloway
Billie N. Galloway, 95, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Murray, Kentucky, to Scudder and Rela Galloway.
He worked at Tappan Stove Company in Murray until the plant closed, and later retired from Fisher Price in Murray. He was a member of the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276 F&AM for 71 years and held the honor of being the oldest member. He was also the oldest member of Temple Hill Community Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. During his retirement he enjoyed the art of woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jetta Houston and Valley Miller; three brothers, Alvah Galloway, Bill Galloway and Taz Galloway; and one grandson, David Roberts.
Billie is survived by his wife of 75 years, Virginia Williams Galloway of Almo, whom he married May 4, 1946 in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Donna Roberts and husband Larry of Almo; one son, Bobby Galloway and wife Beverly of Murray; three grandchildren, Michael Galloway, John Galloway and Kimberly Roberts; one great -grandson, Jake Galloway; two nephews, Danny Galloway and Ned Galloway; and three nieces, Ava Galloway, Toni Brehler and Kate Eldridge.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services wiith Kendrick Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Cemetery. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Temple Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Warren Hopkins, 405 Maple St., Suite B., Murray, KY 42071.
Frank English
Frank English, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died at his home Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
He was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Harrisburg, Illinois, to Wayne English and Jacqueline Clary English.
He retired from the Murray Fire Department as assistant chief after 22 years of service. He was of Methodist faith and was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam war.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike English.
Mr. English is survived by his wife, Judy English of Murray, whom he married Dec. 29, 1967, in Paducah, Kentucky; one son, Jeff English and wife Jenny of Dexter; and three grandchildren, Hannah Darnell and husband Ezra of Benton, Abby English and Emma English, both of Dexter.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Saint Louis, MO office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, Saint Louis, MO 63127, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Julie Cathryn 'Cathy' Christopher, M.D.
Julie Cathryn “Cathy” Christopher, M.D., of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Cathy was born March 21, 1955, in Somerset, Kentucky, to Maurice and Juletta Eaker Christopher, who preceded her in death.
At a young age, her family moved to Murray where she graduated valedictorian of the class of 1973 at Murray High School. She was a 1977 honor graduate of Murray State University with majors in chemistry and medical technology, and was named the top academic student of her graduating class. She later received her master’s degree in biology with microbiology as her emphasis at Murray State University in 1979. During that time, she served as supervisor of the Student Health Laboratory. She also developed the two-year course for medical technicians for the biology department at MSU and taught the program from 1979-1981. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi social sorority.
Dr. Christopher earned her medical degree cum laude from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1985. She completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals. While at the University of Louisville, she was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, honor medical society, and to Phi Kappa Phi, national all university honor society.
A gifted physician, Dr. Christopher chose to begin her career in her hometown of Murray in 1988. Throughout her 33 years of practice, she was affiliated with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Henry County Hospital and Trigg County Hospital. She was truly committed to her patients and developed lifetime friendships with many of them. She demanded excellence of herself and provided that same excellence of care to her patients.
Cathy was a passionate University of Louisville and Murray State University fan. She cherished the Murray community and supported many of the local organizations. She was a member of the Rotary Club of Murray and the Racer Club. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church.
When she was not cheering on the Cardinals or Racers, she could be found fishing and boating on the lake. She loved to travel and share her experiences with others.She was an exceptional teacher, mentor and friend who thoroughly enjoyed seeing those she helped, excel. She was known for her quick wit and humor. Above all, she adored her family, friends and fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Christopher; her niece, Sarah Little; and her brother-in-law, Roger Little.
Dr. Christopher is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bill Brown of Murray; a sister, Camille Little of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Wilma Christopher of Frankfort; a sister-in-law, Ellie Christopher of Germantown, Tennessee; six nieces, Susan Little-Privett (David) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sharon Little-Stoetzel (Tony) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Shannon Christopher of Atlanta, Georgia, Kelsey Miller (Ben) of Collierville, Tennessee, Carroll Lane Parsons (Brad) of Germantown, Tennessee, and Courtney Yezerski (John Eric) of Franklin, Tennessee. She also leaves behind several great nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Foundation with “Biology Department” on the memo line, or to Murray State University with “Department of Athletics” on the memo line, MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Margaret LaRee McKinney
Margaret LaRee McKinney, 102, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 25, 1918, in Warren, Ohio to Paul Smith and Margaret Flora Peppler.
She was homemaker and attended Eastwood Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Pat Tefft; second husband, Lloyd H. McKinney; and stepfather, Wilbur Dubbs.
Mrs. McKinney is survived by four daughters, Beverly McKinney Wallace and husband Glenn of Aurora; Sharon McKinney Wilson of Mayfield, Karen McKinney Franks of Coalinga, California, and Kay McMahon of Gibraltar, Michigan; one son Don Tefft and wife Sara of Princeton; one stepson, Butch McKinney and wife Finley of Paducah; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. In addition to her family, she is also survived by special friends, Bruce and Opal Huff and Tim and Johnda Alton, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Ferguson Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Michael ‘Mickey’ L. Wilson
Michael “Mickey” L. Wilson, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Lexington, Tennessee, to James Wilson and Valeda Bush Wilson.
He was a self-employed contractor, developer and skilled carpenter. He attended Coldwater Church of Christ. He was an accomplished horseman and breeder. He also enjoyed showing in halter and western pleasure classes through the American Quarter Horse Association. He loved doing all things with his grandson, especially playing baseball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Valous and Elaine Bush; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Rena Wilson.
Mickey is survived by his daughter, Maddie Wilson Johnson and husband Andy of Murray; three sisters, Joy Lowrance of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Jacqueline Langston and husband Jay of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Jill Montgomery and husband David of Knoxville, Tennessee; one brother, Jim Wilson and wife Susan of Lewisburg; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. But most importantly, his pride and joy was his grandson, Colt Johnson. Colt loved building houses with "Pa,” learning about tools and equipment, as well as taking breaks and getting a Mountain Dew.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Kathy Jane Wilson
Kathy Jane Wilson, 74, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Samuel T. Walters
Samuel T. Walters, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray..
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Billy Don Bonds
Billy Don Bonds, 74, of Fredonia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Arnetta Warner and J.B. Bunch.
He was adopted into the home of the late Bluitt Robertson Bonds and Ruby Pearl Thomason Bonds of Symsonia. He retired from Murray State University where he worked in the Facilities Management Department as a custodian.
Mr. Bonds is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyne Sue Martin Bonds of Fredonia; sons, Phillip Don Bonds (Cherie) of Tri-City and William Daniel Trace Bonds of Fredonia; daughters, Kimberly Diane Bonds of Aurora and Jennifer Massengill Wright (Rana) of Smithland, and daughter-in-law Debra Miller and adopted sonTrace; siblings Elizabeth Bunch Vint (Jim) of Dayton, Ohio, Joseph and James Bunch, Betty Bunch Byrd (Darroll), Kathy Bunch of Willisburg and Carolyn Sue Bonds Culp (Steve) of Mayfield; grandchildren, Danielle Bonds Minter, Brandon “James” Bonds (Haley), Amanda Bonds Maxey (Lucas), Phillip Jared Tatman Bonds (Bonnie), Graycee Lynn Clark, Kennedy Alyssa Wright, Logan Phelps, Nicole Kemp-McRoy, Jessica Massengill, Jerry Lee Massengill and Ronnie McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and David Bonds, James Michael Minter, Kaylan Bonds, Clarity, Jason, Star, Veronica Bonds, Bryson Collins, Beckham Maxey, Saydei Claire Bonds, Seth Seay, Jeremiah Kemp and Shealynn McRoy.
Preceding him in death were his adoptive and biological parents; his stepmother; his sons Ronny Dale, Lonnie Joe and Donnie Bonds; a daughter Angela Carol Bonds; and three little angels known only to God; brothers, Thomas Jefferson “T.J.” and Harold Lee Horn; sisters, Martha Ann Horn Smith Rudd and Sue Etta Bunch Young; grandson Matthew William Bonds; and granddaughters Brittany Taylor Bonds and Alyssa Phelps,
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Ben Stratton and Leon Knott officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Lady Cemetery, a family cemetery in Between the Rivers, LBL, in Lyon County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy J. Dowdy
Peggy J. Dowdy, 87, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021,at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky..
She was a member of Farmington Baptist Church, and a homemaker.
Mrs. Dowdy is survived by her children, Rita (Tom) Montgomery of Owensboro, Bradford (Tracy) Dowdy of McKenzie, Tennessee, and Regina (Mark) Duncan of Farmington; two sisters, Patsy Sanderson of Mayfield and Nancy Odom of Memphis, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Lindsey Montgomery, Abby Montgomery, Mallory Duncan and Will Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wilburn Dowdy; one sister, Norma Parsons; and her parents, Wrenn and Faye Wilferd Barton.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Farmington Cemetery with Ben Stratton officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Farmington Baptist Church, 293 Hawkshaw St., Farmington, KY 42040.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Jason Scott Jones
Jason Scott Jones, 44, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Born Sunday, March 27, 1977, in Murray, Kentucky, he was the son of Gary and Susan Hudgins Jones of Murray,
He attended Calloway County High School and worked at Sportable Scoreboards in Murray for the past 20 years, where he made several life long friends. He had a passion for motorcycle riding, nature and spending time with family. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 9 years, Veronica Dunn Jones of Murray; sons, Austin Jones and fiancé Cassie of Murray, Caleb Jones of Benton and Bo French and wife Arianna of Murray,; a brother, Chris Jones and wife Tiffany of Murray; and grandchildren, Zoey Jones, Colten Jones and Hadley French.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Amy Jones.
Thee funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with. Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716, or to CASAA, P.O. Box 2991, Plattsburgh, NY 12901; https://casaa.org/get-involved/donate/
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Bill Young
William R. "Bill" Young, 79 of Kuttawa, Kentucky, died at 4:23 a.m. Saturday Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in Kuttawa after an extended illness.
He was a member of Eddyville United Methodist Church, Joppa Masonic Lodge #167 and the American Legion Post #68 in Kuttawa. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Armored Division, serving in Korea during the Vietnam Era.
He was born in Murray, Kentucky, graduated from Murray High School in 1959 and Murray State University in 1963. While attending Murray State, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and held several student government positions. He graduated from the University of Kentucky Law School in 1966 and began law practice in Eddyville in 1970. He continued his law practice for 47 years and during that time served as County Attorney in Lyon County for 25 years, served as attorney for the city of Eddyville, and then as attorney for the city of Kuttawa. He was instrumental in bringing Mineral Mound State Park to Lyon County during the Julian Carroll administration.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert T. Young; one niece, Amy Elizabeth Young; and one nephew, Richard Neal Young. His parents were Robert and Janie Wilson Young.
Mr. Young is survived by one daughter Paige Sims of Kuttawa,;one granddaughter, Madelyn Sims of Murray; one brother, Dr. Burton Young and wife Cathy of Murray; and one sister, Jane M. Barnett of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Dunn's Funeral Home in Eddyville with Steve McVay officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home. A time of reflection and remembrance will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens and conclude with the graveside service at 4:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.dunnsfuneralhome.net.
Dunn's Funeral Home in Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Myrtle Juanita Geisel
Myrtle Juanita Geisel, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born March 11, 1943, in Portageville, Missouri, to Cecil Henry Fisher and Mamie Luetta Foster Fisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Geisel; one great-grandchild, Silas Parker; one sister, Loretta Fisher; and four brothers, Cecil Fisher Jr, Roy Fisher, Eastman Fisher and Rondal Fisher.
Myrtle is survived by two daughters, Vicky Stephenson and husband Harry of Almo and Anita Patterson and husband David of Herculaneum, Missouri; two sons, Ricky Campbell of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Raymond Geisel of Murray; five grandchildren, Nicole Parker, Harry Stepheson Jr, Brittney Patterson, David Patterson and April Fritschle; nine great-grandchildren, Lola Parker, Bentley Patterson, Brycin Patterson, Steven Emily, Matthew Emily, Jacob Emily, Matthew Borghesi, Aliyah Borghesi and Summer Fritschle.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
