Corey A. Johnson
Corey A. Johnson, 34, Of Woodlands Texas, died Sunday Aug. 30, 2020.
He was born Aug. 2, 1986, in Mobile, Alabama, to Vicki Larsen and Don Farley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Farley, and grandparents, Melvin and Helen Johnson.
Corey is survived by his daughter, Coley Johnson, 8, who was the light of his life and his entire world; her mother, Jamie Rhodes; his wife, Julia Johnson; his parents, Jodie and Laura Johnson of Conroe, Texas; his grandparents, James and Peggy Clemons of New Concord; siblings, Shelley Prather, Amanda Tarvin, Addison Johnson, Cara Mason, Cody Farley, Draven Johnson and Stephen Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and friends who turned into family and loved him dearly.
Theda Mae Farris
Theda Mae Farris, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House in Murray, after an extended illness.
She was born April 2, 1935, in Almo, Kentucky, to Ruby and Ann Taylor Morris, who preceded her in death.
She retired from Murray State University after working in procurement for the food services group. She was a devoted member of First Christian Church and enjoyed her church family, and her family and friends on Kentucky Lake.
She was preceded in death in 2015 by her beloved husband of 62 years, Tremon “Sonny” Farris; her sister, Martha Brandon; and a brother-in-law, Frank Brandon.
Mrs. Farris is survived by daughters, Sandy Rushing and husband Paul of Murray and Melissa Champine and husband Steve of Jackson, Tennessee; a son, Michael Farris and wife Lisa of Jackson; seven grandchildren, Shawna Rushing Munger (Blake) of Murray, Matthew Farris (Elizabeth) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Jessica Farris Salonus (Graham), Bradley Champine (Sarah Joy), Bryan Champine, Cooper Champine and Cameron Champine, all of Jackson. “Mee Mee,” as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren and all their friends alike, deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, Grey and Jack Salonus, Grant and Harrison Champine and Beckett Munger.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ruth Ragovin officiating. Burial followed in Temple Hill Cemetery in Almo. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Her five grandsons and two grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests expressions of sympathy be made in her name to the Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Cecil “C.W.” Clayton
Cecil “C.W.” Clayton, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 22, 1939, in Samburg, Tennessee, to Cecil V. Clayton and Vivian Barnes Clayton.
He retired from Mattel and C.J. Food Mart. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Clayton, and a grandson, Robbie Clayton.
Mr. Clayton is survived by two daughters, Meredith L. Clayton of Murray and Vivian Welter and husband Robert of Plano, Illinois; two sons, Mike Clayton and wife Anna of Murray and Cecil V. Clayton III and wife Stephanie of Almo; a sister, Kathy Bone of Union City, Tennessee; two brothers, Fred Clayton and wife Sue of Paris, Tennessee, and Lacy Clayton and wife Sheila of Union City; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Harris and husband Matt, Kristen Clayton, Kasi Clayton, Cecil Clayton IV, Alexus Clayton, Cara Clayton and Brandon Clayton; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
Kelly Gene Woods
Kelly Gene Woods, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Murray, to Kelly Monroe Woods and Ida Estelle Lovett Woods.
He retired from Woods Plumbing and also worked at Tappan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John E. Woods; and half siblings, Thomas Woods, Dean Pate and Charles Woods.
Mr. Woods is survived by his wife, Davanna Woods; a daughter, Stacey Butterworth of Murray; sons, Chad Woods of Huntsville, Alabama, and Mark Woods (Michelle) of Almo; and two grandchildren, Tyler Woods of Almo and Mickenna Butterworth of Murray.
A graveside service was at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Carolyn T. Haas
Carolyn T. Haas, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born June 13, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Alfred and Thelma Vogel Benhase, who preceded her in death, as did one grandchild, Amelia Coffey.
She was active at St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray, as she initiated the church library and became the newsletter editor. Her earlier activities included assisting with Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts in Ohio, and served as the newsletter editor in Grandview Estates, Ohio. She and Eldridge enjoyed traveling and went by plane and cruise ships to many sites including the Holy Land, Alaska, Hawaii, and others. She shared memories of travels, as she kept diaries and took photos. Carolyn was also well known for her love of reading and sharing her most recent family news, through emails and Facebook. Before her retirement, she was employed by Ohio Social Services Department in clerical and homemaker positions. She attended the University of Cincinnati and Ohio University and earned an associate of arts degree.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Eldridge H. Haas, whom she married Aug. 17, 1957, at St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church ; one daughter, Margaret Coffey and husband Kevin of Massillon, Ohio; two sons, Richard Haas and wife Adriana of Georgetown and Ronald Haas and wife May Ann of Hendersonville, Tennessee; a younger sister, Barbara O’Connor of Hillsboro, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Fredric Coffey, Rachel Kuebeck, Sarah Warren, Daniel Coffey, Paul Haas, Giselle Haas, Michael Coffey, Ginalee Haas, Grant Haas, James Marcoux and Terra Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Rev. Eugene Burkeen
The Rev. Eugene Burkeen, 74, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Leon Burkeen and Eva Belle Chapman Burkeen.
He retired after 30 years of service as a United Methodist Church minister. He was a member of the United Methodist Memphis Conference and Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Glenn Burkeen and Charles Burkeen; one sister, Gail Burkeen; and one grandson, Justin Brian Burkeen.
Rev. Burkeen is survived by his wife, Mickie Turner Burkeen of Puryear, whom he married June 5, 1962, in Paris, Tennessee; two sons, Kenneth Burkeen and wife Ellen of Benton and Tracy Burkeen of Murray; two sisters, Frances Goode and husband Curtis of Hardin and Elaine Nimmo and husband Larry of Dexter; one brother, Gary Burkeen and wife Ava of Dexter; two grandchildren, Zachary Burkeen and wife Jesi of Dexter and Kailyn Burkeen of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, Tripp Turner Burkeen, Breelyn Everly Burkeen and Tatum Faith Costa.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A private family graveside service will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, The Gideons of Murray, P.O. Box 931, Murray, KY 42071, or the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232.
Sally Ann Alexander
Sally Ann Alexander, 90, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah.
She was born April 21, 1930, in Murray, Kentucky, to Homer Lancaster and Hazel Sykes Lancaster.
Before her retirement, she was the director of Wrather West Kentucky Museum at Murray State University. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eli M. Alexander.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her three sons, Eli Alexander Jr of Paducah, Jon Alexander and wife Elaine of Savannah, Tennessee, and Stuart Alexander and wife Dana of Murray; one sister, Gloria Pat Young and husband Wayne of Dallas, Texas; and eight grandchildren, Maegan Alexander of Indianapolis, Indiana, Morgan Alexander of Paducah, Catherine Alexander of Paducah, Allison Alexander of Savannah, Wesley Alexander of Savannah, Bradley Alexander of New York, New York, Nicholas Alexander and wife Cassey of Bowling Green and Courtney Billington of Rochester, Michigan.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
