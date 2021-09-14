Myrtle Juanita Geisel
Myrtle Juanita Geisel, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born March 11, 1943, in Portageville, Missouri, to Cecil Henry Fisher and Mamie Luetta Foster Fisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Geisel; one great-grandchild, Silas Parker; one sister, Loretta Fisher; and four brothers, Cecil Fisher Jr, Roy Fisher, Eastman Fisher and Rondal Fisher.
Myrtle is survived by two daughters, Vicky Stephenson and husband Harry of Almo and Anita Patterson and husband David of Herculaneum, Missouri; two sons, Ricky Campbell of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Raymond Geisel of Murray; five grandchildren, Nicole Parker, Harry Stepheson Jr, Brittney Patterson, David Patterson and April Fritschle; and nine great-grandchildren, Lola Parker, Bentley Patterson, Brycin Patterson, Steven Emily, Matthew Emily, Jacob Emily, Matthew Borghesi, Aliyah Borghesi and Summer Fritschle.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the JH. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Jane Miller Wilson
Kathy Jane Miller Wilson, 74, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
She was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to James R. Miller and Bonnie Lee Williams Miller.
Following her retirement from Fisher-Price, she was employed at the WATCH Center in Murray were she also retired. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Keith Wilson; one son, James Darrin Marshall; and one brother, Tommy Miller.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Angela Hopkins and husband Matt of Almo; one stepdaughter, Kasey Wilson of Covington, Georgia; one sister, Peggy Miller of Murray; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Tim Palmer officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Billie N. Galloway
Billie N. Galloway, 95, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Murray, Kentucky, to Scudder and Rela Galloway.
He worked at Tappan Stove Company in Murray until the plant closed, and later retired from Fisher Price in Murray. He was a member of the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276 F&AM for 71 years and held the honor of being the oldest member. He was also the oldest member of Temple Hill Community Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. During his retirement he enjoyed the art of woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jetta Houston and Valley Miller; three brothers, Alvah Galloway, Bill Galloway and Taz Galloway; and one grandson, David Roberts.
Billie is survived by his wife of 75 years, Virginia Williams Galloway of Almo, whom he married May 4, 1946 in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Donna Roberts and husband Larry of Almo; one son, Bobby Galloway and wife Beverly of Murray; three grandchildren, Michael Galloway, John Galloway and Kimberly Roberts; one great -grandson, Jake Galloway; two nephews, Danny Galloway and Ned Galloway; and three nieces, Ava Galloway, Toni Brehler and Kate Eldridge.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services wiith Kendrick Lewis officiating. Burial followed in Temple Hill Cemetery. No public visitation was held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Temple Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Warren Hopkins, 405 Maple St., Suite B., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Frank English
Frank English, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died at his home Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
He was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Harrisburg, Illinois, to Wayne English and Jacqueline Clary English.
He retired from the Murray Fire Department as assistant chief after 22 years of service. He was of Methodist faith and was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam war.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike English.
Mr. English is survived by his wife, Judy English of Murray, whom he married Dec. 29, 1967, in Paducah, Kentucky; one son, Jeff English and wife Jenny of Dexter; and three grandchildren, Hannah Darnell and husband Ezra of Benton, Abby English and Emma English, both of Dexter.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Saint Louis, MO office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, Saint Louis, MO 63127, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Don Bonds
Billy Don Bonds, 74, of Fredonia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Arnetta Warner and J.B. Bunch.
He was adopted into the home of the late Bluitt Robertson Bonds and Ruby Pearl Thomason Bonds of Symsonia. He retired from Murray State University where he worked in the Facilities Management Department as a custodian.
Mr. Bonds is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyne Sue Martin Bonds of Fredonia; sons, Phillip Don Bonds (Cherie) of Tri-City and William Daniel Trace Bonds of Fredonia; daughters, Kimberly Diane Bonds of Aurora and Jennifer Massengill Wright (Rana) of Smithland, and daughter-in-law Debra Miller and adopted sonTrace; siblings Elizabeth Bunch Vint (Jim) of Dayton, Ohio, Joseph and James Bunch, Betty Bunch Byrd (Darroll), Kathy Bunch of Willisburg and Carolyn Sue Bonds Culp (Steve) of Mayfield; grandchildren, Danielle Bonds Minter, Brandon “James” Bonds (Haley), Amanda Bonds Maxey (Lucas), Phillip Jared Tatman Bonds (Bonnie), Graycee Lynn Clark, Kennedy Alyssa Wright, Logan Phelps, Nicole Kemp-McRoy, Jessica Massengill, Jerry Lee Massengill and Ronnie McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and David Bonds, James Michael Minter, Kaylan Bonds, Clarity, Jason, Star, Veronica Bonds, Bryson Collins, Beckham Maxey, Saydei Claire Bonds, Seth Seay, Jeremiah Kemp and Shealynn McRoy.
Preceding him in death were his adoptive and biological parents; his stepmother; his sons Ronny Dale, Lonnie Joe and Donnie Bonds; a daughter Angela Carol Bonds; and three little angels known only to God; brothers, Thomas Jefferson “T.J.” and Harold Lee Horn; sisters, Martha Ann Horn Smith Rudd and Sue Etta Bunch Young; grandson Matthew William Bonds; and granddaughters Brittany Taylor Bonds and Alyssa Phelps,
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Ben Stratton and Leon Knott officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Lady Cemetery, a family cemetery in Between the Rivers, LBL, in Lyon County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy J. Dowdy
Peggy J. Dowdy, 87, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021,at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky..
She was a member of Farmington Baptist Church, and a homemaker.
Mrs. Dowdy is survived by her children, Rita (Tom) Montgomery of Owensboro, Bradford (Tracy) Dowdy of McKenzie, Tennessee, and Regina (Mark) Duncan of Farmington; two sisters, Patsy Sanderson of Mayfield and Nancy Odom of Memphis, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Lindsey Montgomery, Abby Montgomery, Mallory Duncan and Will Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wilburn Dowdy; one sister, Norma Parsons; and her parents, Wrenn and Faye Wilferd Barton.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Farmington Cemetery with Ben Stratton officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Farmington Baptist Church, 293 Hawkshaw St., Farmington, KY 42040.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Jason Scott Jones
Jason Scott Jones, 44, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Born Sunday, March 27, 1977, in Murray, Kentucky, he was the son of Gary and Susan Hudgins Jones of Murray,
He attended Calloway County High School and worked at Sportable Scoreboards in Murray for the past 20 years, where he made several life long friends. He had a passion for motorcycle riding, nature and spending time with family. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 9 years, Veronica Dunn Jones of Murray; sons, Austin Jones and fiancé Cassie of Murray, Kaleb Jones of Benton and Bo French and wife Arianna of Murray,; a brother, Chris Jones and wife Tiffany of Murray; and grandchildren, Zoey Jones, Colten Jones and Hadley French.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Amy Jones.
Thee funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with. Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716, or to CASAA, P.O. Box 2991, Plattsburgh, NY 12901; https://casaa.org/get-involved/donate/
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Bill Young
William R. "Bill" Young, 79 of Kuttawa, Kentucky, died at 4:23 a.m. Saturday Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in Kuttawa after an extended illness.
He was a member of Eddyville United Methodist Church, Joppa Masonic Lodge #167 and the American Legion Post #68 in Kuttawa. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Armored Division, serving in Korea during the Vietnam Era.
He was born in Murray, Kentucky, graduated from Murray High School in 1959 and Murray State University in 1963. While attending Murray State, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and held several student government positions. He graduated from the University of Kentucky Law School in 1966 and began law practice in Eddyville in 1970. He continued his law practice for 47 years and during that time served as County Attorney in Lyon County for 25 years, served as attorney for the city of Eddyville, and then as attorney for the city of Kuttawa. He was instrumental in bringing Mineral Mound State Park to Lyon County during the Julian Carroll administration.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert T. Young; one niece, Amy Elizabeth Young; and one nephew, Richard Neal Young. His parents were Robert and Janie Wilson Young.
Mr. Young is survived by one daughter Paige Sims of Kuttawa,;one granddaughter, Madelyn Sims of Murray; one brother, Dr. Burton Young and wife Cathy of Murray; and one sister, Jane M. Barnett of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Dunn's Funeral Home in Eddyville with Steve McVay officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home. A time of reflection and remembrance will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens and conclude with the graveside service at 4:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.dunnsfuneralhome.net.
Dunn's Funeral Home in Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Thomas B. Posey
Dr. Thomas B. Posey, 78, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Margaret LaRee McKinney
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferguson Springs Cemetery.
—————————
Collier Funeral Home, Benton
Billy Don Bonds
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Henry Lady Cemetery.
Jason Scott Jones
The funeral service is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
——————————
Dunn’s Funeral Home, Eddyville
William R. ‘Bill’ Young
A graveside service is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Murray Memorial Gardens.