Virginia Morris
Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller.
She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of
Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marlon Morris; one daughter, Marilyn Kay Morris; one brother, Billy Ray Miller; and one sister, Mary Sue Foster.
Mrs. Morris is survived by one daughter, Dannetta Clayton and husband Dave of Murray; one son, Dennis Morris of Murray; five grandchildren, Jerad Morris of Mayfield, Casey Darnell and wife Laken of Farmington, Kayla Schneider and husband Anthony of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Aaron Clayton and wife Julie of Gilbertsville and Carlee Cossey and fiancé Kylen Johnson of Murray; and five great-grandchildren, Skylar Cossey of Murray, Mia Schneider of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Ava Schneider of Ft. Pierce, Lorelye Darnell of Farmington and Adley Darnell of Farmington.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Antioch Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation held before the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Antioch Cemetery Fund, c/o Chris Douglas, 2273 Kelso Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa M. Jones
Teresa M. Jones, 64, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 2, 1958, in Murray, Kentucky, to Hilman Outland and Wilma Brittain Outland Starks.
She owned and operated T & N Motor Sales, and was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jammie Williams; one brother, Eugene Outland; and one sister, Tammy Seavers.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Ned Jones of Murray; stepson, Jimmy Jones of Aurora; one sister, Cathy Baswell of Huntsville, Alabama; one brother, Dale Outland of Murray; two grandchildren, Olivia Ballard of Texas and C.J. Williams of Arkansas; and one stepgranddaughter, Kalia Jones of Murray.
There will be a memorial graveside service held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Galloway Taylor
Beverly Galloway Taylor, 84, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was a member of Farmington Church of Christ and a retired teacher with the Graves County School System. She taught for more than 30 years at Farmington Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Galloway; her second husband, Dan Taylor; two sisters, Peggy Roach and Judy Newsome; one nephew, Ted Newsome; and her parents, Ted and Charlene Colley Mangrum.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by two stepsons, Dr. Randy (Lee Ann) Taylor of Murray and Russ (Kim) Taylor of Metropolis, Illinois; two nephews, Greg Roach and Barry (Connie) Newsome, both of Farmington; nine great-nieces and great-nephews, Corey (Paige) Newsome, Wesley (Katie) Newsome, Brooke (Brad) Smith, Whitney (Tom) Howard, Lauren (Landon) Meadows, Lindsey (Blake) Howard, Tayler Newsome, Tucker Newsome and Jullian Newsome; and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Farmington Cemetery with Jerry Mayes and Al Colley Jr. officating. Burial will follow. There is no visitation scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Newsome, Tucker Newsome, Corey Newsome, Wesley Newsome, Brad Smith, Landon Meadows, Blake Howard, Russ Taylor and Dr. Randy Taylor.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Farmington Cemetery Fund, c/o FNB Bank, 310 Charles Dr., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Zana Lee Elkins Renfro
Zana Lee Elkins Renfro, 61, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was born Dec. 3, 1960, in Evansville, Indiana,to Peggye Taylor Elkins and the late Joe Pat Elkins.
She was a graduate of Henry County High School and attended Murray State University, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She was employed by Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians for the nearly 12 years. Zana is well-known for her 21 years in local government, where she was elected as both a Paducah City Commissioner (1993-1998) and McCracken County Commissioner (1999-2014). She was the first woman elected to the McCracken County Fiscal Court, and served terms as both Mayor Pro Tem and Judge Pro Tem. She was a founding board member of the Joint Sewer Agency and served on the E911 Board.
In addition to her government roles and current employment at Mercy Health, she previously worked at United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, the American Cancer Society, Paducah Area Transit, and the family business, the Kentucky Cardinal Shop. She was a member of the Charity League of Paducah, where she also served as president; Leadership Paducah; and served on the board of directors for more than 20 different local nonprofit agencies. She was well regarded for her leadership and interpersonal skills. Her goal was to leave the world in a better place and sought to accomplish this through her meaningful interactions with others and her generosity. She was a people person with strong empathy and a desire for everyone to be happy.
Above all of her many accolades, Zana cherished being a mother and grandmother the most, being affectionately called "ZiZi” by her doting three-year-old grandson and eight-month-old granddaughter.
In Zana’s final act of love and generosity, it was her decision to give the gift of life to three individuals through organ donation.
Zana is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brad Renfro; her daughter, Leigh Ann Ballegeer (Paul) of Paducah; her son, Jonathan Renfro, serving in the U.S. Army; her mother, Peggye Elkins; one sister, Kim Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; one niece, Leslie Smith of Nashville; one nephew, Evan Smith of Charleston, South Carolina; her mother-in-law, Mary Renfro of Paducah; and her beloved grandchildren, Luke Taylor Ballegeer and Kate Ann Ballegeer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Elkins; one sister, Leslie Kane Elkins; and her father-in-law, James Renfro.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church with Richard Smith officiating. A private family graveside will follow. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to an organization close to Zana’s heart, Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Halton Banks Sr.
Robert Halton Banks Sr., 72 of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray.
Born Sept. 13, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Robert Banks and June Parker Garland.
He was a retired truck driver. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Banks is survived by his wife of 39 years of marriage, Carla Jane Stanfield Banks of Murray; children, David Harrison of Mayfield, Michelle Stimson of Mayfield and Robert Halton “Bobby” Banks Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Julia Stimson, Kaiden Stimson, Natalie Stimson and Makayla Stimson; and his Aunt Ledabelle and Uncle Mervin Spurgeon of Springfield, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Elder Leon White officiating. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Bella M. Rivera
Bella M. Rivera, 50, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her mother’s home.
She was born May 25, 1972, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert James “A.J.” Norris.
Ms. Rivera is survived by her mother, Anne M. (Smith) Norris; two daughters, Kimberly Romero and husband Michael and Theresa Swan and husband Andrew; one son, Carlos Cartagena Jr.; fiancé, Carlos Cartagena; one stepson, Larry Rivera Jr.; two sisters, Annemarie Ramos and T.K. Norris; four brothers, Joseph Podzielny and wife Carol, A.J. Norris Jr., Chuck Norris and Raymond Norris; three grandchildren, Julieanna Elliott, Mason Romero and Maverick Romero; and special nieces and nephews, Stephanie Ramos, Michael Pellagtti, Justin Ramos, Amanda Larkin, Whitley Jackson, Phoenix Jackson, Naomi Cartagena, Sydney Cartagena and Samantha Cartagena.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andy Harrell officiating. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Floyd W. Dixon
Floyd W. Dixon, 66 of New Concord, KY, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mr. Dixon was born October 26, 1955 in Anna, IL to the late Sydney and Mary Lang Dixon.
He grew up in Dongola, IL, where he graduated from Dongola Unit 66 in 1974. Floyd retired in 2006, before finishing his 18 year career at Buzzi Unicem as a maintenance technician. He also worked at Transcraft Corp and Holcombs in Anna, IL, Southern Illinois Stone in Buncomb, IL, and Todt Sheet Metal in Cape Girardeau, MO. Floyd was certified in Pipe Welding, and was skilled in mechanics, fabricating, plumbing, and electrical. There literally wasn’t anything this man could not do! He was the “GO TO GUY”. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, long drives in the fall with Rebecca, and maintaining the five acres on which he and Rebecca resided for over 12 years in New Concord, KY. He will be sadly missed. Every day was a joy and blessing to have known Floyd. Throughout his illness, he has had multiple friends and family, whom are very dear to our hearts that have diligently maintained their friendship and love.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rebecca S. Dixon of New Concord, KY; son, Jason W. Dixon and wife Amanda S. Dixon of New Jersey; one granddaughter, Sidney K. Dixon; two grandsons, Titus D. Dixon and Magnus E. Dixon; two sisters, Carol Pierce and Elain Marr; and two brothers, Jimmy Bracken and Darrell Bracken.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ann Batson; and four brothers, Jimmy Hammond, Ronnie Hammond, Don Hammond, and Kenneth L. Dixon.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 1959 ST. RT. 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
Pease join family and friends in honoring the life of Floyd W. Dixon by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Peggy Pat Hall
Peggy Pat Hall, 78, of Lead, South Dakota, passed away very unexpectedly, but peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Spearfish, South Dakota.
She was born May 30, 1944, in Independence, Missouri, to Joe Pat and Billie Farley.
She was raised in Murray, Kentucky, and very proud of her Kentucky roots. She graduated from Murray Training School and Murray State University with a teaching degree. She moved to Northern California and began her teaching career. After living in California for several years, she eventually settled in Dolores, Colorado. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children entered school and then she returned to teaching in Shiprock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Reservation, until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Peggy Pat is survived by her children, a son, John Lockie (Robbin) of San Diego, California; Amy Hall of Rapid City, South Dakota, Mandy Hall (Nels Nelson) of Cortez, Colorado, and Louise Graham (Dayne) of Sturgis, South Dakota. Her beloved grandchildren meant the world to her. They include Big Max, Sammy, Little Max, Lilli, Clara and Roman. She is also survived by her siblings, Meredith Miller, Michael Farley, Lynn Farley Strahm, Jane Farley Leach and Robin Farley; many cousins; and other extended family. In addition to her family, she had a huge circle of friends who were considered family and will forever miss her.
Out of respect for her wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, she would love donations to be made to any local charity that benefits animals or local artists.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel of Spearfish, South Dakota, was in charge of arrangements.
Anita Cole-Paschall
Anita Cole-Paschall, 68, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Sylvia Canon
Sylvia Canon, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.