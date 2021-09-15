Samuel Timothy Walters
Mr. Samuel Timothy Walters, age 62, of Farmington, Kentucky, died on, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Mr. Walters was born on March 3, 1959, in Humboldt, Tennessee. He retired from the City of Murray as a field supervisor after 30 years in the Water and Sewer Department and was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise (Lessenberry) Walters; two sisters, Jeanice Walker and Theresa Walker; as well as one brother, Randy Walters.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Kaye (Norsworthy) Walters of Farmington, Kentucky; father, Barney Eldon Walters of Humboldt, Tennessee; two sons, Benjamin Taylor Walters of Smyrna, Tennessee and Jason Scott Bea and wife Brandy of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Courtney Elizabeth Sergeev and husband Vitaliy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Bethany Amanda Johnson and husband Matt of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one sister, Sandy Walker Romano and husband Steve of Houma, Louisiana; three brothers, Dennis Walker and wife Charlotte of Humboldt, Tennessee, Gary Walters and wife Lynda of Bethel Springs, Tennessee, and Shane Walters and wife Angie of Gibson, Tennessee; as well as three grandchildren, Julianne Bea, Knox Johnson, and Jai Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 and to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Barbara Ann Scott
Mrs. Barbara Ann Scott, age 79, of Murray, Kentucky died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
Joseph Elroy Green
Mr. Joseph Elroy Green, age 80, of Murray, Kentucky died at his home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Myrtle Juanita Geisel
Myrtle Juanita Geisel, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born March 11, 1943, in Portageville, Missouri, to Cecil Henry Fisher and Mamie Luetta Foster Fisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Geisel; one great-grandchild, Silas Parker; one sister, Loretta Fisher; and four brothers, Cecil Fisher Jr, Roy Fisher, Eastman Fisher and Rondal Fisher.
Myrtle is survived by two daughters, Vicky Stephenson and husband Harry of Almo and Anita Patterson and husband David of Herculaneum, Missouri; two sons, Ricky Campbell of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Raymond Geisel of Murray; five grandchildren, Nicole Parker, Harry Stepheson Jr, Brittney Patterson, David Patterson and April Fritschle; and nine great-grandchildren, Lola Parker, Bentley Patterson, Brycin Patterson, Steven Emily, Matthew Emily, Jacob Emily, Matthew Borghesi, Aliyah Borghesi and Summer Fritschle.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the JH. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Kathy Jane Miller Wilson
Kathy Jane Miller Wilson, 74, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
She was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to James R. Miller and Bonnie Lee Williams Miller.
Following her retirement from Fisher-Price, she was employed at the WATCH Center in Murray were she also retired. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Keith Wilson; one son, James Darrin Marshall; and one brother, Tommy Miller.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Angela Hopkins and husband Matt of Almo; one stepdaughter, Kasey Wilson of Covington, Georgia; one sister, Peggy Miller of Murray; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Tim Palmer officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
