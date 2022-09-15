Sylvia Canon
Sylvia Canon, 81, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Henderson Kentucky, to Grover “Johnson” and Jessie Marler.
Sylvia was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ; a volunteer in LBL for many years, serving in the Elk and Bison Prairie and the Between the Rivers Preservation Organization; as well as volunteering in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cliff and Ossie Cawood; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ardath and Velma Canon; and one brother, Gerald Marler.
Mrs. Canon is survived by her husband, Beale Canon of Murray; one daughter, Amy Elmore and husband Billy of Murray; one son Alan Canon of Louisville; four grandchildren, Katie Elmore, Abby Elmore, Jack Elmore and Hannah Elmore.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.

Virginia Morris
Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller.
She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of
Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marlon Morris; one daughter, Marilyn Kay Morris; one brother, Billy Ray Miller; and one sister, Mary Sue Foster.
Mrs. Morris is survived by one daughter, Dannetta Clayton and husband Dave of Murray; one son, Dennis Morris of Murray; five grandchildren, Jerad Morris of Mayfield, Casey Darnell and wife Laken of Farmington, Kayla Schneider and husband Anthony of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Aaron Clayton and wife Julie of Gilbertsville and Carlee Cossey and fiancé Kylen Johnson of Murray; and five great-grandchildren, Skylar Cossey of Murray, Mia Schneider of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Ava Schneider of Ft. Pierce, Lorelye Darnell of Farmington and Adley Darnell of Farmington.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Antioch Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation held before the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Antioch Cemetery Fund, c/o Chris Douglas, 2273 Kelso Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.

Teresa M. Jones
Teresa M. Jones, 64, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 2, 1958, in Murray, Kentucky, to Hilman Outland and Wilma Brittain Outland Starks.
She owned and operated T & N Motor Sales, and was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jammie Williams; one brother, Eugene Outland; and one sister, Tammy Seavers.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Ned Jones of Murray; stepson, Jimmy Jones of Aurora; one sister, Cathy Baswell of Huntsville, Alabama; one brother, Dale Outland of Murray; two grandchildren, Olivia Ballard of Texas and C.J. Williams of Arkansas; and one step-granddaughter, Kalia Jones of Murray.
There will be a memorial graveside service held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Galloway Taylor
Beverly Galloway Taylor, 84, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was a member of Farmington Church of Christ and a retired teacher with the Graves County School System. She taught for more than 30 years at Farmington Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Galloway; her second husband, Dan Taylor; two sisters, Peggy Roach and Judy Newsome; one nephew, Ted Newsome; and her parents, Ted and Charlene Colley Mangrum.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by two stepsons, Dr. Randy (Lee Ann) Taylor of Murray and Russ (Kim) Taylor of Metropolis, Illinois; two nephews, Greg Roach and Barry (Connie) Newsome, both of Farmington; nine great-nieces and great-nephews, Corey (Paige) Newsome, Wesley (Katie) Newsome, Brooke (Brad) Smith, Whitney (Tom) Howard, Lauren (Landon) Meadows, Lindsey (Blake) Howard, Tayler Newsome, Tucker Newsome and Jullian Newsome; and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Farmington Cemetery with Jerry Mayes and Al Colley Jr. officating. Burial will follow. There is no visitation scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gavin Newsome, Tucker Newsome, Corey Newsome, Wesley Newsome, Brad Smith, Landon Meadows, Blake Howard, Russ Taylor and Dr. Randy Taylor.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Farmington Cemetery Fund, c/o FNB Bank, 310 Charles Dr., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Zana Lee Elkins Renfro
Zana Lee Elkins Renfro, 61, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was born Dec. 3, 1960, in Evansville, Indiana,to Peggye Taylor Elkins and the late Joe Pat Elkins.
She was a graduate of Henry County High School and attended Murray State University, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She was employed by Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians for the nearly 12 years. Zana is well-known for her 21 years in local government, where she was elected as both a Paducah City Commissioner (1993-1998) and McCracken County Commissioner (1999-2014). She was the first woman elected to the McCracken County Fiscal Court, and served terms as both Mayor Pro Tem and Judge Pro Tem. She was a founding board member of the Joint Sewer Agency and served on the E911 Board.
In addition to her government roles and current employment at Mercy Health, she previously worked at United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, the American Cancer Society, Paducah Area Transit, and the family business, the Kentucky Cardinal Shop. She was a member of the Charity League of Paducah, where she also served as president; Leadership Paducah; and served on the board of directors for more than 20 different local nonprofit agencies. She was well regarded for her leadership and interpersonal skills. Her goal was to leave the world in a better place and sought to accomplish this through her meaningful interactions with others and her generosity. She was a people person with strong empathy and a desire for everyone to be happy.
Above all of her many accolades, Zana cherished being a mother and grandmother the most, being affectionately called "ZiZi” by her doting three-year-old grandson and eight-month-old granddaughter.
In Zana’s final act of love and generosity, it was her decision to give the gift of life to three individuals through organ donation.
Zana is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brad Renfro; her daughter, Leigh Ann Ballegeer (Paul) of Paducah; her son, Jonathan Renfro, serving in the U.S. Army; her mother, Peggye Elkins; one sister, Kim Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; one niece, Leslie Smith of Nashville; one nephew, Evan Smith of Charleston, South Carolina; her mother-in-law, Mary Renfro of Paducah; and her beloved grandchildren, Luke Taylor Ballegeer and Kate Ann Ballegeer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Elkins; one sister, Leslie Kane Elkins; and her father-in-law, James Renfro.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church with Richard Smith officiating. A private family graveside will follow. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to an organization close to Zana’s heart, Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.

Billy Gene Adams
Billy Gene Adams, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.