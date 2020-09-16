Betty L. Kunkel
Betty L. Kunkel, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 3, 1942 in Abington, Pennsylvania, to Alvin Lee and Marjorie Long Tull.
She was a member of Hope Harbor Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Rule.
Betty is survived by her husband, Julian "Will" Kunkel of Kirksey, whom she married June 28, 1969; a son, Chris Kunkel and wife Dawn of Kirksey; two sisters, Sue Tempesta of Doylestown, Pennsylvania and Peggy Addy of Pennsylvania; and two precious grandchildren, Jade and Xander Kunkel.
A celebration life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Hope Harbor Church, with Art Heinz officiating.
Catherine Berry Peek
Catherine Berry Peek died June 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born and raised in Murray, Kentucky, along with her entire family.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery to honor the lives of James Fred Berry, who died July 5, 2008; Elvin Wayne Peek, who died April 15, 2020, and Catherine Berry Peek.
Joe Hundley
Joe Hundley, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
He was born March 21,1944, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph Henry Hundley and Kathryn Yarber Hundley.
He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin in 1990 with a business degree in accounting. He worked as an accountant in Paris for many years. He was a member, deacon and Sunday school teacher at New Harmony Baptist Church in Paris and was also the former church business administrator for six years. He was an ordained minister who enjoyed studying his Bible and lay preaching. He was a member of the Paris Masonic Lodge #108. He also served as the former treasurer of the Western District Baptist Association for 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Vaunetta Miles, Peggy Kissack, and Angeline Bazemore; and one brother, Bobby Hundley.
Mr. Hundley is survived by his wife, Thelma Keck Hundley of Paris, whom he married Sept. 29, 1967; two daughters, Kimberley Cottingham of Murray and Kristi Crosser and husband Curtis of Como, Tennessee; one sister, Arlene Miles of Sidonia, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Grant Cottingham, Katie Clinger, Jackie Crosser and Brandon Crosser.
Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris. A private family graveside service was held with Chris Downing officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Burial was in Smith Cemetery in Paris.
Betty J. Myers
Betty J. Myers, 85, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Mayfield, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Deward and Carlene Cude Warren.
Mrs. Myers is survived by her husband, Jackie B. Myers; one son, Johnny Myers and wife Sherry of Mayfield; one daughter, Anita Myers Roberts and husband Jeff of Murray; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Chris Kemp and Jerry Mayes officiating. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Gail Farris
Gail Farris of Gallatin, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Sept. 11, 2011 is a date that is remembered for the loss of many heroes. Sept. 11, 2020 will be indelibly etched on our hearts for the loss of our hero, Gail Farris. We are so thankful God saw fit to let us borrow her. We most certainly know how blessed we were and are. After a brief illness, Gail was peacefully escorted by angels to paradise surrounded by her family. We have no doubt she was greeted with a host of family and friends. She leaves us to mourn her temporary separation, but we have faith and blessed assurance that we will meet again.
She was employed by Sumner County Board of Education as a library assistant at Station Camp Elementary where she poured her heart into many lives of kids and thought of the staff as family.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Harrell Herndon; her mother, Juanita Phillips Herndon; her father and mother-in-law, Cecil and Shirley Farris; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Farris.
Gail is survived by her husband, Doyle Farris; her son, Matthew and Alyssa Farris; her daughter, Lindsey Farris; her grandchild, Ty James Farris; her special aunt and uncle, Glenn and Evelyn Koerber; her brother-in-law, Darrell Farris; her nephew, Dustin and Amy Farris; her niece, Alyssa and Cody Jenkins; and her great-nieces and nephews, Austin, Kylie, Hagan and Gage.
Funeral services were livestreamed on the church website, hartsvillepikecoc.com and The Hartsville Pike Church of Christ Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
To honor her memory, contributions to her grandson Ty's education fund was requested by Gail. Contributions may be made at Woodard Funeral Home at www.rwoodardfuneralhome.com.
Sally Ann Alexander
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Murray Memorial Gardens with burial to follow.
