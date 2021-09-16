Joseph Elroy Green
Joseph Elroy Green, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021l, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born Oct. 13, 1940, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Wade and Mildred Green.
He was an elder in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ and later attended the Restored Church of Jesus Christ at Puryear, Tennessee. He served as pastor for 26 years, counselor to the president of the RLDS KY/TN District, financial auditor, and later as treasurer for the Restored Church at Puryear. He formerly resided on East State Line Road in Hazel, Kentucky before moving to Murray.
Joe served as a Calloway County Deputy Sheriff under Sheriff Woodrow Rickman; served as a deputy clerk under Randall Patterson and County Court Clerk under Calloway County Tax Commissioner Charles Hale. He was part of Murray State University's Public Safety Department, serving first as an officer, then director for more than 33 years, and has been the longest tenured of any officer and director at MSU, retiring in 1999. He was playfully nicknamed "Mean Joe" during his years at MSU. Throughout his career, he assisted and supported many city, county, state and federal law enforcement organizations. He attended Murray State and received law enforcement training at Eastern Kentucky Law Enforcement Police Academy, University of Louisville Southern Police Academy and numerous FBI programs. He was recognized for his law enforcement service by U.S. Persidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and received several service awards throughout this career. He held the office of president for the Kentucky Association of University Law Enforcement Administrators, secretary for the Fraternal Order of Police, a member of Calloway County DES, and served on numerous campus and community committees throughout the years. He was a member of the New Concord High graduating class of 1959.
Joe was a man of strong faith and integrity and felt his earthly calling was to serve his Lord. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Martha Belle Wilson Green; his parents, Wade Enloe and Mildred Mary Ellen Green; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins; and grandparents (Green and Robbins); as well as his faithful border collie Molly.
Joe is survived by daughters, Martha JoAnne Fuller and husband Charles of Almo, Mary Jane Green of Murray and Jennifer Robyn Riley and husband Kevin of Farmington; a granddaughter, Taylor Ryan Kunkel and husband Drake; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Leona of Murray; sisters, Kathy Green of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Carol Nigro and husband Chuck of Olathe, Kansas; brothers Michael Green and wife Lucia of Saint Charles, Missouri, and Jerry Green and wife Traci of Murray; a sister-in-law Sandra Wallace and husband G.W. of Little Rock, Arkansas; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Barbara Ann Scott
Barbara Ann Scott, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 23, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to Samuel C. Scott and Ethel Collins Scott.
She was a retired nurse, and a member of Independence United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Scott; whom she married Jan. 26, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi; two sisters, Dorothy Wyatt and Velvaleen Burkeen; and three brothers, Howard Scott, Larry Scott and Donald Scott.
Mrs. Scott is survived by three sons, Randal Scott and wife Tonya of Hardin, Roger Scott and wife Marianne of Almo and Chris Scott and wife Kim of Murray; five grandchildren, Adam Scott and wife Whitney of Murray, Sara Scott of Murray, Emily Wilkins and husband Kalub of Whitehouse, Tennessee, Kristen Scott of Murray and Stacey Brewer of Hardin; seven great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Catlett, Sabree Ballard, Layna Scott, Nora Scott, Ryder Scott, Levi Scott and Fiona Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kendrick Lewis and Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Independence United Methodist Church, c/o Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Samuel Timothy Walters
Samuel Timothy Walters, 62, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born March 3, 1959, in Humboldt, Tennessee.
He retired from the City of Murray as a field supervisor after 30 years in the Water and Sewer Department, and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Lessenberry Walters; two sisters, Jeanice Walker and Theresa Walker; and one brother, Randy Walters.
Mr. Walters is survived by his wife, Janice Kaye Norsworthy Walters of Farmington; his father, Barney Eldon Walters of Humboldt; two sons, Benjamin Taylor Walters of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Jason Scott Bea and wife Brandy of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Courtney Elizabeth Sergeev and husband Vitaliy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Bethany Amanda Johnson and husband Matt of Bowling Greeny; one sister, Sandy Walker Romano and husband Steve of Houma, Louisiana; three brothers, Dennis Walker and wife Charlotte of Humboldt, Gary Walters and wife Lynda of Bethel Springs, Tennessee, and Shane Walters and wife Angie of Gibson, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Julianne Bea, Knox Johnson, and Jai Johnson.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 and to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Margaret Sue Brittain
Margaret Sue Brittain, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Amanda Gail Thurman Hagerty
Amanda Gail Thurman Hagerty, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
