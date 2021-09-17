Margaret Sue Brittain
Margaret Sue Brittain, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 28, 1929, in Calloway County Kentucky, to Edgar Clarence Williams and Mary Lois Mills Williams.
She retired from the Calloway County School System, and was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Raymon B. Brittain, who died Dec. 6, 2020; three sisters Helen Robinson, Opal May Williams and Anna Louise Wellerritter; and two brothers, O.C. Williams and James “Jimmy” Williams.
Mrs. Brittain is survived by two daughters, Beverly Joan Powell and husband Tom of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Barbara Brittain of Murray; one son, Donald R. Brittain and wife Rene' of Murray; three grandchildren, Luke Powell, Serena M. Brittain and husband Chad Pritchett, and Elise N. Brittain and fiancé Ben Zinninger; ans two great-grandchildren, Elim Leonard Pritchett and Evan Leigh Pritchett.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Amanda Gail Thurman Hagerty
Amanda Gail Thurman Hagerty, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 11, 1981, in Bryan, Texas, to Pam Morefield Thurman and Phillip Thurman, and lived in Wingo, Kentucky for several years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Austin Cruse, and her father.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Joe; a daughter, Ryleighann Brook; stepdaughters, Shaelynn and Aubreze; mothers, Pam Thurman (Justine) and Beverly Sutton (Ruby); a sister, Carrie Runyon (Larry); two nephews, Matthew Thomas and Hunter Runyon; four nieces, Karma, Autumn, Summer, and Ella Runyon; six uncles, six aunts, and many cousins. She was loved by many. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Larry Runyon, Matthew Thomas and Gina Duncan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Joseph Elroy Green
Joseph Elroy Green, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021l, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born Oct. 13, 1940, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Wade and Mildred Green.
He was an elder in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ and later attended the Restored Church of Jesus Christ at Puryear, Tennessee. He served as pastor for 26 years, counselor to the president of the RLDS KY/TN District, financial auditor, and later as treasurer for the Restored Church at Puryear. He formerly resided on East State Line Road in Hazel, Kentucky before moving to Murray.
Joe served as a Calloway County Deputy Sheriff under Sheriff Woodrow Rickman; served as a deputy clerk under Randall Patterson and County Court Clerk under Calloway County Tax Commissioner Charles Hale. He was part of Murray State University's Public Safety Department, serving first as an officer, then director for more than 33 years, and has been the longest tenured of any officer and director at MSU, retiring in 1999. He was playfully nicknamed "Mean Joe" during his years at MSU. Throughout his career, he assisted and supported many city, county, state and federal law enforcement organizations. He attended Murray State and received law enforcement training at Eastern Kentucky Law Enforcement Police Academy, University of Louisville Southern Police Academy and numerous FBI programs. He was recognized for his law enforcement service by U.S. Persidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and received several service awards throughout this career. He held the office of president for the Kentucky Association of University Law Enforcement Administrators, secretary for the Fraternal Order of Police, a member of Calloway County DES, and served on numerous campus and community committees throughout the years. He was a member of the New Concord High graduating class of 1959.
Joe was a man of strong faith and integrity and felt his earthly calling was to serve his Lord. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Martha Belle Wilson Green; his parents, Wade Enloe and Mildred Mary Ellen Green; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins; and grandparents (Green and Robbins); as well as his faithful border collie Molly.
Joe is survived by daughters, Martha JoAnne Fuller and husband Charles of Almo, Mary Jane Green of Murray and Jennifer Robyn Riley and husband Kevin of Farmington; a granddaughter, Taylor Ryan Kunkel and husband Drake; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Leona of Murray; sisters, Kathy Green of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Carol Nigro and husband Chuck of Olathe, Kansas; brothers Michael Green and wife Lucia of Saint Charles, Missouri, and Jerry Green and wife Traci of Murray; a sister-in-law Sandra Wallace and husband G.W. of Little Rock, Arkansas; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Barbara Ann Scott
Barbara Ann Scott, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 23, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to Samuel C. Scott and Ethel Collins Scott.
She was a retired nurse, and a member of Independence United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Scott; whom she married Jan. 26, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi; two sisters, Dorothy Wyatt and Velvaleen Burkeen; and three brothers, Howard Scott, Larry Scott and Donald Scott.
Mrs. Scott is survived by three sons, Randal Scott and wife Tonya of Hardin, Roger Scott and wife Marianne of Almo and Chris Scott and wife Kim of Murray; five grandchildren, Adam Scott and wife Whitney of Murray, Sara Scott of Murray, Emily Wilkins and husband Kalub of Whitehouse, Tennessee, Kristen Scott of Murray and Stacey Brewer of Hardin; seven great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Catlett, Sabree Ballard, Layna Scott, Nora Scott, Ryder Scott, Levi Scott and Fiona Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kendrick Lewis and Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Independence United Methodist Church, c/o Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Don Faughn
Don Faughn, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the Trauma Unit of Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
A completed obituary will follow on Monday.
Billie Gene Hutchins
Billie Gene Hutchins, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Achaea Grace Basham
Achaea Grace Basham, our baby girl, was placed in the arm of God Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
