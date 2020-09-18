Leslie Annette Lovett
Leslie Annette Lovett, 64, of Spencer, Tennessee, formerly of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Spencer of Generation Nursing Home in Spencer, Tennessee.
She was born April 6, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, to Helen Geneva Burkhart.
She was a member of the Point Pleasant Baptist Church in Buchanan, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lovett Sr.
Mrs. Lovett is survived by one daughter, April McKnight and husband Justin of Murray; one son, David Lovett Jr. and Michelle of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Carry Ulsaver of Illinois; one brother, David Ecker of Tennessee; and eight grandchildren, Skylar Barniville, Jylar McKnight, Richard Valenziano, Joseph Valenziano, Johnnie Valenziano, Zander Hamby, Dakota Pierce and Stephen Pierce.
There are no public services or visitation planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Jane Ellison Richardson
Debra Jane Ellison Richardson, 64, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, and the widow of Bobby Joe Richardson, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Born May 8, 1956 in Murray, she was the daughter of Ben Keys Ellison and Betty Lou Cornwell Ellison, who preceded her in death.
She worked her way through school as a waitress to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as a nurse in the Murray area at doctors’ offices, hospitals, nursing homes, poultry processing plants and vision centers before becoming disabled. Following the death of her husband of 25 years, she moved to Lawrenceburg to be close to her daughter and family. She became a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church and the Bethany Sunday school class. She was known as a hard worker and a very giving person. This was evident as she was an organ donor and in her death has provided the gift of sight to two people.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Tracy Walters and husband Robby Vaughn of Lawrenceburg; two grandchildren, Abby Vaughn and Cory Vaughn; her sister, Jannis Kay and husband Greg Julian of Houston, Texas; nephews, Brian (Brooke) Wetmore and their children, Carson and Madison of Wheeling, West Virginia, Chris Wetmore of Columbus, Ohio; and a half-niece, Olivia Wetmore of Columbus.
A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. at Sand Spring Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg with Mike Hamrick officiating. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at the church. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Larry Salmon, her pastor at Coldwater Baptist Church in Farmington, officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mike Bowman, Austin Coulter, Steve Coulter, George Davis, J.R. Holt, Greg Julian, Wes Walters, Brian Wetmore and Chris Wetmore.
Memorials contributions may be made to the Sand Spring Baptist Church General Fund, Hands & Feet Ministry, or Widows Mite, P.O. Box 166, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342; Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry M. Henry
Jerry M. Henry, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Eunice and Beatrice Edwards Henry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Henry.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandra Henry of Murray, whom he married June 9,1963; two sons, Andy Henry (Susan) of Evansville, Indiana, and Chris Henry (Wendy) of Murray; a daughter, Leigh Knight (Nicky) of Murray; a brother, Bobby Henry (Judy) of Missouri; five grandchildren, Kassidy Knight Burkeen (Rustin), Koby Knight, Korey Knight, Payton Henry and Tanner Henry.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Endowment for Healthcare, 809 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
-------------------------------
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home of Lawrenceburg
